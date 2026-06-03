Nelson Lodge No. 135

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Nelson Lodge No. 135

About this event

Best in the West BBQ: BENEVOLENCE Tickets

620 Lake Blvd S

Buffalo, MN 55313, USA

Gate Passport; Family 4 pack
$100
Available until Sep 26
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Remember to visit as many non-profits groups as you can to complete the "Passport" word search game. Enter for a chance to win a prize at 4:30pm.

Gate Passport; Family 6 pack
$150
Available until Sep 26
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Remember to visit as many non-profits groups as you can to complete the "Passport" word search game. Enter for a chance to win a prize at 4:30pm.

Gate Passport; Family 10 pack
$250
Available until Sep 26
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Remember to visit as many non-profits groups as you can to complete the "Passport" word search game. Enter for a chance to win a prize at 4:30pm.

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