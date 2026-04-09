Neighborhood Yard Sale Registration (Households only)

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About this event
Choose this option if you're selling items at a home in Greenfield. The house location will be listed online and printed on the official yard sale map. Register by 8/27 at 5 p.m. EST to be listed on the maps. We will have printed maps at Alternate Histories, Mondays, and Greenfield School, the Yard Sale App, and our website listing, the most up-to-date information about what is being sold.
Choose this option if you want to set up in our central shared space at Greenfield Elementary School.
THIS IS NOT REGISTRATION FOR THE SALE:: Add this *IF* you want to support the neighborhood event and the GCA a little extra. As a thank you, we will list your name on our website. These funds help make these and everything the GCA does possible.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!