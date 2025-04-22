Neighbor Care's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Email or 16036 SW Hillary Pl, Beaverton, OR 97007, USA
Starting bid
Choose either:
FRIDAY 26th or SUNDAY 28th
Two (2) - General Admission tickets to Friday or Sunday show. We are also including a meet and great with the pilots. (value $130)
General Admission tickets do not include a seat. Please bring your own low-seated, low-height chair and/or blanket.
Gates open at 11:00am Friday 10:00 Sunday
Show starts at 12:30pm
Show ends at 4:15 pm
If you need more tickets for your party, let us know and we can discuss options.
We may end auction early if bids quit coming in.
Starting bid
Choose either:
FRIDAY 26th or SUNDAY 28th
Four (4) - General Admission tickets to Friday or Sunday show. We are also including a meet and great with the pilots.(value $210)
General Admission tickets do not include a seat. Please bring your own low-seated, low-height chair and/or blanket.
Gates open at 11:00am Friday 10:00 Sunday
Show starts at 12:30pm
Show ends at 4:15 pm
If you need more tickets for your party, let us know and we can discuss options.
We may end auction early if bids quit coming in.
Starting bid
Two reserved seat tickets to Sunday September 28th Show. We are also including a meet and great with the pilots. (value $150)
No need to carry your own chair. We will have two seats in the reserved seat section waiting for you, away from all the chaos of the general admission area.
McMinnville Airshow
Gates open at 10:00am
Show starts at 12:30pm
Show ends at 4:15 pm
If you need more seats, let us know and we can discuss options.
We may end auction early if bids quit coming in.
Starting bid
Two reserved seat tickets to Sunday September 28th Show. We are also including a meet and great with the pilots. (value $250)
No need to carry your own chair. We will have two seats in the reserved seat section waiting for you, away from all the chaos of the general admission area.
McMinnville Airshow
Gates open at 10:00am
Show starts at 12:30pm
Show ends at 4:15 pm
If you need more seats, let us know and we can discuss options.
We may end auction early if bids quit coming in.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!