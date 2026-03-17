Nelson PTC

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Nelson PTC

About this shop

Nelson Carnival 2026: Friends and Family Sponsorships

$1000 item
$1000
$1,000
Your sponsorship will go towards one (or multiple) of our many booths at our carnival! Thank you!
500 item
500
$500

Your sponsorship will go towards one (or multiple) of our many booths at our carnival! Thank you!

250 item
250
$250

Your sponsorship will go towards one (or multiple) of our many booths at our carnival! Thank you!

100 item
100
$100

Your sponsorship will go towards one (or multiple) of our many booths at our carnival! Thank you!

50 item
50
$50

Your sponsorship will go towards one (or multiple) of our many booths at our carnival! Thank you!

25 item
25
$25

Your sponsorship will go towards one (or multiple) of our many booths at our carnival! Thank you!

Add a donation for Nelson PTC

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!