2025 Nepali New Year 2082

College students who are currently enrolled in associate degree, bachelor's degree, and graduate (Master's and Ph.D.) degrees. THIS DOES NOT APPLY TO POSTDOCS OR RESIDENTS OR OTHERS EMPLOYED AT COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES! Note: You must present valid student-ID at check-in!!!

College students who are currently enrolled in associate degree, bachelor's degree, and graduate (Master's and Ph.D.) degrees. THIS DOES NOT APPLY TO POSTDOCS OR RESIDENTS OR OTHERS EMPLOYED AT COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES! Note: You must present valid student-ID at check-in!!!

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