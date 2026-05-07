New Emergency Resource Agency Inc

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New Emergency Resource Agency Inc

About this shop

NERA's Cosmic Bingo 2026

Admission item
Admission
$30

Get a seat at the game table with BINGO cards (10 games with 3 cards each), daubers, and hors d'oeuvres.

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Supernova Sponsorship item
Supernova Sponsorship
$1,000

Get online shout-outs, 8 event & drink tickets, your name on the table signs, and hang up your banner at the event.

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Nebula Sponsorship item
Nebula Sponsorship
$500

Get online shout-outs, 4 event tickets, your name on the table signs, and hang up your banner at the event.

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Galaxy Sponsorship item
Galaxy Sponsorship
$250

Get a shout-out on social media, our website, and the newsletter with 2 event tickets.

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Starlight Sponsorship item
Starlight Sponsorship
$100

Get a shout-out on social media, our website, and the NERA newsletter.

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Add a donation for New Emergency Resource Agency Inc

$

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