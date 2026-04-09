Open Trail Collective

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Open Trail Collective

About this raffle

NEO Adventure Fest Raffle 2026

Basket 1: 3-person walleye fishing trip on Lake Erie
$5

Value: $1,000


Enjoy an excursion aboard a fully rigged and equipped 24’ Hewescraft fishing boat on the Walleye Capital of the World -

Lake Erie!  


Join Captain Art Panfil on a mutually agreed upon date (any day of the week) for up to 8 hours of fishing. 


Your trip will include the use of all fishing and safety gear, snacks, full lunch, non-alcoholic beverages, and iced down cooler (yours to keep) to bring your delicious, fresh walleye home. 


Please Note:

1) All guests 16 and older must have a valid Ohio fishing license. Obtained online at https://ohiodnr.gov

2) Soft-soled shoes required on board.

3) Signed release (provided) in order to participate.

4) No alcohol, tobacco, or vaping permitted.

5) Trip must be used by November 1, 2026. 


About Your Captain


A lifelong fisherman and boater with over 35 years of experience on Lake Erie, Art Panfil is a Licensed Captain (OUPV Designation) through the United States Coast Guard. Additionally, Captain Art is Red Cross Certified in Adult / Pediatric CRP, First Aid, and AED.


Captain Art is the founder and Executive Director of “Cast It Forward”, a Nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization (castitforwardfishing.com) whose mission is to share the benefits of fishing and the outdoors with kids, veterans and seniors who otherwise would not have the opportunity.


About the Donor


This raffle item was graciously donated by Art Panfil from Cast it Forward, a nonprofit that provides free, all-inclusive fishing excursions on Lake Erie and inland waters for kids, veterans, and seniors.


https://castitforwardfishing.com/

Basket 2: Northern Ohio Mountain Bike Series Season Pass
$5

Value: $300


Enjoy a season pass to all remaining races at the Northern Ohio Mountain Bike Series!

  • NOMBS is dedicated to great races, great service, and community impact. That means you should not only feel welcome, but feel like you are part of NOMBS. Expect a lively but family-friendly atmosphere at our races. Plus all NOMBS races support the cycling community in some way. Race revenues go back to youth programs, local charities, and trail funds.
  • All events are refereed, timed, and scored by USA Cycling officials from SFW Timing.

Race Dates:

  • May 31 - Vultures Knob
  • June 14 - Confidential
  • July 12 - Medina TT
  • August 2 - West Branch
  • September 6 - Toledo
  • September 27 - Lake Milton
  • September 11 - Vultures Knob

About the Donor


This raffle item was graciously donated by Mathew Mesarchik from Northern Ohio Mountain Bike Series, a grassroots MTB race series serving riders of Northern Ohio and surrounding areas


https://www.northernohiomountainbikeseries.com/




Basket 3: Outdoor Identity Team Portrait Session
$5

Value: $1050


Designed for a small team connected to outdoor work, recreation, conservation, or community impact.


What the Winning Organization Receives

  • Environmental portrait session for up to 3 team members.
  • 60-90 minutes on-location.
  • Shot in a meaningful space (trail, workshop, gear space, etc.).
  • 1 professionally edited final image per person.
  • Web and marketing use license.
  • Cohesive visual style across all portraits.

This session is designed to create portraits that reflect how people connect to their work and environment. The imagery is rooted in place and purpose, suitable for websites, publications, marketing materials, and team identity refreshes.


Expansion Opportunity: Additional team members may be added during the same session day at my standard per-person rate >3 people - of $300ea.


Boundaries

  • Must be scheduled within 3 months of the event.
  • Location within 30 miles (travel billed separately if needed)
  • Designed for outdoor, nonprofit, mission-driven, or outdoor-adjacent organizations.

