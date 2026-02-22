Neon Nights Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Glow up, Aledo! ✨
Win this three-treatment microneedling package with Nurse Practitioner Kelly Davis and give your skin the refresh it deserves. Conveniently located right down the road on FM 5 near Jake’s, you can achieve smoother, brighter, rejuvenated skin without traveling far from home.
Radiant skin is just around the corner!
Must be used within 12 months.
Starting bid
Refresh, Renew, Rejuvenate!
Bid on a $600 gift card toward Botox treatments at KLP MedSpa. Smooth fine lines, soften wrinkles, and achieve a naturally refreshed look with expert injectable treatments tailored to your goals. Whether you're looking to maintain a youthful glow or try Botox for the first time, this generous gift card offers the perfect opportunity to invest in yourself. Enjoy professional care in a trusted medical spa setting and walk away feeling confident and revitalized.
Starting bid
EST Value: $1300
For the Ultimate Pumpkin Enthusiast!
Transform your porch or patio into a stunning fall showcase with this grand pumpkin package. Designed to create a breathtaking seasonal display, your home is sure to be the talk of the neighborhood!
Included:
Bonus: Design and professional setup included! Our team will beautifully arrange your display so it’s picture-perfect and ready to impress.
Perfect for fall décor and unforgettable photo moments! 🍂🎃
Starting bid
ULTIMATE DAD PACKAGE ALERT
Golf gear + matching dad & son polos from Long Gimmies
Oil change
Martin House Brewery 4-pack
Total Value: $300
This one’s a hole-in-one. Bid now before another dad claims it.
Starting bid
Take Aim at an Unforgettable Experience! 🎯
Score a Private Shooting Lesson + VIP Range Experience at Defender Outdoors (Valued at $500)! Whether you're a complete beginner or looking to refine your technique, this one-on-one session delivers expert instruction in a safe, supportive, and exciting environment.
You’ll train with a Retired Special Agent boasting over 30 years of law enforcement experience, bringing unparalleled real-world knowledge, professionalism, and insight to your lesson. This is more than just time at the range — it’s a confidence-building experience guided by a seasoned expert dedicated to safety, skill development, and personal empowerment.
Perfect for first-timers, enthusiasts, or anyone wanting to sharpen their accuracy and firearm handling skills, this VIP package promises education, excitement, and an experience you won’t forget.
Ready. Aim. Bid!
Starting bid
Glow-Up with a Pro: Hair by Daniel Permenter – Pure Sana Salon (Fort Worth)
Ready for your main-character summer hair? This ultimate hair refresh includes a cut, custom color, and styling session with Fort Worth’s own hair guru, Daniel Permenter of Pure Sana Salon. (@hair.by.daniel) Known for his eye for color and flawless finishes, Daniel will have your locks looking fresh, polished, and totally summer-ready.
Whether you’re going brighter, blonder, richer, or just ready for a full refresh—this is your sign.
Includes:
• Cut
• Color
• Style
(Excludes Brazilian blowout and extensions)
$600 value
Starting bid
Glow-Up with a Pro: Hair by Heather – Pure Sana Salon (Fort Worth)
Ready for your main-character summer hair? This ultimate hair refresh includes a cut, custom color, and styling session with Fort Worth’s platinum queen, Heather of Pure Sana Salon (@mother.of.platinums). Known for her gorgeous blondes and flawless finishes, Heather will have your locks looking fresh, bright, and totally summer-ready.
Whether you’re going brighter, blonder, richer, or just ready for a full refresh—this is your sign.
Includes:
• Cut
• Color
• Style
(Excludes Brazilian blowout and extensions)
$600 value
Starting bid
WEATHERFORD FUN ALERT
Grand Adventure Daring Duo + $50 game card
$100 to 589 BBQ
Total Value: $250
Play hard, eat good. Bid before it’s gone!
Starting bid
KIDS CREATIVE FUN PACKAGE
All the things kids love—creating, crafting, and a sweet treat after!
This fun-filled bundle includes:
Cowtown Clay ornament package ($85)
Cowtown Kids Art Cart supplies ($100)
$100 Blue Quail gift card for the perfect post-art treat
Total Value: $285
Perfect for rainy days, weekend projects, playdates, and little artists who love to get messy (in the best way). This one’s a total win for parents and kids alike!
Starting bid
Because taking care of yourself should feel a little boujee.
