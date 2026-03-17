Nelson Carnival 2026: Business Sponsorship

Sponsor booth on campus during carnival - access to Nelson’s 500 student families Sponsor provided flyers distributed to Nelson’s 500 student families via online PeachJar Social Media event posts to include tag/mention/business name
Logo/business name listed on all carnival handouts distributed through our school until May 3, 2024 Logo/business name on the back of Carnival T-shirt
Business Name listed on banner at Carnival
Sponsor booth on campus during carnival - access to Nelson’s 500 student families Sponsor provided flyers distributed to Nelson’s 500 student families via online PeachJar Social Media event posts to include tag/mention/business name
Logo/business name listed on all carnival handouts distributed through our school until May 3, 2024 Logo/business name on the back of Carnival T-shirt
Business Name listed on banner at Carnival
Gold Sponsor
$2,500
Social media event posts to include tag/mention/business name
Logo/business name on the back of Carnival T-shirt
Business Name listed on banner at Carnival
Logo/business name listed on all carnival handouts distributed through our school until May 3, 2024
Social media event posts to include tag/mention/business name
Logo/business name on the back of Carnival T-shirt
Business Name listed on banner at Carnival
Logo/business name listed on all carnival handouts distributed through our school until May 3, 2024
Silver Sponsor
$1,000
Logo/business name on the back of Carnival T-shirt
Business Name listed on banner at Carnival
Logo/business name listed on all carnival handouts distributed through our school until May 3, 2024
Logo/business name on the back of Carnival T-shirt
Business Name listed on banner at Carnival
Logo/business name listed on all carnival handouts distributed through our school until May 3, 2024
Bronze Sponsor
$500
Logo/business name on the back to Carnival T-Shirt
Business Name listed on banner at Carnival
Logo/business name on the back to Carnival T-Shirt
Business Name listed on banner at Carnival
Add a donation for Nelson PTC
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