Neighbor Care's Silent Auction

Two (2) General Admission Tickets to the McMinnville Airshow item
Two (2) General Admission Tickets to the McMinnville Airshow
$60

Starting bid

Choose either:

FRIDAY 26th or SUNDAY 28th


Two (2) - General Admission tickets to Friday or Sunday show. We are also including a meet and great with the pilots. (value $130)


General Admission tickets do not include a seat. Please bring your own low-seated, low-height chair and/or blanket.


Gates open at 11:00am Friday 10:00 Sunday

Show starts at 12:30pm

Show ends at 4:15 pm 


If you need more tickets for your party, let us know and we can discuss options.


We may end auction early if bids quit coming in.


Four (4) - General Admission Tickets to McMinnville Airshow item
Four (4) - General Admission Tickets to McMinnville Airshow
$120

Starting bid

Choose either:

FRIDAY 26th or SUNDAY 28th


Four (4) - General Admission tickets to Friday or Sunday show. We are also including a meet and great with the pilots.(value $210)


General Admission tickets do not include a seat. Please bring your own low-seated, low-height chair and/or blanket.


Gates open at 11:00am Friday 10:00 Sunday

Show starts at 12:30pm

Show ends at 4:15 pm 


If you need more tickets for your party, let us know and we can discuss options.


We may end auction early if bids quit coming in.

Two (2) Reserved Seat Tickets to Sunday September 28th Show item
Two (2) Reserved Seat Tickets to Sunday September 28th Show
$75

Starting bid

Two reserved seat tickets to Sunday September 28th Show. We are also including a meet and great with the pilots. (value $150)


No need to carry your own chair. We will have two seats in the reserved seat section waiting for you, away from all the chaos of the general admission area.


McMinnville Airshow

Gates open at 10:00am

Show starts at 12:30pm

Show ends at 4:15 pm 


If you need more seats, let us know and we can discuss options.


We may end auction early if bids quit coming in.

Four (4) Reserved Seat Tickets to Sunday September 28th Show item
Four (4) Reserved Seat Tickets to Sunday September 28th Show
$150

Starting bid

Two reserved seat tickets to Sunday September 28th Show. We are also including a meet and great with the pilots. (value $250)


No need to carry your own chair. We will have two seats in the reserved seat section waiting for you, away from all the chaos of the general admission area.


McMinnville Airshow

Gates open at 10:00am

Show starts at 12:30pm

Show ends at 4:15 pm 


If you need more seats, let us know and we can discuss options.


We may end auction early if bids quit coming in.

