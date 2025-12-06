Casa Of The High Plains Inc

Casa Of The High Plains Inc

About this event

Neon Moon- Sweetheart Country Prom

221 W 43rd St

Hays, KS 67601, USA

Bronze Saddle
$500

Bronze Saddle Sponsor – Community Supporter

$500

The Bronze Saddle Sponsor level is a meaningful way to support CASA of the High Plains while enjoying a special night out for a great cause.

Bronze Saddle Sponsors receive:

  • Two (2) admissions to the event
  • One (1) posed photo to capture the evening
  • Two (2) drink tokens
  • Post-event recognition in digital advertising, including social media and online acknowledgments

Bronze Saddle Sponsors are recognized as valued supporters whose generosity helps CASA continue advocating for children who need stability, safety, and a voice. This tier is perfect for individuals or small businesses who want to attend the event, be recognized, and make a direct impact.


You will receive a tax-deductible receipt for $375.



The Boot Scootin' Sweethearts Package
$350
$350

Boot Scootin’ Sweethearts Package
$350

The Boot Scootin’ Sweethearts Package is the ultimate date-night experience, designed for couples who want to dance the night away and make a full night out of Neon Moon. This package blends romance, fun, and a little VIP treatment for a memorable country prom experience.

Boot Scootin’ Sweethearts Package includes:

  • Two (2) admissions to the event
  • One (1) King Room at the Hilton Garden Inn for the night of the event
  • Two (2) drink tokens
  • A dedicated couple’s photo session to capture your Neon Moon moment (details to be finalized)
Six Shooter Package (6 tickets)
$250

Admission for six adults (buy five get one free)

Cowboy Couple Package (2 tickets)
$90

Admission for two to event. Our best deal on tickets.

The Trailblazer (1 ticket)
$50

Admission for one