Donor

This raffle item was graciously donated by Josh Reuck, a photographer specializing in outdoor lifestyle, product, headshot, and environmental portrait photography. He helps outdoor brands, events, and sustainability-focused companies tell their stories through real, impactful imagery that feels as authentic as the people behind it.


https://www.joshreuck.com/

Basket 4: New River Gorge Multi-Sport Getaway
$5

Value: ~$1500

  • CLIMBING with New River Mountain Guides -
    • The winner of this raffle item will receive a half-day climbing trip for up to 4 people.
    • No experience required, all ages welcome, and all equipment will be provided.
    • Expiration Date: 11/1/26
    • Value: $720


  • RAFTING with ACE Mountain Adventures -
    • Good For: 1 Full Day Upper / Lower New River
    • Expiration Date: Dec 31, 2027
    • Restrictions: Not valid any Saturday / Holiday
    • Value: $139


  • CAMPING and MTB with Arrowhead Bike Farm -
    • One night of camping and two mountain bike rentals
    • Expiration Date: 11/1/26
    • Value: ~ $200*


  • FUELING with Secret Sandwich Society -
    • Discover thoughtfully sourced foods, craft cocktails, and local dining at our locations in Fayetteville, WV. Experience quality service, food, and community
    • Value: $50


  • FUELING with The Take Out -
    • The Take Out is a health-conscious, earth-friendly small restaurant for adventure seekers in the New River Gorge and Fayetteville, WV area. Also, ICE CREAM!
    • $40

Donor:


This raffle basket was graciously organized by OTC Board Member Gwennan Richmond with items donated by our friends at ACE Adventure Resort, New River Mountain Guides, Arrowhead Bike Farm, and the Secret Sandwich Society.


https://www.newriverclimbing.com/

https://aceraft.com/

https://arrowheadbikefarm.com/

https://www.secretsandwichsociety.com/

https://thetakeoutwv.com/


Basket 5: Cleveland Guardians - Front Row, Third Baseline
$5

Value: $800


The details:

  • Mon May 25 at 6:10pm — Memorial Day
  • Front Row, 3rd Baseline
  • Washington Nationals at Cleveland Guardians
  • Plush Blanket Giveaway Night
  • Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

The Donor


This raffle item was graciously donated by OTC community member and outdoor lover, Tom Haag.

Basket 6: Self-Care Basket
$5

Value: $232


Enjoy this basket of locally made goodies to help you relax and recharge.


Includes:

  • An outdoor, private Thai Yoga Massage at Bath Hallow Farm by Sarah Fekete Waite from YouBloom LLC ($80 value)
  • 60 Hikes within 60 Miles of Cleveland Guidebook ($25 value)
  • Bag of coffee from Portal West ($17 value)
  • Ceramic Mug from Morgan Hughes ($30 value)
  • Soap Sampler and Candle from The Ash House ($30 value)
  • Loose-leaf chai mix from Rust Modern Home ($10 value)
  • Bath salts from Rust Modern Home ($20 value)
  • An “Akron” journal and pen from Woven Word Book Shop ($20 value)


Donor:

The items in this basket were graciously donated by several local businesses. Thank you to YouBloom LLC, Morgan Hughes, Portal West Coffee, Diane Stressing, The Ash House, Rust Modern Home, and Woven Word Book Shop


https://www.instagram.com/youbloomllc/

https://portalwest.coffee/

https://www.dianestresing.com/

https://www.theashhouse.com/

https://www.instagram.com/rustmodernhome/

https://www.wovenwordsbookshop.com/


Basket 7: The Staycation Basket
$5

Value: $300


Enjoy the beauty of Northeast Ohio with this "Staycation Basket"! Kayak, hike, sip, and represent Ohio's only national park.


The details:

  • Sunset Kayak Tour for two people with 41 North Coastal Adventures
    • Where: Lakewood, OH ($100 value)
  • 60 Hikes within 60 miles of Cleveland Guidebook
  • 2 bags of Coffee from Portal West
  • 2 handmade ceramic mugs from Morgan Hughes
  • Complimentary 1-Year Rock Level Membership to the Conservancy ($75 value)
  • 2026 CVNP Calendar ($17 value)
  • CVNP T-shirt, size large ($20 value)
  • CVNP Notecards, 12 pc. Set ($13 value)
  • CVNP stickers, 3 pcs. ($5+ value)
  • CVNP Trails Challenge Poster ($12 value)

The Donor


The items in the basket were graciously donated by several NEO businesses — 41* North Coastal Adventures, Conservancy for CVNP, Portal West, Diane Stressing, and Morgan Hughes


https://portalwest.coffee/

https://www.dianestresing.com/

https://www.conservancyforcvnp.org/

https://www.41n.com/


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