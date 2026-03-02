Nepali Samaj Fort Wayne inc

Nepali Samaj Fort Wayne inc

Nepali Samaj Fort Wayne inc's Memberships for year 2026

Family Membership
$50

Renews yearly on: January 1

2 Adult

Family Membership
$60

Renews yearly on: January 1

2 Adult and 1 Kid >10 year

Family Membership
$70

Renews yearly on: January 1

2 Adult and 2 Kid >10 year

Family Membership
$80

Renews yearly on: January 1

2 Adult and 3 Kid >10 year

Senior membership
$15

Renews yearly on: January 1

for adults >65

Senior membershipX2
$30

Renews yearly on: January 1

for 2 adults >65

Junior membership
$10

Renews yearly on: January 1

for 1 kid>10

Junior membership for 2 kids
$20

Renews yearly on: January 1

for 2 kid>10

Junior membership for 3 kids
$30

Renews yearly on: January 1

for 3 kid>10

Family Life time membership
$500

No expiration

Life time membership is considered donation and receipt will be provided 

Life time membership
$250

No expiration

Life time membership is considered donation and receipt will be provided 

