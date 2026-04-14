2026 Emmaus Fund Silent Auction

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Enjoy a thoughtfully curated collection celebrating community, craftsmanship, and connection. This basket includes two Onomia travel mugs, a sample of locally roasted coffee from Ember Coffee Co. in Big Lake, MN, a coffee lover’s biscotti pack, and two indulgent chocolate bars.
In addition to these treats, the basket features an opportunity to engage more deeply through the Onomia Partnership in Ministry. Choose either registration to an Onomia-led program or access to the Church Council Development Program.
Perfect for coffee enthusiasts and those passionate about meaningful community engagement, this basket offers both comfort and inspiration.
Starting bid
Enjoy two free nights in a private retreat cabin at Camp Amnicon! Located just 30 minutes outside Duluth, these rustic-yet-comfortable cabins are the perfect way to enjoy the peace of the wilderness while still getting a good night's sleep! Nestled in the woods along the Amnicon River on the South Shore of Lake Superior, you'll find peace, rest, quiet, time, and solitude. It's everything you need, and nothing you don't.
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A bundle of Bluey (& Bingo!) for that special youngin' in your life. Included are a Bluey themed backpack, plastic table setting, keychain, thermos, wallet, zipped stuffy, and lunch box. Cue the theme song... "Buh-da ba ba baaah."
Starting bid
A handmade vintage basket full of "all things Mom" just in time for Mother's Day. Provided by Great North Candle Company, this basket includes four candles of the following scents: Mama's Tired, Grandma's Kitchen, Vintage Lilac, and Home Sweet Stuga. Also Includes two hand towels and a pair of "plant mom" socks.
Starting bid
A basket infused with all things outdoors! Enjoy a Dakine crossbody purse, a journal, a pair of Smartwool socks, a campfire themed deck of "question cards", two candles (Walk in the Woods & Gona Camping by Great North Candle Co), "Flannel Sheets" handmade soap by Village Acres Dairy Goats, a handmade ceramic soap dish, and a pair of driftwood earrings harvested by the Lake Michigan shoreline.
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This unique basket features a selection of Indigenous-produced and harvested items created by local tribes in Minnesota. Each piece reflects deep cultural traditions, craftsmanship, and a strong connection to the land. Thoughtfully gathered, this collection offers both beauty and meaning while supporting Indigenous makers and communities.
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The Cozy Artisan Collection brings together comfort, craftsmanship, and thoughtful sourcing. This basket features fair trade coffee and chocolates for a rich, ethical indulgence, paired with a soft lap quilt perfect for cozy moments at home. It also includes a selection of beautiful, handcrafted pottery created by one of the members of Bethel Trinity in Bovey, MN in her studio, featuring a cross, a cup, and two additional unique pieces.
A perfect blend of warmth and artistry, this collection celebrates both global and local makers while inviting you to slow down and savor life’s simple comforts.
Starting bid
Taste of Kettle River is a heartfelt collection celebrating local flavor, craftsmanship, and history. This abundant basket features a handmade “Roadster Quilt” alongside hand-sewn items and a commemorative dish towel, bringing warmth and creativity from the community.
Enjoy a wide array of homemade and locally sourced treats, including sweet pickles, dill pickles, smoked bacon, homemade hot fudge, tomato sauce, crab apple jelly, pickled watermelon radishes, rutabaga chutney jam, real maple syrup, wild rice, and honey from Honey Hill Farms.
Also included are a Tobie’s Restaurant mug with a $25 gift card, plus a copy of The Day The World Burned by Kristina Shuey, sharing the story of the historic Hinckley fire.
Full of flavor, tradition, and local pride, this basket offers a true taste, and story, of the Kettle River conference.
Starting bid
W(h)ine Not! is the perfect invitation to relax, unwind, and indulge. This cozy collection includes a bottle of crisp Riesling and a smooth Pinot Noir, paired with two stemless wine glasses for easy sipping. Set the mood with a soothing lavender chamomile candle, and enjoy thoughtful touches like a tea towel and cocktail napkins.
