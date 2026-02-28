Neenah Boys’ Volleyball - Golf Fundraiser

About this event
Includes 18 Holes, Cart, Light Lunch & "After-Par" Party. Individual golfers will be grouped in a foursome. Registration at 9 AM, shotgun start at 10 AM. Party from 3-6 PM in the clubhouse.
***Please note - at checkout Zeffy adds an optional fee of 15% of your ticket price. You can opt-out of this or select a smaller amount in the drop-down menu. A small amount to help Zeffy cover transaction fees is appropriate.
Includes 18 Holes, Cart, Light Lunch & "After-Par" Party. Registration at 9 AM, shotgun start at 10 AM. Party from 3-6 PM in the clubhouse.
**Please note - at checkout Zeffy adds an optional fee of 15% of your ticket price. You can opt-out of this or select a smaller amount in the drop-down menu. A small amount to help Zeffy cover transaction fees is appropriate.
Included - Food, Live Music, Raffle ($) and More! 3-6 PM in the clubhouse.
**Please note - at checkout Zeffy adds an optional fee of 15% of your ticket price. You can opt-out of this or select a smaller amount in the drop-down menu. A small amount to help Zeffy cover transaction fees is appropriate.
Your name or company name will be listed at our event and on social media.
**Please note - at checkout Zeffy adds an optional fee of 15% of your ticket price. You can opt-out of this or select a smaller amount in the drop-down menu. A small amount to help Zeffy cover transaction fees is appropriate.
Your name or company name will be listed with signage at a golf hole, in the event program, and on social media.
**Please note - at checkout Zeffy adds an optional fee of 15% of your ticket price. You can opt-out of this or select a smaller amount in the drop-down menu. A small amount to help Zeffy cover transaction fees is appropriate.
Your company name and logo will be listed on a banner prominently displayed at our event, as well as in our event program and on social media. In addition, we will continue to recognize your support with an announcement at our home games throughout the season.
**Please note - at checkout Zeffy adds an optional fee of 15% of your ticket price. You can opt-out of this or select a smaller amount in the drop-down menu. A small amount to help Zeffy cover transaction fees is appropriate.
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