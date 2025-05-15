Neighbor’s Nourishment Pantry

Sponsored by All Persons Housed

Program Overview:

At Neighbor’s Nourishment Pantry, we believe no one should go hungry. Sponsored by All Persons Housed, our pantry provides fresh and shelf-stable food crates three times a week to individuals and families facing food insecurity.

Whether you're between jobs, managing a tight budget, or simply need a helping hand, we're here to ensure you and your loved ones have access to nutritious meals. Each crate includes a combination of proteins, grains, fruits, vegetables, and essential pantry items tailored to meet the needs of individuals or family households.

Distributions are held every:

Monday, Thursday, and Saturday

From 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

There is no cost to receive food from Neighbor’s Nourishment Pantry. You must simply complete the intake form and meet our basic eligibility criteria (which primarily ensure we’re reaching those with current food need).