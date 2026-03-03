2026 NEPOT Spring Convention

Registration Deadline: April 1, 2026 Full Convention Registration includes - All business meetings - Saturday's Awards Luncheon with Guest Speaker - Saturday's 2026-2027 District Officer Installation Banquet. Pilots may purchase additional meal tickets for an extra cost. Pilots may purchase additional meal tickets for an extra cost. REFUND POLICY: Per our District Policy & Procedure Manual "A member who has paid the registration fee and finds he/she cannot attend the Convention should submit a request for refund in writing to the Governor. Registration fees will be refunded if written notification is received by the registration deadline. The DAC will determine any possible refunds if notification is received after the deadline." Governor Gina Monteleone: Email: [email protected]; Mail: 377 East Main Street, Lititz, PA 17543