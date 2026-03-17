Hosted by

Ossian Elementary Parent Teacher Organization Inc

About this event

Nerf Night

213 S Jefferson St #0

Ossian, IN 46777, USA

General Admission w/ Chicken Sandwich Meal
$40

Ticket includes admission for the pair, two Chick Fil A sandwich meals, a goodie bag, 1 photo booth ticket, and 1 pair of safety glasses.

General Admission w/ Chicken Nugget Meal
$40

Ticket includes admission for the pair, two Chick Fil A 8 count nugget meals, a goodie bag, 1 photo booth ticket, and 1 pair of safety glasses.

General Admission w/ Pizza Meal
$30

Ticket includes admission for the pair, two slices of pizza and two cookies, a goodie bag, 1 photo booth ticket, and 1 pair of safety glasses.

Additional Boy w/ Chicken Sandwich Meal
$12

Additional Boy admission with Chicken Sandwich Meal

Additional Boy w/ Chicken Nugget Meal
$12

Additional Boy admission with Chicken Nugget Meal

Additional Boy w/ Pizza Meal
$10

Additional Boy admission with Pizza Meal

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