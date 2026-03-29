Nepali New Year 2083 - Cultural Program by NAFA

About this event
Zeffy को शुल्क तिर्नु पर्दैन। कृपया अर्को पेजमा ‘Tips’ मा गएर ‘Other’ छान्नुहोस् र रकममा $0 लेख्नुहोस्।
Zeffy को शुल्क तिर्नु पर्दैन। कृपया अर्को पेजमा ‘Tips’ मा गएर ‘Other’ छान्नुहोस् र रकममा $0 लेख्नुहोस्।
International student - Zeffy को शुल्क तिर्नु पर्दैन। कृपया अर्को पेजमा ‘Tips’ मा गएर ‘Other’ छान्नुहोस् र रकममा $0 लेख्नुहोस्।
Please enter no of child, everyone need checked in in the event. Children under 12 will enjoy all the activities FREE of cost. Hope this helps our children join the event and witness culture, food, music and the harmony.
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