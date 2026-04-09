NEO Adventure Fest Raffle 2026

About this raffle
Value: $1,000
Enjoy an excursion aboard a fully rigged and equipped 24’ Hewescraft fishing boat on the Walleye Capital of the World -
Lake Erie!
Join Captain Art Panfil on a mutually agreed upon date (any day of the week) for up to 8 hours of fishing.
Your trip will include the use of all fishing and safety gear, snacks, full lunch, non-alcoholic beverages, and iced down cooler (yours to keep) to bring your delicious, fresh walleye home.
Please Note:
1) All guests 16 and older must have a valid Ohio fishing license. Obtained online at https://ohiodnr.gov
2) Soft-soled shoes required on board.
3) Signed release (provided) in order to participate.
4) No alcohol, tobacco, or vaping permitted.
5) Trip must be used by November 1, 2026.
About Your Captain
A lifelong fisherman and boater with over 35 years of experience on Lake Erie, Art Panfil is a Licensed Captain (OUPV Designation) through the United States Coast Guard. Additionally, Captain Art is Red Cross Certified in Adult / Pediatric CRP, First Aid, and AED.
Captain Art is the founder and Executive Director of “Cast It Forward”, a Nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization (castitforwardfishing.com) whose mission is to share the benefits of fishing and the outdoors with kids, veterans and seniors who otherwise would not have the opportunity.
About the Donor
This raffle item was graciously donated by Art Panfil from Cast it Forward, a nonprofit that provides free, all-inclusive fishing excursions on Lake Erie and inland waters for kids, veterans, and seniors.
Value: $300
Enjoy a season pass to all remaining races at the Northern Ohio Mountain Bike Series!
Race Dates:
About the Donor
This raffle item was graciously donated by Mathew Mesarchik from Northern Ohio Mountain Bike Series, a grassroots MTB race series serving riders of Northern Ohio and surrounding areas
https://www.northernohiomountainbikeseries.com/
Value: $1050
Designed for a small team connected to outdoor work, recreation, conservation, or community impact.
What the Winning Organization Receives
This session is designed to create portraits that reflect how people connect to their work and environment. The imagery is rooted in place and purpose, suitable for websites, publications, marketing materials, and team identity refreshes.
Expansion Opportunity: Additional team members may be added during the same session day at my standard per-person rate >3 people - of $300ea.
Boundaries
Donor
This raffle item was graciously donated by Josh Reuck, a photographer specializing in outdoor lifestyle, product, headshot, and environmental portrait photography. He helps outdoor brands, events, and sustainability-focused companies tell their stories through real, impactful imagery that feels as authentic as the people behind it.
Value: ~$1500
Donor:
This raffle basket was graciously organized by OTC Board Member Gwennan Richmond with items donated by our friends at ACE Adventure Resort, New River Mountain Guides, Arrowhead Bike Farm, and the Secret Sandwich Society.
https://www.newriverclimbing.com/
https://arrowheadbikefarm.com/
https://www.secretsandwichsociety.com/
Value: $800
The details:
The Donor
This raffle item was graciously donated by OTC community member and outdoor lover, Tom Haag.
Value: $232
Enjoy this basket of locally made goodies to help you relax and recharge.
Includes:
Donor:
The items in this basket were graciously donated by several local businesses. Thank you to YouBloom LLC, Morgan Hughes, Portal West Coffee, Diane Stressing, The Ash House, Rust Modern Home, and Woven Word Book Shop
https://www.instagram.com/youbloomllc/
https://www.dianestresing.com/
https://www.instagram.com/rustmodernhome/
https://www.wovenwordsbookshop.com/
Value: $300
Enjoy the beauty of Northeast Ohio with this "Staycation Basket"! Kayak, hike, sip, and represent Ohio's only national park.
The details:
The Donor
The items in the basket were graciously donated by several NEO businesses — 41* North Coastal Adventures, Conservancy for CVNP, Portal West, Diane Stressing, and Morgan Hughes
https://www.dianestresing.com/
https://www.conservancyforcvnp.org/
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