Nelson Football Casino Night

About this event
🎟 Event Tickets
Individual Ticket (Open Seating) - $100
Seating is open; reserved tables are only included with full table sponsor packages.
Includes:
• Dinner
• One drink ticket
• Starter bank of scrip
Individual Tickets are open seating
Additional scrip available for purchase.
This is a cash or Venmo event; an ATM will be available onsite.
** Note: An optional tip may appear at checkout. This goes to the platform, not the football program, and can be skipped.
🎟 Event Tickets
2 Individual Ticket — $189
Seating is open; reserved tables are only included with full table sponsor packages.
Includes:
• Dinner
• 2 drink tickets
• Starter bank of scrip for 2
Additional scrip available for purchase.
This is a cash or Venmo event; an ATM will be available onsite.
** Note: An optional tip may appear at checkout. This goes to the platform, not the football program, and can be skipped.
🍽️ Table for 10 (tickets)
Gather your crew and reserve a table for the night.
Purchasing a reserved table secures your space for the entire evening. As the casino portion begins, some tables will be removed to make room for gaming tables—having a reserved table ensures you and your guests have a dedicated spot all night.
Includes:
• Admission for 10 guests
• Dinner for each guest
• 10 drink tickets
• 2 bottles of wine
• Starter bank of scrip for 10
This is a cash or Venmo event; an ATM will be available onsite.
** Note: An optional tip may appear at checkout. This goes to the platform, not the football program, and can be skipped.
♠️ Blackjack Table Sponsor
Usually the most popular game.
What sponsor receives:
** Note: An optional tip may appear at checkout. This goes to the platform, not the football program, and can be skipped.
🎲 Craps Table Sponsor
What sponsor receives:
** Note: An optional tip may appear at checkout. This goes to the platform, not the football program, and can be skipped.
🎡Roulette Table Sponsor
What sponsor receives:
** Note: An optional tip may appear at checkout. This goes to the platform, not the football program, and can be skipped.
⛳ Putting Green Sponsor
What sponsor receives:
** Note: An optional tip may appear at checkout. This goes to the platform, not the football program, and can be skipped.
🍹Bar Sponsor
What sponsor receives:
** Note: An optional tip may appear at checkout. This goes to the platform, not the football program, and can be skipped.
💵 30 Chips
** Note: An optional tip may appear at checkout. This goes to the platform, not the football program, and can be skipped.
💵 100 Chips
** Note: An optional tip may appear at checkout. This goes to the platform, not the football program, and can be skipped.
💵 300 Chips
** Note: An optional tip may appear at checkout. This goes to the platform, not the football program, and can be skipped.
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