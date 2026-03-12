Offered by

New England Psychological Association Inc

About the memberships

NEPA and NECTOP Membership ONLY

Student Membership
$35

Valid until April 14, 2027

Undergraduate and graduate students

Professional Member
$75

Valid until April 14, 2027

Adjunct and full-time faculty and all other non-student professionals

NECTOP Attendance Fee
$25

Valid until April 14, 2027

This fee allows attending the NECTOP conference

Advertising Page NEPA
$100

Valid until April 14, 2027

Advertising in 2026 NEPA program book, black-and-white

Family Guest
$10

Valid until April 14, 2027

For family members supporting presenters

Add a donation for New England Psychological Association Inc

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