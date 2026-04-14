2026 Emmaus Fund Silent Auction

Enjoy a thoughtfully curated collection celebrating community, craftsmanship, and connection. This basket includes two Onomia travel mugs, a sample of locally roasted coffee from Ember Coffee Co. in Big Lake, MN, a coffee lover’s biscotti pack, and two indulgent chocolate bars.





In addition to these treats, the basket features an opportunity to engage more deeply through the Onomia Partnership in Ministry. Choose either registration to an Onomia-led program or access to the Church Council Development Program.





Perfect for coffee enthusiasts and those passionate about meaningful community engagement, this basket offers both comfort and inspiration.