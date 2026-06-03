Best in the West BBQ: BENEVOLENCE Tickets

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Remember to visit as many non-profits groups as you can to complete the "Passport" word search game. Enter for a chance to win a prize at 4:30pm.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Remember to visit as many non-profits groups as you can to complete the "Passport" word search game. Enter for a chance to win a prize at 4:30pm.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Remember to visit as many non-profits groups as you can to complete the "Passport" word search game. Enter for a chance to win a prize at 4:30pm.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!