This feel-good bundle includes:
5 Pilates classes + grip socks to get you moving
Clean Eatz for healthy, easy meals
Luxury lymphatic self-care basket (bath salts, dry brush, castor oil pack + cozy robe)
Total Value: $775
It’s fitness, fuel, and full-on self-care wrapped into one dreamy package. Bid on your glow-up—you deserve it.
Starting bid
Photography & Color Analysis Experience
Step into a luxury portrait experience with Park Hill Portraits. This gift certificate includes a full photography session at their luxury portrait studio, followed by a cinematic viewing of your images. You’ll select your favorite portrait, which will then be transformed into a museum-quality, heirloom artwork—custom-commissioned by an artist for your home. ($1500)
Before your session, enjoy a personalized color analysis with Bianca Schiffman to discover the shades that flatter you most. She analyzes thousands of colors across the entire color wheel, giving you a customized palette so you always know how to look and feel your best—on camera and beyond. ($150 gift card toward services).
Total Value: $1,650
Starting bid
Calm & Confident Parenting: Child Coaching Sessions with Calm & Colorful
Parenting big feelings is hard—and you don’t have to figure it out alone. This package includes three 30-minute virtual coaching sessions with Jessica Brittani of Calm & Colorful, Inc., designed to support parents in staying regulated so tough moments don’t spiral.
You’ll learn simple, real-life emotional regulation tools to help you pause, steady yourself, and guide your child through big emotions—without yelling, shutting down, or freezing. Whether you’re navigating toddlerhood, childhood, or adolescence, Jessica provides tailored support for your family’s unique needs.
Get expert guidance when you need it, from the comfort of home—no added stress, no extra time commitment.
Includes:
• Three 30-minute virtual coaching sessions
• Personalized strategies for emotional regulation & connection
Total Value: $999
Starting bid
Mini Session with Moch + Polka Dot Alley Photo Ready Fabness
Candid, natural, and effortlessly beautiful family photos? Yes, please. Moch Snyder is a pro at capturing your crew in a way that feels relaxed, genuine, and frame-worthy—so you can hold onto these moments forever.
Bid to win a 30-minute mini session (hello, instant Christmas card content ). And because the right outfit makes all the difference, Polka Dot Alley is hooking you up with a Budah set, a towel wrap set, a candle, a scuba robe and a lip glaze so your photo ready! ($300 value)
Memories made, outfits slayed, holiday cards handled.
Total Value: $825
Starting bid
Holiday Décor Haul
Every seasonal acrylic décor piece from Emily Nichols in one swoop—my oh my! These highly coveted, blink-and-you’ll-miss-it designs sell out with every launch, and this package lets you snag them all in one place. No refresh-button stress, no sell-out sadness—just instant décor glory for every season.
Pair it with a $100 shopping spree to Keeping Up with Joneses, and you’re officially set to style your home for every holiday, party, and porch moment all year long. This is the kind of package décor lovers dream about.
Includes:
• Complete set of seasonal acrylic décor from Emily Nichols
• $100 shopping spree to Keeping Up with Joneses
Total value: $550
Starting bid
Home Is Where the Heart Is: The Cozy-Chic Home Refresh Package
Give your space a glow-up with this beautiful, feel-good home bundle that blends style, warmth, and clean living. Anchor your room with a stunning, authentic Oushak rug from Palindrome Rugs—a timeless piece that instantly elevates any space. Add a pop of artful charm with an acrylic butterfly from Catherine Cartie, and keep your home sparkling (without the toxins) with a toxic-free cleaning kit from Norwex.
It’s the perfect mix of pretty + practical—because a home you love is one you love being in.
Includes:
• Authentic Oushak rug from Palindrome Rugs – $300 value
• Acrylic butterfly art from Catherine Cartie – $70 value
• Toxic-free cleaning kit from Norwex ($338)
Total Value: $708
Starting bid
Discovery Flight – Take the Controls & Soar! (Voucher #1)
Ever wondered what Aledo looks like from a bird’s-eye view? Here’s your chance to find out—from the pilot’s seat. This unforgettable Discovery Flight experience lets you step into the world of aviation with hands-on flight time and a front-row view of the Texas skies.
You’ll kick things off with a 30-minute ground lesson to learn the basics, then take to the air for 45 minutes of actual flight time (yes—you really get to fly the plane!), followed by a 15-minute debrief to relive your high-flying moment and talk through what you learned.
