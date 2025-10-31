Nektario's Foundation's Holiday Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Private cheese tasting for 6-8 people in your home with cheese expert Katie Park from Essex Street Cheese. Cheese, wine from Heritage Liquors, and accompaniments included. Valued at $350+. Date and time to be mutually agreed upon with Katie Park.
Say cheese! Erin Swann Photography is offering a photo session with 10 digital images. Session types include newborn, family, in-home lifestyle, and business/branding (does not include
weddings or events). Valid 1/1/2026 through 10/31/2026 on a mutually agreed-upon date/time. Valued at $340.
Large Longanberger picnic basket (#103240), $40 Domino's gift card, set of Dominoes in case, Balance game, playing cards, 3D wooden ship puzzle, popcorn cups, microwave, popcorn, and candy. Valued at $200.
Prosecco, therapy neck wrap, bath salts, lavender and camomille body scrub, pink himalayan salt scrub, saphire cashmere candle, jade roller and gua sha, lip mask, quick-dry headband, body sponge, lavender mud mask, avocado clay mask, eye pads, shower steamers, and hand mask. Valued at $140+
Valued at $200.
Valued at $600.
Each piece features intricate detailing, expertly faceted crystal surfaces, and radiant light reflections, creating stunning decorative sculptures that captivate with their luminous beauty. Valued at $750.
Color caviar, size medium. Valued at $500.
Camaret Fuschia Rain and Cleona Capri Blue. Valued at $240.
Valued at $430.
Valued at $125.
Valued at $180.
Valued at $200.
In black quilted calfskin leather, with golden brass hardware, double handles over a belt and buckle waist closure, opening to three compartments lined in tartan-check black nylon. Pre-owned, some wear. Valued at $400.
Originally part of the Selection range. Size: 4 3/4″ x 3 3/4″ (120 x 90mm), Designer: Borek Sipek, Introduced: 1992, Retired: 2005 (globally) / 2004 (USA). Valued at $150.
Valued at $400.
Crystal orchid with silver-tone metal leaves and stem with a removable silver-tone metal base so you can place it in a vase or flowerpot. Height: 8 1/2 in, Style: 9601 040 301, Intro Date: 2006, Retired Piece, Piece Code: NB6. Valued at $200.
Azua Padparadscha Figurine. Valued at $250.
Lead crystal bowl. Valued at $125.
Pitcher and 6 glasses. Valued at $525.
Monarch Pollinator Flower Power seeds for 600-700 square feet, 6 packs of flower seeds for a butterfly garden, 100 Plants to Feed the Monarchs, and Monarch Butterflies book. Valued at $110.
3 1/2" h x 6 1/2" in diameter. Valued at $500.
Black, 3” heel, size 38, pre-owned with wear. Valued at $200.
