Neon Night at OPM (online pre-sales have closed, but you can still buy your tickets at the door)

Pay What You Can. Our suggested amount is $25, but we warmly welcome you regardless of what amount you are able to pay. If the amount that you are able to pay is less than $25, please do that. If you are able to pay more than $25, please do that. Please not that while we want this event to be inclusive to all of OPM, it is acting as one of our main fundraising sources this year.
Spruce up your Neon Night attire with this beautiful, handmade, wearable flower made of neon-colored felt. Consider purchasing one per person so that you match! These are one-of-a-kind so no two are alike! There will be a limited amount available for purchase at the event so the only way to guarantee you get one is if you order now! View photos of the flowers here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/11zg-m4SdDvNGY4lod9x7gQhlhQ_QSCDK?usp=sharing
Get the most out of Neon Night by wearing your Glow! This package includes everything that 1 person needs to glow in neon: 1 glow ring, 1 glow bracelet, 1 glow necklace, and 1 pair of glow sunglasses. The package will be ready for you when you arrive at the dance. There will be a very limited amount for sale at the event but you are only guaranteed this item if you preorder it.
Raffle tickets are available at the event, but the price is lower if you purchase them in advance.
At the event between 6-7pm you will have the opportunity to use your raffle tickets towards any of our awesome items! Some raffle items include: Buff City Soap Gift Basket, Dancy Pantz gift card, Nothing Bundt Cakes cake, Launch passes, Edru passes, Zap Zone passes, and much more!!!
Submit the title and artist of a song, and we will ask the DJ to play it during the dance (as long as it is school-appropriate). Song requests will not be available during the event.
