Nelson Carnival 2026: Friends and Family Sponsorships

Offered by
About this shop
Your sponsorship will go towards one (or multiple) of our many booths at our carnival! Thank you!
Your sponsorship will go towards one (or multiple) of our many booths at our carnival! Thank you!
Your sponsorship will go towards one (or multiple) of our many booths at our carnival! Thank you!
Your sponsorship will go towards one (or multiple) of our many booths at our carnival! Thank you!
Your sponsorship will go towards one (or multiple) of our many booths at our carnival! Thank you!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!