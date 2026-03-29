Nepalis And Friends Association

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Nepalis And Friends Association

About this event

Nepali New Year 2083 - Cultural Program by NAFA

125 E Commonwealth Ave

Chandler, AZ 85225, USA

Adult- (No extra Fees --Read description below)
$35

Zeffy को शुल्क तिर्नु पर्दैन। कृपया अर्को पेजमा ‘Tips’ मा गएर ‘Other’ छान्नुहोस् र रकममा $0 लेख्नुहोस्।

Youth - (Age 12 to 18)(No extra Fees --Read description)
$25

Zeffy को शुल्क तिर्नु पर्दैन। कृपया अर्को पेजमा ‘Tips’ मा गएर ‘Other’ छान्नुहोस् र रकममा $0 लेख्नुहोस्।

Int Student -(No extra Fees --Read description below)
$25

International student - Zeffy को शुल्क तिर्नु पर्दैन। कृपया अर्को पेजमा ‘Tips’ मा गएर ‘Other’ छान्नुहोस् र रकममा $0 लेख्नुहोस्।

FREE Age under 12 (Please add child)
Free

Please enter no of child, everyone need checked in in the event. Children under 12 will enjoy all the activities FREE of cost. Hope this helps our children join the event and witness culture, food, music and the harmony.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!