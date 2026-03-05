Nelson Football Casino Night

🎟 Event Tickets









Individual Ticket (Open Seating) - $100

Seating is open; reserved tables are only included with full table sponsor packages.





Includes:

• Dinner

• One drink ticket

• Starter bank of scrip

Individual Tickets are open seating

Additional scrip available for purchase.





This is a cash or Venmo event; an ATM will be available onsite.





** Note: An optional tip may appear at checkout. This goes to the platform, not the football program, and can be skipped.



