Giving Back to the Community

Hosted by

Giving Back to the Community

About this event

4th Annual NEPA's Latino Fiesta Vendor

500 Arthur Ave

Scranton, PA 18510, USA Rain Date: Saturday, August 9th 12 pm - 6 pm

Food Truck/Trailer/Cart Vendor
$125

No electricity available. Maximum space 10 x 25. Provide your own generator. ALL FOOD Vendors MUST email copy of their license, city of Scranton pop-up permit & ServSafe certification no later than 30 days before the event.

Table Tent Food/Beverage Vendor
$65

No electricity available. Maximum space 10 x 25. Provide your own generator, table, chairs, tent. ALL FOOD Vendors MUST email copy of their license, City of Scranton pop-up permit & ServSafe certification no later than 30 days before the event.

Food Vendor Trash Deposit
$30

FOR FOOD VENDORS ONLY: To help keep vendor fees low and avoid extra charges for additional trash pickup, all food vendors must take full responsibility for disposing of all garbage generated by their business. You are required to remove all trash—including boxes, oil, food waste, large bags of garbage, etc.—from your area. A REFUNDABLE TRASH DEPOSIT IS REQUIRED. Trash deposit will be refunded within 5-7 business days after event providing trash rules have been observed.

Non Food Vendor
$45

10X10 spot, Provide your own table, chairs, & tent. Attach max 4 pictures of items you will be selling

Additonal connecting spot
$20

10X10 spot, Provide your own table, chairs, & tent)

Information Table -No Selling
$25

10X10 spot, Provide your own table, chairs, & tent

Non Profit Information Table
Free

10X10 spot, Provide your own table, chairs, & tent.

Electricity-Non food vendors only
$10

Limited. First come first served. This is a Park fee. You must provide your own extension cords.

Add a donation for Giving Back to the Community

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!