Curl up with a cozy throw blanket and an author-signed novel by Jill Hannah Anderson for the ultimate night in. Whether you’re treating yourself or sharing with a friend, this basket is all about comfort, connection, and a well-deserved glass of wine.
Starting bid
This beautifully handcrafted crocheted prayer shawl offers comfort, warmth, and care in every stitch. Measuring approximately 68 x 25 inches, it is perfectly sized for wrapping around the shoulders during moments of reflection, prayer, or rest. A meaningful gift for yourself or a loved one, this shawl is a tangible expression of peace and compassion.
Starting bid
Peaceful Prayer Glass Bowl is a thoughtfully gathered collection designed to nurture reflection, comfort, and everyday grace. This basket includes a beautiful glass bowl alongside an off-white oilcloth tablecloth (46" x 85"), kitchen apron, and dishcloth, bringing both function and warmth to your home.
Enhance moments of quiet with a candle, sun catcher, ankle bracelet, and an Amazing Grace statue, all paired with a book and study guide for deeper reflection. Blending practical items with meaningful touches, this collection invites peace and inspiration into daily life.
Starting bid
Beginner’s Sourdough is the perfect starter kit for anyone ready to dive into the art of homemade bread. This basket includes a beginner-friendly sourdough guide, proofing basket, starter jar, and essential baking tools, along with helpful extras like a dough whisk, bench scraper, and seasoning.
Whether you’re brand new to baking or looking to refine your skills, this collection has everything you need to begin your sourdough journey and enjoy the simple pleasure of fresh, homemade bread.
Starting bid
Lutsen Stay 'n Play is the perfect North Shore getaway, combining relaxation, recreation, and scenic beauty. Enjoy a two-night stay at Caribou Highlands Resort in Lutsen, along with a $200 gift certificate to Moguls Restaurant for a delicious dining experience.
Take in the stunning surroundings with 18 holes of golf for two at Superior National Golf Course. To make your stay even more special, Caribou Highlands has included a cozy gift basket featuring a sweatshirt, plush animal, coffee mug, candies, and a candle.
Whether you’re seeking adventure or a peaceful retreat, this package offers the best of Lutsen in one unforgettable experience.
Starting bid
Enjoy Minnesota is a celebration of all things North Star State, perfect for those who love local flavor and outdoor adventure. This basket includes a $25 Minnesota State Park gift card and a Minnesota State Park book to inspire your next getaway.
Savor the tastes of the region with pancake and muffin mixes, pure maple syrup from Lutsen, Gunflint Trail blueberry goodies, and Duluth Coffee.
You’ll also find a Minnesota-shaped cutting board, dish towel, and fun extras like a Minnesota word search book, deck of cards, and a loon keychain.
Whether you’re exploring the great outdoors or enjoying cozy moments at home, this collection captures the spirit and charm of Minnesota.
Starting bid
This beautifully crafted Deacon Cross symbolizes the sacred role of deacons as a bridge between the church and the world. Designed with intention, individual wood pieces are brought together, just as a bridge unites separate spaces, by the presence of the cross. The cross itself appears as negative space, representing the place where God meets us in the in-between.
The gently imperfect oval shape reflects the unpredictable and faithful journey of ministry. Measuring 7" tall by 5½" wide, this piece is expertly made from purple heart, oak, and maple, blending natural beauty with deep spiritual meaning.
A meaningful and distinctive gift, this Deacon Cross is especially fitting for those called to serve in diaconal ministry.
Made by Bob Murray.
