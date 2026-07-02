silhouette of three women running on grey concrete road
Haitian American Student Corporation

Hosted by

Haitian American Student Corporation

About this event

Neg Mawon 5k Fundraiser Sponsorship Tiers

1015 Truman Pkwy

Hyde Park, MA 02136, USA

Supporter item
Supporter
$100

Sponsorship includes: Name on website + Thank you on social media platform.

Friend of the Run item
Friend of the Run
$250

Sponsorship includes: Name on event banner + logo on website + social media shoutout

community Champion item
community Champion
$500

Sponsorship includes: logo on website, event banner, social media and post event email blast, MC shout-out

Legacy Sponsor item
Legacy Sponsor
$1,000

Sponsorship includes: Logo on all promo materials, MC shout-out, 4 race entries + speaking time + logo on t-shit (commitment by Aug 15th)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!