Nelson Carnival 2026: Wristbands

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$
Wristband includes unlimited games, unlimited obstacle course fun, 1 photo-booth with Larson Brothers Photography and 2 cake walk tickets. **PRICE INCREASES TO $25/WRISTBAND IF PURCHASED AT THE DOOR
Wristband includes unlimited games at the video game trailer and basketball hoop trailer.
**PRICE INCREASES TO $15/WRISTBAND IF PURCHASED AT THE DOOR
Wristband includes unlimited games, unlimited obstacle course fun, 1 photo-booth with Larson Brothers Photography and 2 cake walk tickets. **PRICE INCREASES TO $30/WRISTBAND IF PURCHASED AT THE DOOR
Please only choose if you donated at the $200 level to our membership drive at the beginning of the year. We will verify with our list. Choose # of wristbands for your family's students only please!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!