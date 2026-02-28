Neenah Boys’ Volleyball - Golf Fundraiser

Includes 18 Holes, Cart, Light Lunch & "After-Par" Party. Individual golfers will be grouped in a foursome. Registration at 9 AM, shotgun start at 10 AM. Party from 3-6 PM in the clubhouse.





***Please note - at checkout Zeffy adds an optional fee of 15% of your ticket price. You can opt-out of this or select a smaller amount in the drop-down menu. A small amount to help Zeffy cover transaction fees is appropriate.