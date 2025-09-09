Neema Village Tanzania Inc's Silent Auction

Starting bid
Entire Home In Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
3 Beds
2.5 Bathrooms
6 Guests
Retail Value: $685
Starting bid
Retail Value: $30
Starting bid
Two Sided
Size: 46" x 64"
Retail Value: $100.00
Starting bid
Size: 34" x 26"
Retail Value: $300.00
Starting bid
Size: 44" x 31"
Retail Value: $75.00
Starting bid
Size: 41" x 34"
Retail Value: $75.00
Starting bid
Included: Lap Quilt, Lovie, Bib & Gown
Retail Value: $250.00
Starting bid
Retail Value: $75.00
Starting bid
Size: Each is 12" x 12"
Retail Value: $175.00
Starting bid
Retail Value: $100.00
Starting bid
Retail Value: $40.00
Starting bid
Retail Value: $40.00
Starting bid
Retail Value: $350.00
Starting bid
2008 Suzuki LS650 Boulevard S40
New Battery
2,554 Miles
Retail Value: $1,500.00
Starting bid
Two Dozen
Retail Value: $110.00
Starting bid
Authentic African purse made and bought in Tanzania
Retail Value: $75
Starting bid
Gold: Size 8
Retail Value: $30.00
Starting bid
Retail Value: $200.00
Starting bid
June 6, 2026 at 7:00PM
Section 114, Row 5
Seats 10-11
Dickies Arena in Ft Worth, TX
Retail Value: $275.00
Starting bid
Retail Value: $45
Starting bid
From Arusha
Retail Value: $125.00
Starting bid
Classic Fire Pit + Stand
Ranger 15
Smokeless Fire Pit
Retail Value: $250.00
Starting bid
3 Days/2 Nights
Ngorongoro Crater & Tarangire National Park
Includes 10 Nights at Neema Village
Hotel: Farms of Dream Lodge
Retail Value: $5,000.00
Starting bid
Thursday, November 6, 2025
Section 110
Seats 1-2
Retail Value: $280
Starting bid
2 Nights on Cedar Creek Reservoir Near Gun Barrel City
Main House | 5 Bedrooms | 4 Bathrooms
Bunkhouse | Sleeps 9 | 1 Bathroom
Retail Value: $1,500.00
Starting bid
Size: 36" x 48"
Retail Value: $695.00
Starting bid
Size: 23" x 14"
Retail Value: $150.00
Starting bid
Size: 27"
Retail Value: $100.00
Starting bid
Retail Value: $120.00
Starting bid
Retail Value: $80.00
Starting bid
Retail Value: $80.00
Starting bid
Retail Value: $30.00
Starting bid
Retail Value: $30.00
Starting bid
Retail Value: $40.00
Starting bid
Retail Value: $30.00
Starting bid
Retail Value $60
Starting bid
Retail Value: $80.00
Starting bid
3 Bedrooms
2.5 Bathrooms
Sleeps 10
Retail Value: $1,000.00
Starting bid
Description:
Pumpkin Coffee | Pumpkin pie syrup | 2 coffee mugs
Pumpkin shortbread cookies | Pumpkin candle
Apple cider concentrate | Pumpkin butter | Apple butter
Pumpkin spice | Tres Lexhes caramels
Retail Value: $100.00
Starting bid
Description:
William Sanoma hot chocolate | Starbucks cinnamon dolce coffee
2 Grinch mugs | Nutcracker spreader | Tea towel | Gingerbread candle | Lindor truffles | Gingerbread syrup | Mini peppermint marshmallows
Retail Value: $120.00
Starting bid
Description:
December 21, 2025 | 12:00PM
Section 304 | Row 5 | Seats 8-9
Retail Value: $720.00
Starting bid
Retail Value: $140.00
Starting bid
Assorted Gift Cards in Maasai Basket
Retail Value: $350
Starting bid
New York Bleeker Saffiano Small Leather Crossbody Bag
Retail Value: $200.00
Starting bid
Painted in Tanzania
Retail Value: $75
Starting bid
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!