Perfect for aspiring pilots, adventurous teens, curious kids, or adults who’ve always dreamed of earning their wings. Whether this is the start of a future in aviation or just a once-in-a-lifetime thrill, this experience is guaranteed to leave you on cloud nine.
Retail Value: $250
Starting bid
Discovery Flight – Take the Controls & Soar! (Voucher #2)
Ever wondered what Aledo looks like from a bird’s-eye view? Here’s your chance to find out—from the pilot’s seat. This unforgettable Discovery Flight experience lets you step into the world of aviation with hands-on flight time and a front-row view of the Texas skies.
You’ll kick things off with a 30-minute ground lesson to learn the basics, then take to the air for 45 minutes of actual flight time (yes—you really get to fly the plane!), followed by a 15-minute debrief to relive your high-flying moment and talk through what you learned.
Perfect for aspiring pilots, adventurous teens, curious kids, or adults who’ve always dreamed of earning their wings. Whether this is the start of a future in aviation or just a once-in-a-lifetime thrill, this experience is guaranteed to leave you on cloud nine.
Retail Value: $250
Starting bid
Tiny Dancer Package
Perfect for your littlest Bearcat with the biggest moves! This sweet experience includes registration for this summer’s Aledo Mini Dance Camp, led by the high school drill team. Your tiny dancer will learn to pom, kick, twirl, and shine—then show it all off with a performance on the final day. Camp tee included so they can rep their Bearcat pride in style!
While your mini steals the show, mom can show her spirit too—rocking the Say It Stacks necklace at the performance and cheering on her tiny dancer in style.
Total Value: $180
Starting bid
Tiny Strings, Big Star Energy
Kick off your kid’s music era with a ukulele + one month of free ukulele lessons at Aledo Music Academy! From first strum to first song, your future breakout star will be stage-ready in no time (at least in the living room ).
$225 value
Starting bid
Freefallin’ for Two – Sky High Adventure!
Ready to take the ultimate leap of faith? This unforgettable experience sends two thrill-seekers soaring through the skies at Skydive Spaceland Dallas — complete with a professional video package so you can relive every scream, laugh, and epic freefall moment.
Whether you’re seasoned daredevils or first-time flyers, this heart-pounding adventure delivers pure adrenaline, breathtaking views, and bragging rights for life. Feel the rush of the wind, the freedom of flight, and the “I actually did that” moment — all captured on camera to prove it.
Perfect for a bold date night, bucket-list besties, or the ultimate gift for the adventure-lover in your life.
Retail Value: $400
Starting bid
Est Value $375
Support your athlete and get a head start on the upcoming season! This gift card is valid for Fall 2026 registration with Aledo Athletics, Inc., a community organization dedicated to developing young athletes since 1976.
Aledo Baseball this is a great opportunity to invest in skill development, teamwork, and hometown pride.
Redemption: Can be redeemed through [email protected].
Don’t miss the chance to score big for your athlete’s future season!
Starting bid
DEWALT Tough System Organizer Set
LED Task Light and Bluetooth Speaker
Est Value $479
Starting bid
Big Feelings, Brave Hearts: Child Coaching with Calm & Colorful
Help your child build the tools they need to navigate big feelings with confidence. This package includes three 30-minute virtual child coaching sessions with Jessica Brittani of Calm & Colorful, Inc., thoughtfully personalized to support your child’s emotional growth, regulation, and resilience at their current stage of development.
With flexible scheduling and focused, one-on-one sessions, your child gets meaningful support without overwhelm—and you get peace of mind knowing they’re building skills that last far beyond the session. Perfect for kids navigating transitions, big emotions, or just learning how to thrive emotionally.
Includes:
• Three 30-minute personalized virtual child coaching sessions
• Tools for emotional regulation, confidence, and resilience
Total Value: $999
Starting bid
Straight from two of Fort Worth’s finest distilleries, this bold and boozy collection is bringing serious Neon Nights energy. Whether you’re hosting cocktail hour, elevating your bar cart, or planning the ultimate date night, this package pours pure Panther City pride.
Here’s what’s inside this Fort Worth–crafted lineup:
Blackland TexPresso Whiskey – Rich espresso, toasted pecan, and brown sugar warmth (hello, espresso martinis).
Blackland Texas Pecan Brown Sugar Bourbon – Smooth molasses sweetness with vanilla and oak.
Blackland Small Batch Bourbon – Bold, creamy, classic American character.
