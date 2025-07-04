Nellie F Bennett PTO Membership 2025-2026

Thank you for your donation for the 2025-2026 school year! Your support directly contributes to our mission and helps us make a positive impact for Nellie Bennett students and faculty!





All faculty/staff that join the PTO by September 15, 2025 will be entered into a raffle to win a $25 credit towards Panthers spirit wear.





**Classroom teachers are eligible to receive a $50 classroom supply reimbursement to help support their teaching needs.





Classroom teachers must submit the online reimbursement form. This form can be found on our PTO website under the Faculty/Staff drop down menu. When completing the form you will be asked to upload a picture of your receipt. All reimbursements are subject to PTO approval.



