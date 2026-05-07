NERA's Cosmic Bingo 2026

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About this shop
Get a seat at the game table with BINGO cards (10 games with 3 cards each), daubers, and hors d'oeuvres.
Get online shout-outs, 8 event & drink tickets, your name on the table signs, and hang up your banner at the event.
Get online shout-outs, 4 event tickets, your name on the table signs, and hang up your banner at the event.
Get a shout-out on social media, our website, and the newsletter with 2 event tickets.
Get a shout-out on social media, our website, and the NERA newsletter.
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