NEO Adventure Fest Raffle 2026

Value: $1,000





Enjoy an excursion aboard a fully rigged and equipped 24’ Hewescraft fishing boat on the Walleye Capital of the World -

Lake Erie!





Join Captain Art Panfil on a mutually agreed upon date (any day of the week) for up to 8 hours of fishing.





Your trip will include the use of all fishing and safety gear, snacks, full lunch, non-alcoholic beverages, and iced down cooler (yours to keep) to bring your delicious, fresh walleye home.





Please Note:

1) All guests 16 and older must have a valid Ohio fishing license. Obtained online at https://ohiodnr.gov

2) Soft-soled shoes required on board.

3) Signed release (provided) in order to participate.

4) No alcohol, tobacco, or vaping permitted.

5) Trip must be used by November 1, 2026.





About Your Captain





A lifelong fisherman and boater with over 35 years of experience on Lake Erie, Art Panfil is a Licensed Captain (OUPV Designation) through the United States Coast Guard. Additionally, Captain Art is Red Cross Certified in Adult / Pediatric CRP, First Aid, and AED.





Captain Art is the founder and Executive Director of “Cast It Forward”, a Nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization (castitforwardfishing.com) whose mission is to share the benefits of fishing and the outdoors with kids, veterans and seniors who otherwise would not have the opportunity.





About the Donor





This raffle item was graciously donated by Art Panfil from Cast it Forward, a nonprofit that provides free, all-inclusive fishing excursions on Lake Erie and inland waters for kids, veterans, and seniors.





https://castitforwardfishing.com/