Starting bid
Get ready to make the most of sunny days and fresh air with this Outdoor Family Fun Basket! Packed inside a convenient large mesh bag, perfect for trips to the beach or park, you’ll find everything you need for hours of outdoor entertainment. Kids will love the colorful sand toys, classic chalk for creative sidewalk art, and bubbles that bring instant smiles. The set also includes a trio of mini sports balls (football, basketball, and soccer ball) for active play, plus a spacious outdoor blanket ideal for picnics, relaxing, or gathering together after all the fun.
Whether it’s a day at the beach, a park outing, or your own backyard adventure, this basket is your go-to for easy, screen-free family fun.
Starting bid
All the things Gen Z loves, craves, and can't get enough of! This basket, donated by the NEMN Synod LYO, is sporting main character energy. Contains a case of Bubbl'r, Pringles, Nerds Clusters, Skittles Gummies, a journal, Squishmallow zippered pouch, a signed copy of We Rise Higher by Joe Davis, an LYO T-shirt, and a Nee-doh (not pictured).
It's vibing, no cap.
Starting bid
Curated by your very own NEMN Synod Staff, this basket includes a Gurgle fish pitcher, Cabin Cooking of the Northwoods cookbook, Amazing Grace kitchen towel, and gift card to Duluth Coffee Company. In addition, you have a handmade candle Twigs & Berries, homemade apple butter, maple syrup, and vanilla. As well as a handmade Norwegian inspired "protest hat." And to top it off, a handmade woven star.
Starting bid
Donated by the Beloved You cohort of young adults in the NEMN Synod, this basket is infused with everything you need for discernment and sabbath.
Included is a copy of Parker Palmer's "Let Your Life Speak," John O'Donohue's "Blessed Be the Space Between Us," tea kettle notecards, "calm" tea, a candle title "Chapel Walk," and a "Take Your Time" print by local Duluth artist. Not pictured: a 3-D printed handheld labyrinth, designed and made by Eric Sturtz.
Starting bid
A basket of pure potential! Hooks, line, lures, bobbers…and a premium graphite ultra lite rod with Gallatin fly reel!
Starting bid
"Culinary Tour" of the Heartland Conference.
Clergy recommendations to favored restaurant stops around the conference. You are bidding on a lot of nine $50 gift cards for the following restaurants/specialty boutiques.
* Please see or contact Julia Gwash ([email protected]) after the Gala to collect the gift cards and certificates.
UPDATE: More gift cards and certificates have been added!
Starting bid
Enjoy a selection of signed books written by authors right here in the Northeastern Minnesota Synod! From poetry to memoir, a children's book to theological study - there's something for everyone in this unique array of the written word among us.
Books Included:
Who Will Carry the Fire by Rev. Darrell Pederson
Campfire in the Basement by Rev. Darrell Pederson
Grace Gallops by Vicki Schmidt
Joyful Defiance by Rev. Dr. Anna Madsen
A Watered Garden by Rev. Dr. Ben Stewart
This Wounded Report to the Stars by Steve Saari
Pollywog! Not a Frog by Maury Aaseng
Starting bid
This Bishops Basket is a collection carefully curated by the bishops of Region 3 in the ELCA. This includes Minnesota and the Dakotas. Because they are bishops, they are super secretive about its contents - check back Friday to learn more!
Starting bid
Capture beautiful, natural moments in one of Minnesota’s most scenic lakeside settings with this exclusive photography package from DanieGeo Productions.
Enjoy a relaxed 20–30 minute session at Father Hennepin State Park in Isle, MN, known for its stunning shoreline views, peaceful wooded trails, and golden-hour light. It is perfect for creating timeless images. Whether you're updating family portraits, celebrating a milestone, or simply wanting candid, authentic photos, this session offers a laid-back and enjoyable experience.
You’ll receive 25–40 professionally edited images delivered digitally, along with full print rights so you can easily create prints, albums, and keepsakes to treasure for years to come.
A perfect opportunity to preserve meaningful moments in a naturally beautiful setting.
Starting bid
Add a unique, nature-inspired accent to your outdoor space with this hand-crafted concrete “Rhubarb Leaf” stepping stone.