Acre Two Minnies London Dry Gin – Award-winning, juniper-forward perfection with a crisp floral finish.
Acre Texas Jack Peach Whiskey – Ripe Texas peach layered over a bourbon backbone with a hint of ginger spice.
Acre Longhair Jim Straight Bourbon – 75% corn mash bill, aged in new oak barrels, smooth yet strong enough to stand its ground on ice.
Acre Distilling Tour & Tasting for Four– Step inside the historic Hell’s Half Acre district for a behind-the-barrel experience and guided tasting.
From neon-lit espresso martinis to slow-sipped bourbon under the glow, this collection covers every mood, every season, every celebration.
Because in Panther City…
we don’t just pour drinks —
we pour Fort Worth pride.
Value: $450
Starting bid
Get ready for a gritty, high-energy night of Red Dirt country with Tanner Usrey — live at the legendary Billy Bob’s Texas.
This package includes 4 tickets to see Tanner Usrey on March 14 at Billy Bob’s Texas, the world’s largest honky-tonk and one of the most iconic country music venues anywhere.
Known for his powerhouse vocals and raw storytelling in songs like Beautiful Lies and Take Me Home, Tanner brings the kind of performance that turns a concert into an unforgettable night.
Package Includes:
• 4 tickets to Tanner Usrey
• Billy Bob’s Texas – Fort Worth
• March 14 show
Grab your friends, throw on your boots, and get ready for a night of true Texas country.
Starting bid
Experience true country music at its finest with Randy Houser live at Billy Bob’s Texas.
This package includes 4 tickets to see Randy Houser on March 20 at Billy Bob’s Texas, the legendary Fort Worth venue known as the world’s largest honky-tonk.
With his unmistakable voice and hits like How Country Feels, Runnin’ Outta Moonlight, and Like a Cowboy, Randy delivers a classic country show that fans never forget.
Package Includes:
• 4 tickets to Randy Houser
• Billy Bob’s Texas – Fort Worth
• March 20 show
Grab your boots, your friends, and get ready for a night of authentic honky-tonk country.
Starting bid
One of the hottest young voices in Red Dirt country is coming to Billy Bob’s Texas, and you can be there.
This package includes 4 tickets to see Wyatt Flores live on March 26 at Billy Bob’s Texas, where his heartfelt songwriting and electric stage presence have made him one of country music’s fastest-rising stars.
With fan favorites like Please Don’t Go and Losing Sleep, Wyatt’s shows are packed with raw emotion, powerful storytelling, and a crowd that sings every word.
Package Includes:
• 4 tickets to Wyatt Flores
• Billy Bob’s Texas – Fort Worth
• March 26 show
Round up your concert crew for a night of authentic Red Dirt country at the legendary honky-tonk.
Starting bid
Get ready for an unforgettable night of country hits when Nate Smith takes the stage at Billy Bob’s Texas.
This package includes 4 tickets to see Nate Smith live on March 28, where his massive voice and high-energy performance bring chart-topping hits to life.
From Whiskey on You to World on Fire, Nate’s music has taken country radio by storm — and there’s no better place to see him live than the iconic Billy Bob’s Texas.
Package Includes:
• 4 tickets to Nate Smith
• Billy Bob’s Texas – Fort Worth
• March 28 show
Grab your friends and get ready for a night of big country anthems and electric energy.
Starting bid
Straight from the best dentist in Aledo, this smile-worthy bundle is packed with everything you need to keep your pearly whites shining bright from the school pickup line to Friday night lights.
Here’s what’s inside this Texas-sized dental dream:
Lululemon Bag – Because even busy mamas deserve to look cute while running errands.
Enamel-Safe Whitening Pen – Brighten that smile without compromising your enamel.
Boka Electric Toothbrush (Adult) – High-tech clean with gentle power for a healthier smile.
Boka Electric Toothbrush (Kids) – Making brushing fun for your little Buckaroos.
Boka Toothpaste – Clean ingredients, powerful results, and dentist-approved.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask – Keep those lips soft and hydrated after flashing that fresh, clean smile.
Whether you’re cheering on the Bearcats or smiling for family photos, this package keeps your whole crew grinning confidently.
