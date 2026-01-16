4th Annual NEPA's Latino Fiesta Vendor

FOR FOOD VENDORS ONLY: To help keep vendor fees low and avoid extra charges for additional trash pickup, all food vendors must take full responsibility for disposing of all garbage generated by their business. You are required to remove all trash—including boxes, oil, food waste, large bags of garbage, etc.—from your area. A REFUNDABLE TRASH DEPOSIT IS REQUIRED. Trash deposit will be refunded within 5-7 business days after event providing trash rules have been observed.