Designed in the shape of a rhubarb leaf, this piece features detailed veining and organic texture that bring a natural look to any garden or pathway. Measuring approximately 14" x 14", it’s an ideal size for use as a decorative stepping stone or as a standout feature in a garden bed.
Made from durable, weather-resistant concrete, this one-of-a-kind piece is built to last through the seasons while adding rustic charm to your landscape. A beautiful blend of function and artistry, it’s perfect for gardeners and nature lovers alike.
Starting bid
Donated on behalf of the Gather Twin Ports young adult community.
Celebrate comfort, creativity, and a love for simple pleasures with this thoughtfully curated gift basket, “Gather Twin Ports: A Few of Our Favorite Things.”
Perfect for cozy mornings or quiet evenings, this collection invites you to slow down and savor the moment. Sip your favorite blend from a charming set of teacups and saucers, or take your drink on the go with a stylish Owala travel mug. Settle in with Field Notes for the Wilderness by Sarah Bessey, a reflective and inspiring read, and capture your own thoughts with the included journal and pens.
This basket includes:
Whether you’re gifting it or keeping it for yourself, this basket is all about warmth, reflection, and everyday rituals.
Starting bid
This basket contains three different sized Epicurean cutting boards, a box of Cheese Board Cards to inspire your next charcuterie board, two beautifully crocheted dish clothes, and a candle.
Starting bid
These cute and cozy hand crocheted stuffed animals would make a great gift for kids, grandkids, or even yourself! These were handcrafted by a youth in our synod!
Starting bid
This basket has all the essentials for a great gardening experience! It contains a kneeling pad, 5/8 pruners, cultivator, trowel, transplanter, weeder, sunscreen, and bug spray. All these essentials are held in a sturdy basket that can be used just about anywhere!
Starting bid
This basket contains beautifully handcrafted leather goods and candles with a theme focused on Minnesota. It contains three black leather patches, two wooden bookmarks, a wooden keychain, Wooden ornaments and sign, three candles, and a leather purse to hold everything.
Starting bid
Crafted by a youth in our synod, this basket contains handmade earrings, origami supplies, and varieties of interesting treats! There are even some pre-made origami cranes to enjoy as you practice your folding skills.
Starting bid
A kitchen themed basket stocked with the essentials to craft a moment of serenity. Coffee mug, stone coasters, a "fresh spring morning" candle, hard candies, a book, and an ultra-soft fringed throw.
Starting bid
Pouches, bags, and totes, oh my! Condense your cluttered essentials in these beautiful bags. From keeping your jewelry to carrying the elements of an outdoor picnic (when weather permits, of course!), you will add style to functionality.
Starting bid
We love lavender! It was grown and brought from Shalom Hill Farm. Sprigs and petals join a mug and print from Gustavus Adolphus College - go Gusties!
Starting bid
A hat, gift cards to local establishments - everything you need for a trip to the beautiful Brainerd area!
Starting bid
Enjoy this awesome Swag Basket put together by Voyageurs Lutheran Ministry! Here you will find a hat and t-shirt from each site, Camp Vermilion and Camp Hiawatha, stickers, a mug, and a Nalgene water bottle. All the essentials for a summer in God's Great North Woods!
Starting bid
This beautiful pre-made planter is perfect for a front porch, patio, or in your garden! These planters are from Country Sunshine Greenhouse in Brainerd, MN. Photos to come soon. It will be available to collect after the Gala.
Starting bid
This beautiful pre-made planter is perfect for a front porch, patio, or in your garden! These planters are from Country Sunshine Greenhouse in Brainerd, MN. Photos to come soon. It will be available to collect after the Gala.
Starting bid
This beautiful pre-made planter is perfect for a front porch, patio, or in your garden! These planters are from Country Sunshine Greenhouse in Brainerd, MN. Photos to come soon. It will be available to collect after the Gala.
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