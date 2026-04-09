Neighborhood Yard Sale Registration (Households only)

Choose this option if you're selling items at a home in Greenfield. The house location will be listed online and printed on the official yard sale map. Register by 8/27 at 5 p.m. EST to be listed on the maps. We will have printed maps at Alternate Histories, Mondays, and Greenfield School, the Yard Sale App, and our website listing, the most up-to-date information about what is being sold.