Neon Moon- Sweetheart Country Prom

Bronze Saddle Sponsor – Community Supporter

$500

The Bronze Saddle Sponsor level is a meaningful way to support CASA of the High Plains while enjoying a special night out for a great cause.

Bronze Saddle Sponsors receive:

Two (2) admissions to the event

One (1) posed photo to capture the evening

Two (2) drink tokens

Post-event recognition in digital advertising , including social media and online acknowledgments

Bronze Saddle Sponsors are recognized as valued supporters whose generosity helps CASA continue advocating for children who need stability, safety, and a voice. This tier is perfect for individuals or small businesses who want to attend the event, be recognized, and make a direct impact.





You will receive a tax-deductible receipt for $375.







