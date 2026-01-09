Nemours Scramble Rally Silent Auction

Created by a pediatric patient using a bubble-painting technique, “Bubbles of Joy” captures pure movement, color, and imagination. Each burst and swirl reflects a moment of creativity, curiosity, and joy experienced during care at Nemours Children’s Health.

This original artwork was made by a child receiving treatment, transforming a simple, playful process into a vibrant expression of hope and resilience. The layered bubbles and flowing colors symbolize moments of lightness and fun—proof that creativity can shine even during challenging times.

All proceeds from this silent auction piece directly support pediatric patients and family programs, helping create experiences, comfort, and joy for children in care.

One-of-a-kind. Meaningful. Impactful.