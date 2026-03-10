NCNS Spring 2026 Spring Soiree Silent Auction

Create the change you want to see in your family.



Join Master Parent Coach Lisa Pizzi, founder of Growing Joyful, for two personalized one-hour coaching sessions focused on a meaningful shift you would like to make in your family life. Whether the goal is improving communication, strengthening connection, or creating calmer family rhythms, Lisa will help you identify practical strategies that work for your family.



Lisa’s approach is warm, collaborative, and informed by her experience working with families and including teaching in a Reggio Emilia–inspired preschool, a philosophy that values curiosity, connection, and respectful relationships with children.





valued at $600



