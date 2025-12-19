NEMS Habitat for Humanity Pickleball Raffle Extravaganza 2026

Hosted by
About this raffle
*See full description and photos by clicking "More details at the top of the page"*
1 chance to win for $5
5 chances to win for $20 Chris Gann from Pickleball at The Cotton Mill in Tupelo has generously donated the ultimate Vatic Pro Bundle! For just $5 per ticket (or grab five chances for $20), you could be the lucky winner of a paddle of your choice, a performance hat, a stylish pickleball backpack, and a comfy short sleeve performance tee. Elevate your game with this incredible package that's valued at over $200! *See full description and photos in details*
1 chance to win for $5 Mark Lowery, the USAPA Pickleball Ambassador for Lee County, is offering up the Vulcan V740 Max Pickleball Paddle valued at $200! Grab your raffle tickets for a chance to own this high-performance paddle that's sure to take your pickleball skills to the next level. *See full description and photos in details*
5 chances to win for $20 Mark Lowery, the USAPA Pickleball Ambassador for Lee County, is offering up the Vulcan V740 Max Pickleball Paddle valued at $200! Grab your raffle tickets for a chance to own this high-performance paddle that's sure to take your pickleball skills to the next level. *See full description and photos in details*
1 chance to win for $5 Engage Pickleball has outdone themselves with a spectacular prize pack valued at over $350! The lucky winner will receive the top-notch Persuit Pro Paddle, a stylish hat, a durable paddle cover, and three Engage Tour 2.0 balls. This prize package is a game-changer, and you won't want to miss out! *See full description and photos in details*
5 chances to win for $20 Engage Pickleball has outdone themselves with a spectacular prize pack valued at over $350! The lucky winner will receive the top-notch Persuit Pro Paddle, a stylish hat, a durable paddle cover, and three Engage Tour 2.0 balls. This prize package is a game-changer, and you won't want to miss out! *See full description and photos in details*
1 chance to win for $5 Get ready to take your pickleball game to the next level with the Selkirk Pickleball Package, a fantastic prize valued at $220! This prize includes a Selkirk AMPED Epic Midweight Paddle in Amethyst Purple color, Selkirk Performance Core Hat, and a Selkirk Sport Pickleball $50 Gift Card. Don't miss the chance to win this incredible Selkirk Package and enhance your pickleball journey. Valued at $220, this prize is a game-changer for any pickleball enthusiast!
5 chances to win for $20 Get ready to take your pickleball game to the next level with the Selkirk Pickleball Package, a fantastic prize valued at $220! This prize includes a Selkirk AMPED Epic Midweight Paddle in Amethyst Purple color, Selkirk Performance Core Hat, and a Selkirk Sport Pickleball $50 Gift Card. Don't miss the chance to win this incredible Selkirk Package and enhance your pickleball journey. Valued at $220, this prize is a game-changer for any pickleball enthusiast!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!