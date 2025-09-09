Sales closed

Neema Village Tanzania Inc's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

2101 Hemphill St, Fort Worth, TX 76110, USA

Fort Worth Air B&B Weekend item
Fort Worth Air B&B Weekend
$450

Starting bid

Entire Home In Fort Worth, TX

3 Bedrooms

3 Beds

2.5 Bathrooms

6 Guests

Retail Value: $685

Label Maker & Refill item
Label Maker & Refill
$10

Starting bid

Retail Value: $30

Lap Quilt item
Lap Quilt
$66

Starting bid

Two Sided

Size: 46" x 64"

Retail Value: $100.00

Young Lady Portrait item
Young Lady Portrait
$198

Starting bid

Size: 34" x 26"

Retail Value: $300.00

Rocking Horse Lap Quilt item
Rocking Horse Lap Quilt
$50

Starting bid

Size: 44" x 31"

Retail Value: $75.00

Duckie Lap Quilt item
Duckie Lap Quilt
$50

Starting bid

Size: 41" x 34"

Retail Value: $75.00

Duck Lap Quilt, Lovie, Bib & Gown item
Duck Lap Quilt, Lovie, Bib & Gown
$165

Starting bid

Included: Lap Quilt, Lovie, Bib & Gown

Retail Value: $250.00

Tyler Mahle Autographed Hat item
Tyler Mahle Autographed Hat
$50

Starting bid

Retail Value: $75.00

3 African Prints item
3 African Prints
$115

Starting bid

Size: Each is 12" x 12"

Retail Value: $175.00

Wooden Bowl & Salad Tongs item
Wooden Bowl & Salad Tongs
$65

Starting bid

Retail Value: $100.00

The Most Amazing Tote Bag Ever! item
The Most Amazing Tote Bag Ever!
$25

Starting bid

Retail Value: $40.00

The Most Amazing Tote Bag Ever! item
The Most Amazing Tote Bag Ever!
$25

Starting bid

Retail Value: $40.00

Ebony Lion item
Ebony Lion
$230

Starting bid

Retail Value: $350.00

2008 Motorcycle item
2008 Motorcycle
$800

Starting bid

2008 Suzuki LS650 Boulevard S40

New Battery

2,554 Miles

Retail Value: $1,500.00


Decorated Cookies item
Decorated Cookies
$60

Starting bid

Two Dozen

Retail Value: $110.00

African Purse item
African Purse
$35

Starting bid

Authentic African purse made and bought in Tanzania

Retail Value: $75

Vintage Costume Ring item
Vintage Costume Ring
$10

Starting bid

Gold: Size 8

Retail Value: $30.00

African Coffee Assortment item
African Coffee Assortment
$100

Starting bid

Retail Value: $200.00

2 Nate Bargatze Tickets item
2 Nate Bargatze Tickets
$130

Starting bid

June 6, 2026 at 7:00PM

Section 114, Row 5

Seats 10-11

Dickies Arena in Ft Worth, TX


Retail Value: $275.00

Leather "Jambo" Bag item
Leather "Jambo" Bag
$25

Starting bid

Retail Value: $45

Tanzanite Earrings item
Tanzanite Earrings
$85

Starting bid

From Arusha

Retail Value: $125.00

Solo Stove item
Solo Stove
$165

Starting bid

Classic Fire Pit + Stand

Ranger 15

Smokeless Fire Pit

Retail Value: $250.00

Safari for Two item
Safari for Two
$2,500

Starting bid

3 Days/2 Nights


Ngorongoro Crater & Tarangire National Park


Includes 10 Nights at Neema Village


Hotel: Farms of Dream Lodge


Retail Value: $5,000.00

Two Dallas Stars Tickets item
Two Dallas Stars Tickets
$185

Starting bid

Thursday, November 6, 2025

Section 110

Seats 1-2

Retail Value: $280

Weekend Lakehouse Stay item
Weekend Lakehouse Stay
$850

Starting bid

2 Nights on Cedar Creek Reservoir Near Gun Barrel City

Main House | 5 Bedrooms | 4 Bathrooms

Bunkhouse | Sleeps 9 | 1 Bathroom
Retail Value: $1,500.00

People & Horse Oil Painting item
People & Horse Oil Painting
$350

Starting bid

Size: 36" x 48"

Retail Value: $695.00

Katie Loxton Handbag item
Katie Loxton Handbag
$100

Starting bid

Size: 23" x 14"

Retail Value: $150.00

Candle Holder item
Candle Holder
$50

Starting bid

Size: 27"

Retail Value: $100.00

Cheetah Line item
Cheetah Line
$80

Starting bid

Retail Value: $120.00

Angel Necklace item
Angel Necklace
$50

Starting bid

Retail Value: $80.00

Bangle Bracelet item
Bangle Bracelet
$50

Starting bid

Retail Value: $80.00

Green & Blue Drop Earrings item
Green & Blue Drop Earrings
$20

Starting bid

Retail Value: $30.00

White Earrings item
White Earrings
$20

Starting bid

Retail Value: $30.00

Clip On Earrings item
Clip On Earrings
$20

Starting bid

Retail Value: $40.00

Circle Earrings item
Circle Earrings
$20

Starting bid

Retail Value: $30.00

Small Leaf Tray item
Small Leaf Tray
$30

Starting bid

Retail Value $60

Large Leaf Tray item
Large Leaf Tray
$40

Starting bid

Retail Value: $80.00

Weekend on Possum Kingdom Lake item
Weekend on Possum Kingdom Lake
$500

Starting bid

3 Bedrooms

2.5 Bathrooms

Sleeps 10

Retail Value: $1,000.00

Fall Basket item
Fall Basket
$60

Starting bid

Description:
Pumpkin Coffee | Pumpkin pie syrup | 2 coffee mugs
Pumpkin shortbread cookies | Pumpkin candle
Apple cider concentrate | Pumpkin butter | Apple butter
Pumpkin spice | Tres Lexhes caramels
Retail Value: $100.00

Christmas Basket item
Christmas Basket
$60

Starting bid

Description:
William Sanoma hot chocolate | Starbucks cinnamon dolce coffee
2 Grinch mugs | Nutcracker spreader | Tea towel | Gingerbread candle | Lindor truffles | Gingerbread syrup | Mini peppermint marshmallows

Retail Value: $120.00

2 Dallas Cowboys Tickets item
2 Dallas Cowboys Tickets
$400

Starting bid

Description:
December 21, 2025 | 12:00PM
Section 304 | Row 5 | Seats 8-9

Retail Value: $720.00

Movie Night Basket item
Movie Night Basket
$80

Starting bid

Retail Value: $140.00

Gift Card Basket item
Gift Card Basket
$350

Starting bid

Assorted Gift Cards in Maasai Basket

Retail Value: $350

Kate Spade Crossbody Bag item
Kate Spade Crossbody Bag
$100

Starting bid

New York Bleeker Saffiano Small Leather Crossbody Bag


Retail Value: $200.00

Leopard and Lion Painting item
Leopard and Lion Painting
$40

Starting bid

Painted in Tanzania

Retail Value: $75

Bangle Bracelet item
Bangle Bracelet
$40

Starting bid

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!