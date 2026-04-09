Greenfield Community Association

Hosted by

Greenfield Community Association

About this event

Neighborhood Yard Sale Registration (Households only)

1 Alger St

Pittsburgh, PA 15207, USA

House/Apt Location
$10

Choose this option if you're selling items at a home in Greenfield. The house location will be listed online and printed on the official yard sale map. Register by 8/27 at 5 p.m. EST to be listed on the maps. We will have printed maps at Alternate Histories, Mondays, and Greenfield School, the Yard Sale App, and our website listing, the most up-to-date information about what is being sold.

Central Location at Greenfield Elementary School
$20

Choose this option if you want to set up in our central shared space at Greenfield Elementary School.

Individual/Family Sponsor
Pay what you can

THIS IS NOT REGISTRATION FOR THE SALE:: Add this *IF* you want to support the neighborhood event and the GCA a little extra. As a thank you, we will list your name on our website. These funds help make these and everything the GCA does possible.

Add a donation for Greenfield Community Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!