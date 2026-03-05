Nelson Hawks Kickoff Club and Nelson Youth Football

Hosted by

Nelson Hawks Kickoff Club and Nelson Youth Football

About this event

Nelson Football Casino Night

3009 SE Chestnut St

Portland, OR 97267, USA

General Admission
$100

🎟 Event Tickets



Individual Ticket (Open Seating) - $100
Seating is open; reserved tables are only included with full table sponsor packages.


Includes:
• Dinner
• One drink ticket
• Starter bank of scrip

Individual Tickets are open seating

Additional scrip available for purchase.


This is a cash or Venmo event; an ATM will be available onsite.


** Note: An optional tip may appear at checkout. This goes to the platform, not the football program, and can be skipped.


General Admission for 2
$189
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

🎟 Event Tickets


2 Individual Ticket — $189

Seating is open; reserved tables are only included with full table sponsor packages.


Includes:
• Dinner
• 2 drink tickets
• Starter bank of scrip for 2

Additional scrip available for purchase.


This is a cash or Venmo event; an ATM will be available onsite.


** Note: An optional tip may appear at checkout. This goes to the platform, not the football program, and can be skipped.



Reserve Entire Table (10 seats)
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

🍽️ Table for 10 (tickets)


Gather your crew and reserve a table for the night.

Purchasing a reserved table secures your space for the entire evening. As the casino portion begins, some tables will be removed to make room for gaming tables—having a reserved table ensures you and your guests have a dedicated spot all night.

Includes:


• Admission for 10 guests
• Dinner for each guest
• 10 drink tickets
• 2 bottles of wine
• Starter bank of scrip for 10

This is a cash or Venmo event; an ATM will be available onsite.


** Note: An optional tip may appear at checkout. This goes to the platform, not the football program, and can be skipped.


♠️ Blackjack Table Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

♠️ Blackjack Table Sponsor 

Usually the most popular game.

What sponsor receives:

  • Logo on Blackjack table sign
  • Reserved seating for 2
  • Dinner and beverage for 2
  • Starter scrip for 2
  • Mention on event website
  • Recognition during event
  • Social Media Shoutout

**  Note: An optional tip may appear at checkout. This goes to the platform, not the football program, and can be skipped.

🎲 Craps Table Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

🎲 Craps Table Sponsor

What sponsor receives:

  • Logo on Craps Table Sign
  • Reserved seating for 4
  • Dinner and beverage for 4
  • Starter scrip for 4
  • Mention on event website
  • Recognition during event
  • Social Media Shoutout

** Note: An optional tip may appear at checkout. This goes to the platform, not the football program, and can be skipped.

🎡Roulette Table Sponsor
$2,500

🎡Roulette Table Sponsor

What sponsor receives:

  • Logo on Roulette Table Sign
  • Reserved seating for 10
  • Dinner and beverage for 10
  • Starter scrip for 10
  • Mention on event website
  • Recognition during event
  • Social Media Shoutout

** Note: An optional tip may appear at checkout. This goes to the platform, not the football program, and can be skipped.

⛳Putting Green Sponsor
$500

⛳ Putting Green Sponsor

What sponsor receives:

  • Logo at the putting green
  • Mention on event website
  • Recognition during event
  • Social Media Shoutout

** Note: An optional tip may appear at checkout. This goes to the platform, not the football program, and can be skipped.

🍹Bar Sponsor
$500

🍹Bar Sponsor

What sponsor receives:

  • Logo at the beverage bar
  • Mention on event website
  • Recognition during event
  • Social Media Shoutout

** Note: An optional tip may appear at checkout. This goes to the platform, not the football program, and can be skipped.

30 Chips (Gaming Scrip)
$25

💵 30 Chips

** Note: An optional tip may appear at checkout. This goes to the platform, not the football program, and can be skipped.

100 Chips (Gaming Scrip)
$50

💵 100 Chips

** Note: An optional tip may appear at checkout. This goes to the platform, not the football program, and can be skipped.

300 Chips (Gaming Scrip)
$100

💵 300 Chips

** Note: An optional tip may appear at checkout. This goes to the platform, not the football program, and can be skipped.

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