NCNS Spring 2026 Spring Soiree Silent Auction

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Starting bid
5 1 Hour Jump Vouchers at Launch Trampoline Park in Woburn. Generously donated by Launch
Get the zoomies out by bouncing at Launch to tire your kids out for the best naps possible!
est value $125
Starting bid
5 1 Hour Jump Vouchers at Launch Trampoline Park in Woburn. Generously donated by Launch
Get the zoomies out by bouncing at Launch to tire your kids out for the best naps possible!
est value $125
Starting bid
Make memories with the
yummiest scones and sugar cookies in town.
$63 Value
generously donated by the Roch family
Starting bid
always one of our most popular items!
be a hero to your kids and their friends!
skip the battle getting dressed for one day!
Starting bid
tours typically last 30 minutes, involve a look at vehicles & equipment, safety lessons, Q&A and a photo opportunity for your family with our town’s finest officers
Starting bid
tours typically last 30 minutes, involve a look at vehicles & equipment, safety lessons, Q&A and a photo opportunity for your family with firefighters
Starting bid
Keep that smile pearly white
all year long!
generously donated by the Borer family and Stoney Brook Family Dental
$90 MRSP
Starting bid
Join Winchester’s young families network free for one year! enjoy amazing parents and children’s events like trunk-or-treat, book clubs, barn babies, music and magic shows.
$85 Value
Starting bid
Celebrate Springs arrival with some gardening supplies, treats, Voluspa candle and $25 Amazon Gift Card
Starting bid
Create the change you want to see in your family.
Join Master Parent Coach Lisa Pizzi, founder of Growing Joyful, for two personalized one-hour coaching sessions focused on a meaningful shift you would like to make in your family life. Whether the goal is improving communication, strengthening connection, or creating calmer family rhythms, Lisa will help you identify practical strategies that work for your family.
Lisa’s approach is warm, collaborative, and informed by her experience working with families and including teaching in a Reggio Emilia–inspired preschool, a philosophy that values curiosity, connection, and respectful relationships with children.
valued at $600
Starting bid
Nestled on the peaceful shores of Lake Massasecum in Bradford, the Iona Lake House on Lake Massasecum offers a charming and relaxing lakeside retreat perfect for a fall foliage escape or a cozy winter weekend away. This thoughtfully designed waterfront home combines modern comforts with classic New England scenery, creating an ideal setting for couples, families, or friends to unwind. Wake up to tranquil lake views, spend your days exploring nearby trails or ski mountains, and gather in the evenings for warm meals and relaxing conversations by the fire. With space for up to six guests and direct access to the lake, this getaway offers both serenity and adventure.
Weekend Getaway Details
Valid for a 2-night weekend stay in Fall 2026 or Winter 2026–2027. Dates subject to availability and coordination with the property host.
generously donated by the Hacker family
Starting bid
Discover the Hydration Essentials Bundle from PCA SKIN® featuring our # 1 product Hyaluronic Acid Boosting Serum, our best selling
Hyaluronic Acid Lip Booster, and the rejuvenating Hyaluronic Acid Overnight Mask
generously donated by the Burk family
$205 Value
Starting bid
Start a family lemonade stand to encourage entrepreneurial spirit, practical math and social skills
Includes an Alex' Lemonade Stand Proctor Silex Electric Citrus Juicer Machine, two adorable lemonade kids aprons & themed sunglasses, a tip box and lemonade playset to continue the imaginative play indoors.
$45 Value
Starting bid
generously donated by our wonderful local bookshop, Bookends
Starting bid
Spruce up your garden this spring, pick up a beautiful bouquet, or
save for the biggest Christmas tree your house can fit this year.
generously donated by Mahoney’s
Starting bid
Apply to any of these items:
Starting bid
Enjoy yummy smoothies or acai bowls at Winchester’s own tropical treat shop
generously donated by Playa Bowls
Starting bid
Refresh your girl’s wardrobe with fun, fresh, funky local styles.
Sure to be a favorite stop downtown for years.
generously donated by Jules
Starting bid
Pamper yourself with a mani or pedi as sandal weather approaches!
generously donated by Bisou Nail bar
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a Hydrafacial at Live by Skin conveniently located in Woburn.
The HydraFacial Deluxe takes your skin to the next level with all the core benefits of HydraFacial: deep cleansing, gentle exfoliation, painless extractions, and nourishing hydration—plus a personalized treatment booster to target your unique skin goals. Finished with professional-strength LED light therapy, this 45-minute treatment leaves your skin visibly brighter, smoother, and healthier. Perfect for clients looking for noticeable results with a touch of luxury.
Accompanied by a selection of premium skincare products, this package is valued at over $700
generously donated the Ventresca family
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!