Neenah Boys Volleyball Booster Club

Hosted by

Neenah Boys Volleyball Booster Club

About this event

Neenah Boys’ Volleyball - Golf Fundraiser

8130 Golf Course Dr

Neenah, WI 54956, USA

Golf Individual
$110

Includes 18 Holes, Cart, Light Lunch & "After-Par" Party. Individual golfers will be grouped in a foursome. Registration at 9 AM, shotgun start at 10 AM. Party from 3-6 PM in the clubhouse.


***Please note - at checkout Zeffy adds an optional fee of 15% of your ticket price. You can opt-out of this or select a smaller amount in the drop-down menu. A small amount to help Zeffy cover transaction fees is appropriate.

Golf Foursome
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes 18 Holes, Cart, Light Lunch & "After-Par" Party. Registration at 9 AM, shotgun start at 10 AM. Party from 3-6 PM in the clubhouse.


**Please note - at checkout Zeffy adds an optional fee of 15% of your ticket price. You can opt-out of this or select a smaller amount in the drop-down menu. A small amount to help Zeffy cover transaction fees is appropriate.

Party-Only
$40

Included - Food, Live Music, Raffle ($) and More! 3-6 PM in the clubhouse.


**Please note - at checkout Zeffy adds an optional fee of 15% of your ticket price. You can opt-out of this or select a smaller amount in the drop-down menu. A small amount to help Zeffy cover transaction fees is appropriate.

SPONSOR - Libero Level
$100

Your name or company name will be listed at our event and on social media.


**Please note - at checkout Zeffy adds an optional fee of 15% of your ticket price. You can opt-out of this or select a smaller amount in the drop-down menu. A small amount to help Zeffy cover transaction fees is appropriate.

SPONSOR - Setter Level
$250

Your name or company name will be listed with signage at a golf hole, in the event program, and on social media.


**Please note - at checkout Zeffy adds an optional fee of 15% of your ticket price. You can opt-out of this or select a smaller amount in the drop-down menu. A small amount to help Zeffy cover transaction fees is appropriate.

SPONSOR - Hitter Level
$500

Your company name and logo will be listed on a banner prominently displayed at our event, as well as in our event program and on social media. In addition, we will continue to recognize your support with an announcement at our home games throughout the season.


**Please note - at checkout Zeffy adds an optional fee of 15% of your ticket price. You can opt-out of this or select a smaller amount in the drop-down menu. A small amount to help Zeffy cover transaction fees is appropriate.

Add a donation for Neenah Boys Volleyball Booster Club

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!