Nelson PTC

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Nelson PTC

About this event

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Nelson Carnival 2026: Wristbands

1336 W Spruce Ave

Fresno, CA 93650, USA

Add a donation for Nelson PTC

$

NELSON STUDENT CARNIVAL WRISTBAND
$20

Wristband includes unlimited games, unlimited obstacle course fun, 1 photo-booth with Larson Brothers Photography and 2 cake walk tickets. **PRICE INCREASES TO $25/WRISTBAND IF PURCHASED AT THE DOOR

DONATION of a Carnival Wristband
$20
Donate a wristband (or two) for a Nelson student to attend the Carnival who otherwise may not be able to attend. We truly appreciate your support!
PARENT CARNIVAL WRISTBAND
$10

Wristband includes unlimited games at the video game trailer and basketball hoop trailer.


**PRICE INCREASES TO $15/WRISTBAND IF PURCHASED AT THE DOOR

NON-NELSON STUDENT CARNIVAL WRISTBAND
$25

Wristband includes unlimited games, unlimited obstacle course fun, 1 photo-booth with Larson Brothers Photography and 2 cake walk tickets. **PRICE INCREASES TO $30/WRISTBAND IF PURCHASED AT THE DOOR

PTC MEMBERSHIP - $200 DONATION
Free

Please only choose if you donated at the $200 level to our membership drive at the beginning of the year. We will verify with our list. Choose # of wristbands for your family's students only please!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!