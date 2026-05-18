Nekter 5/21 Lunch!

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Acai base, strawberries, blueberries, banana, and housemade cashew milk for the perfect flavor and consistency, topped with hempseed granola, blueberries, fresh strawberry, and banana
Acai base, banana, strawberry, dates, almond butter, and housemade cashew milk for the perfect flavor and consistency, topped with almond butter, hempseed granola, fresh strawberry, banana, and green apple
Superfood Dragon Fruit, banana, pineapple and coconut water blended together and topped with strawberry, pineapple, hempseed granola, raw coconut flakes and banana
Made with acai base, banana, strawberry, housemade cashew milk, almond butter, vanilla protein, cocoa powder, and agave nectar. Topped with hempseed granola, banana, strawberry, cacao nibs, and chocolate cashew drizzle
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