Because around here, we don’t just do teeth…
We do Texas-sized smiles
$250 value
Starting bid
Glow like the Sol Sister you are! ☀️
Get your bronze on with this sun-kissed bundle from Sol Sister Tanning Co. Featuring a stylish Sol Sister hat, a luxe body exfoliant to prep your skin, a gift card for a Rapid Airbrush Hydration Tan, and a hydration spray add-on to keep your glow flawless and radiant.
Whether you’re getting ready for a night out, a beach trip, or just want that year-round golden glow, this package has you covered from prep to perfect tan.
Glow big. Glow bold. Glow like a Sol Sister. ✨ Value: $150
Starting bid
Est Value (Up to $200)
PCO Nerf Wars Party Package
Bring the ultimate action-packed experience to your next celebration! The PCO Nerf Wars Party at P-Co. Baseball & Softball Academy features an exciting indoor Nerf battle arena where kids can dodge, duck, and compete in fun team-based games. Perfect for birthdays, team parties, or group events, this high-energy experience provides equipment, organized games, and a safe space for kids to run, play, and create unforgettable memories.
A great way to give kids an unforgettable adventure filled with friendly competition and nonstop fun! 🎯
Starting bid
Est Value (Up to $200)
PCO Nerf Wars Party Package
Bring the ultimate action-packed experience to your next celebration! The PCO Nerf Wars Party at P-Co. Baseball & Softball Academy features an exciting indoor Nerf battle arena where kids can dodge, duck, and compete in fun team-based games. Perfect for birthdays, team parties, or group events, this high-energy experience provides equipment, organized games, and a safe space for kids to run, play, and create unforgettable memories.
A great way to give kids an unforgettable adventure filled with friendly competition and nonstop fun! 🎯
Starting bid
Est Value up to $220
PCO Baseball & Softball Camps & Clinics
Take your game to the next level with the training programs at PCO Baseball & Softball Academy. These camps, clinics, and classes provide players of all skill levels with focused instruction in hitting, fielding, pitching, catching, and overall game development. Athletes train in a structured, high-energy environment with experienced coaches and occasional guest appearances from professional players, helping them build strong fundamentals, improve confidence, and grow their love for the game.
Programs are designed to combine skill development, competitive drills, and game situations so players can practice what they learn while having fun with teammates and peers. Whether a beginner learning the basics or a competitive athlete sharpening advanced skills, PCO camps offer a supportive and motivating environment to help every player improve. ⚾ Grab dinner on the way home with $20 to Your Personal Chef.
Starting bid
Est Value up to $200
PCO Baseball & Softball Camps & Clinics
Take your game to the next level with the training programs at PCO Baseball & Softball Academy. These camps, clinics, and classes provide players of all skill levels with focused instruction in hitting, fielding, pitching, catching, and overall game development. Athletes train in a structured, high-energy environment with experienced coaches and occasional guest appearances from professional players, helping them build strong fundamentals, improve confidence, and grow their love for the game.
Programs are designed to combine skill development, competitive drills, and game situations so players can practice what they learn while having fun with teammates and peers. Whether a beginner learning the basics or a competitive athlete sharpening advanced skills, PCO camps offer a supportive and motivating environment to help every player improve. ⚾
Starting bid
Daybreak Outfitters
$250 Hunting Experience Gift Card
Enjoy an unforgettable day in the field with a $250 gift card toward a guided upland bird hunt with Daybreak Outfitters. Hunts feature professionally guided experiences with trained hunting dogs and opportunities to pursue birds such as quail, chukar, or pheasant in beautiful Texas hunting country.
Perfect for both beginners and experienced hunters, these guided outings offer a safe, exciting, and memorable outdoor adventure.
Average value of a guided upland bird hunt: approximately $400–$700 per hunter, depending on the hunt package and number of birds. ()
Use this gift card toward your own hunt or gather friends for an incredible day outdoors!
Starting bid
Shop Local, Eat Local: The Ultimate Hometown Treat-Yourself Package
Turn a regular day into the cutest little hometown shopping spree! Start with a chic Ida Mae weekender bag—perfect for road trips, overnights, or tossing all your new finds in style. Pop into Emmacate for curated goodies and a gift card to treat yourself (or someone lucky), then cap it all off with a well-earned dinner at Jake’s—because shopping works up an appetite.
This is the perfect package for a mom’s day out, bestie date, or solo “I deserve this” moment.
Includes:
• Ida Mae weekender bag – $110 value
• Emmacate goodies + gift card – $150 value
• Jake’s dinner gift card – $50 value
Total Value: $310
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