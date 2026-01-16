4th Annual NEPA's Latino Fiesta Vendor

Hosted by
About this event
No electricity available. Maximum space 10 x 25. Provide your own generator. ALL FOOD Vendors MUST email copy of their license, city of Scranton pop-up permit & ServSafe certification no later than 30 days before the event.
No electricity available. Maximum space 10 x 25. Provide your own generator, table, chairs, tent. ALL FOOD Vendors MUST email copy of their license, City of Scranton pop-up permit & ServSafe certification no later than 30 days before the event.
FOR FOOD VENDORS ONLY: To help keep vendor fees low and avoid extra charges for additional trash pickup, all food vendors must take full responsibility for disposing of all garbage generated by their business. You are required to remove all trash—including boxes, oil, food waste, large bags of garbage, etc.—from your area. A REFUNDABLE TRASH DEPOSIT IS REQUIRED. Trash deposit will be refunded within 5-7 business days after event providing trash rules have been observed.
10X10 spot, Provide your own table, chairs, & tent. Attach max 4 pictures of items you will be selling
10X10 spot, Provide your own table, chairs, & tent)
10X10 spot, Provide your own table, chairs, & tent
10X10 spot, Provide your own table, chairs, & tent.
Limited. First come first served. This is a Park fee. You must provide your own extension cords.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!