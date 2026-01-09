Nemours Scramble Rally Silent Auction

Hosted by
Created by a pediatric patient using a bubble-painting technique, “Bubbles of Joy” captures pure movement, color, and imagination. Each burst and swirl reflects a moment of creativity, curiosity, and joy experienced during care at Nemours Children’s Health.
This original artwork was made by a child receiving treatment, transforming a simple, playful process into a vibrant expression of hope and resilience. The layered bubbles and flowing colors symbolize moments of lightness and fun—proof that creativity can shine even during challenging times.
All proceeds from this silent auction piece directly support pediatric patients and family programs, helping create experiences, comfort, and joy for children in care.
One-of-a-kind. Meaningful. Impactful.
“Waves of Hope” is an original abstract artwork created by a pediatric patient during their care journey. Flowing colors sweep across the piece, blending together in dynamic movement that feels both powerful and uplifting.
The layered strokes and fluid transitions reflect emotion, energy, and imagination—capturing a moment where creativity becomes an escape, a form of expression, and a source of joy. Each color interacts with the next, symbolizing resilience, courage, and the strength found even in challenging times.
This one-of-a-kind artwork was created by a child receiving care, making it not just a beautiful piece for your home or office, but a meaningful reminder of the impact creativity and community support can have.
All proceeds from this silent auction directly support pediatric patients and family programs, helping bring comfort, experiences, and moments of happiness to children in care.
Original. Expressive. Full of meaning.
“Strength Beneath the Surface” is an original abstract canvas created by a pediatric patient, expressing emotion through rich color, layered movement, and quiet intensity. Deep tones blend with flashes of light and color, creating a powerful contrast that draws the viewer in and invites reflection.
The flowing forms and textured layers suggest resilience—strength that exists even when it isn’t immediately visible. This piece captures a moment of focus and expression, where creativity becomes a way to process feelings, find calm, and tell a story without words.
Created by a child during their care journey, this artwork is both visually striking and deeply meaningful. Displayed in a home or office, it serves as a reminder of courage, perseverance, and the impact compassion can have.
All proceeds from this silent auction piece directly support pediatric patients and family programs, helping bring comfort, joy, and experiences to children in care.
Bold. Emotional. One of a kind.
“Radiance in Motion” is an original abstract artwork created by a pediatric patient during their care journey. Bursting with vibrant color and flowing movement, the piece captures a sense of joy, freedom, and imagination in motion.
Bold pinks, yellows, blues, and greens blend and sweep across the canvas, creating a dynamic composition that feels alive and uplifting. The movement within the artwork reflects creativity as an outlet—an expression of emotion, curiosity, and optimism during a moment of play and exploration.
Framed in gold and truly one of a kind, this artwork brings warmth and positive energy to any space while carrying a powerful story behind it. It stands as a reminder of resilience, creativity, and the impact compassion can have on children and families.
All proceeds from this silent auction piece directly support pediatric patients and family programs, helping provide comfort, joy, and meaningful experiences for kids in care.
Vibrant. Hopeful. One of a kind.
Enjoy the excitement of NBA basketball with two (2) tickets to a Orlando Magic home game in March.
These exceptional seats are located in Section 101, Row 3, placing you for an unforgettable game-day experience.
Perfect for a memorable night out, client entertainment, or a special gift, this experience offers incredible sightlines and the energy only live NBA action can deliver.
Donated by Jon McCall - Ticket Sales 386-225-9836
All proceeds from this silent auction item directly support pediatric patients and family programs, helping create meaningful moments and experiences for kids in care.
Premium seats. Unmatched energy. A winning cause.
