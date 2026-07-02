Neg Mawon 5k Fundraiser Sponsorship Tiers

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About this event
Sponsorship includes: Name on website + Thank you on social media platform.
Sponsorship includes: Name on event banner + logo on website + social media shoutout
Sponsorship includes: logo on website, event banner, social media and post event email blast, MC shout-out
Sponsorship includes: Logo on all promo materials, MC shout-out, 4 race entries + speaking time + logo on t-shit (commitment by Aug 15th)
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