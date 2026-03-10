Hosted by

Neighborhood Co-operative Nursery School Inc

About this event

Sales closed

NCNS Spring 2026 Spring Soiree Silent Auction

Pick-up location

21 Church St, Winchester, MA 01890, USA

Launch Trampoline Park Five 1-hour Jump Vouchers (1 of 2) item
Launch Trampoline Park Five 1-hour Jump Vouchers (1 of 2)
$40

Starting bid

5 1 Hour Jump Vouchers at Launch Trampoline Park in Woburn. Generously donated by Launch

Get the zoomies out by bouncing at Launch to tire your kids out for the best naps possible!


est value $125

Launch Trampoline Park Five 1-hour Jump Vouchers (2 of 2) item
Launch Trampoline Park Five 1-hour Jump Vouchers (2 of 2)
$40

Starting bid

5 1 Hour Jump Vouchers at Launch Trampoline Park in Woburn. Generously donated by Launch

Get the zoomies out by bouncing at Launch to tire your kids out for the best naps possible!


est value $125

Scones by Isobel Scone Mix & Cookie Decorating Kit item
Scones by Isobel Scone Mix & Cookie Decorating Kit
$20

Starting bid

Make memories with the

yummiest scones and sugar cookies in town.


$63 Value


generously donated by the Roch family

Pajama Stuffy Day at NCNS item
Pajama Stuffy Day at NCNS
$20

Starting bid

always one of our most popular items!

be a hero to your kids and their friends!

skip the battle getting dressed for one day!

Winchester Police Department Private Tour item
Winchester Police Department Private Tour
$25

Starting bid

tours typically last 30 minutes, involve a look at vehicles & equipment, safety lessons, Q&A and a photo opportunity for your family with our town’s finest officers

Winchester Fire Department Private Tour item
Winchester Fire Department Private Tour
$25

Starting bid

tours typically last 30 minutes, involve a look at vehicles & equipment, safety lessons, Q&A and a photo opportunity for your family with firefighters

Sonicare Toothbrush 6300 item
Sonicare Toothbrush 6300
$30

Starting bid

Keep that smile pearly white

all year long!


generously donated by the Borer family and Stoney Brook Family Dental

$90 MRSP

One year of Family Membership FAN item
One year of Family Membership FAN
$25

Starting bid

Join Winchester’s young families network free for one year! enjoy amazing parents and children’s events like trunk-or-treat, book clubs, barn babies, music and magic shows.

$85 Value

Spring Goodies Basket item
Spring Goodies Basket
$20

Starting bid

Celebrate Springs arrival with some gardening supplies, treats, Voluspa candle and $25 Amazon Gift Card

2 1:1 Parenting Coaching Sessions with Lisa Pizzi item
2 1:1 Parenting Coaching Sessions with Lisa Pizzi item
2 1:1 Parenting Coaching Sessions with Lisa Pizzi
$180

Starting bid

Create the change you want to see in your family.


Join Master Parent Coach Lisa Pizzi, founder of Growing Joyful, for two personalized one-hour coaching sessions focused on a meaningful shift you would like to make in your family life. Whether the goal is improving communication, strengthening connection, or creating calmer family rhythms, Lisa will help you identify practical strategies that work for your family.

Lisa’s approach is warm, collaborative, and informed by her experience working with families and including teaching in a Reggio Emilia–inspired preschool, a philosophy that values curiosity, connection, and respectful relationships with children.


valued at $600


Cozy NH Mountain Weekend Getaway item
Cozy NH Mountain Weekend Getaway item
Cozy NH Mountain Weekend Getaway item
Cozy NH Mountain Weekend Getaway
$500

Starting bid

Nestled on the peaceful shores of Lake Massasecum in Bradford, the Iona Lake House on Lake Massasecum offers a charming and relaxing lakeside retreat perfect for a fall foliage escape or a cozy winter weekend away. This thoughtfully designed waterfront home combines modern comforts with classic New England scenery, creating an ideal setting for couples, families, or friends to unwind. Wake up to tranquil lake views, spend your days exploring nearby trails or ski mountains, and gather in the evenings for warm meals and relaxing conversations by the fire. With space for up to six guests and direct access to the lake, this getaway offers both serenity and adventure.


Weekend Getaway Details

  • Value: $1,000 weekend stay ($500/night for 2 nights)
  • Location: Bradford, NH on Lake Massasecum
  • Accommodates: Up to 6 guests
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Lakefront property with beautiful water views
  • Cozy fireplace for cool fall and winter evenings
  • Fully equipped kitchen and spacious living areas
  • Outdoor porch and lake access for relaxing and enjoying the scenery
  • Close to skiing at Pat's Peak and Mount Sunapee

Valid for a 2-night weekend stay in Fall 2026 or Winter 2026–2027. Dates subject to availability and coordination with the property host.

generously donated by the Hacker family

PCA Skincare Set item
PCA Skincare Set
$60

Starting bid

Discover the Hydration Essentials Bundle from PCA SKIN® featuring our  # 1 product Hyaluronic Acid Boosting Serum, our best selling  
Hyaluronic Acid Lip Booster, and the rejuvenating Hyaluronic Acid Overnight Mask


generously donated by the Burk family

$205 Value

Lemonade Stand Starter Kit item
Lemonade Stand Starter Kit
$15

Starting bid

Start a family lemonade stand to encourage entrepreneurial spirit, practical math and social skills

Includes an Alex' Lemonade Stand Proctor Silex Electric Citrus Juicer Machine, two adorable lemonade kids aprons & themed sunglasses, a tip box and lemonade playset to continue the imaginative play indoors.


$45 Value

Bookends Tote & Book Selection item
Bookends Tote & Book Selection
$15

Starting bid

generously donated by our wonderful local bookshop, Bookends

$50 Mahoney's Gift Card item
$50 Mahoney's Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

Spruce up your garden this spring, pick up a beautiful bouquet, or

save for the biggest Christmas tree your house can fit this year.


generously donated by Mahoney’s

$100 Voucher for Studio on the Common item
$100 Voucher for Studio on the Common
$30

Starting bid

Apply to any of these items:

  • 2026 Summer Programs
  • After School Program (2026-27 school year)
  • Messy Mushy Preschool Art (March-June 2026)
$25 Playa Bowls Gift Card item
$25 Playa Bowls Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy yummy smoothies or acai bowls at Winchester’s own tropical treat shop

generously donated by Playa Bowls

$50 Jules Boutique Gift Card item
$50 Jules Boutique Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

Refresh your girl’s wardrobe with fun, fresh, funky local styles.


Sure to be a favorite stop downtown for years.


generously donated by Jules



$40 Bisou Nail Bar Gift Card item
$40 Bisou Nail Bar Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

Pamper yourself with a mani or pedi as sandal weather approaches!

generously donated by Bisou Nail bar

Hydrafacial & Skincare Basket item
Hydrafacial & Skincare Basket
$200

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a Hydrafacial at Live by Skin conveniently located in Woburn.

The HydraFacial Deluxe takes your skin to the next level with all the core benefits of HydraFacial: deep cleansing, gentle exfoliation, painless extractions, and nourishing hydration—plus a personalized treatment booster to target your unique skin goals. Finished with professional-strength LED light therapy, this 45-minute treatment leaves your skin visibly brighter, smoother, and healthier. Perfect for clients looking for noticeable results with a touch of luxury.


Accompanied by a selection of premium skincare products, this package is valued at over $700


generously donated the Ventresca family


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!