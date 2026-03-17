Nerf Night

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About this event
Ticket includes admission for the pair, two Chick Fil A sandwich meals, a goodie bag, 1 photo booth ticket, and 1 pair of safety glasses.
Ticket includes admission for the pair, two Chick Fil A 8 count nugget meals, a goodie bag, 1 photo booth ticket, and 1 pair of safety glasses.
Ticket includes admission for the pair, two slices of pizza and two cookies, a goodie bag, 1 photo booth ticket, and 1 pair of safety glasses.
Additional Boy admission with Chicken Sandwich Meal
Additional Boy admission with Chicken Nugget Meal
Additional Boy admission with Pizza Meal
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