Nelson Carnival 2026: Business Sponsorship

Sponsor booth on campus during carnival - access to Nelson’s 500 student families Sponsor provided flyers distributed to Nelson’s 500 student families via online PeachJar Social Media event posts to include tag/mention/business name Logo/business name listed on all carnival handouts distributed through our school until May 3, 2024 Logo/business name on the back of Carnival T-shirt Business Name listed on banner at Carnival

Sponsor booth on campus during carnival - access to Nelson’s 500 student families Sponsor provided flyers distributed to Nelson’s 500 student families via online PeachJar Social Media event posts to include tag/mention/business name Logo/business name listed on all carnival handouts distributed through our school until May 3, 2024 Logo/business name on the back of Carnival T-shirt Business Name listed on banner at Carnival

More details...