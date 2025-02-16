NES Foundation 2025 Online Auction

Retail Value $1399
iPhone 16 Pro Max. Built for Apple Intelligence. Featuring a stunning titanium design. Camera Control. 4K 120 fps Dolby Vision. And A18 Pro chip.
STUNNING TITANIUM DESIGN
iPhone 16 Pro Max has a strong and light titanium design with a larger 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display.² It’s remarkably durable with the latest-generation Ceramic Shield material that’s 2x tougher than any smartphone glass.
BUILT FOR APPLE INTELLIGENCE
Apple Intelligence is the personal intelligence system that helps you write, express yourself, and get things done effortlessly. With groundbreaking privacy protections, it gives you peace of mind that no one else can access your data. Coming fall 2024.¹
TAKE TOTAL CAMERA CONTROL
Camera Control gives you an easier way to quickly access camera tools, like zoom or depth of field, so you can take the perfect shot in record time.
MAGNIFICENT SHOTS
Take your videos to a whole new level with 4K 120 fps Dolby Vision, enabled by the 48MP Fusion camera. The improved 48MP Ultra Wide camera lets you capture mesmerizing detail in macro photos and wide-angle shots.
PHOTOGRAPHIC STYLES
The latest-generation Photographic Styles give you greater creative flexibility, so you can make every photo even more you. And thanks to advances in the image pipeline, you can now reverse any style, any time.
THE POWER OF A18 PRO
A18 Pro chip enables Apple Intelligence with a faster Neural Engine, improved CPU and GPU, and a big jump in memory bandwidth. It also drives advanced video and photo features and powers AAA gaming.
A HUGE LEAP IN BATTERY LIFE
iPhone 16 Pro Max delivers an incredibly power-efficient performance with up to 33 hours video playback.³ Charge via USB-C or snap on a MagSafe charger for faster wireless charging.⁴
CUSTOMIZE YOUR IPHONE
With iOS 18 you can tint your Home Screen icons with any color. Find your favorite shots faster in the redesigned Photos app. And add playful, animated effects to any word, phrase, or emoji in iMessage.⁵
SATELLITE CONNECTIVITY
If you don't have cell service or Wi-Fi, iPhone can connect to a satellite so you can send and receive messages and Tapbacks.⁶ In a severe car crash, iPhone can connect to emergency services when you can't.⁷
Key Specs
* Screen Size: 6.9 inches
* Year of Release: 2024
* Screen Resolution: 2868 x 1320
* Screen Type: Super Retina XDR display
* Network Connectivity: 5G
* Wireless Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC
* GPS Enabled: Yes
* Protective Qualities: Water resistant
* Maximum Depth Of Water Resistance: 19.6 feet
* Built-in Storage: 512 gigabytes
* Operating System: Apple iOS 18
* Product Height: 6.42 inches
* Product Width: 3.06 inches
* Product Depth: 0.32 inches
* Product Weight" 7.99 ounces
What's Included
* iPhone 16 Pro Max
* USB-C Charge Cable
Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Console - NBA 2K25 + Home Theatre
$400
Starting bid
Bundle Contents
Retail Value $1,800
Sony - PlayStation 5 Slim Console Digital Edition – NBA 2K25 Bundle - Black
Includes:
PlayStation®5 Digital Edition
DualSense™ Wireless Controller
1TB SSD
2 Horizontal stand feet
HDMI® cable
AC power cord
USB cable
Printed materials
NBA 2K25 Standard Edition full game voucher*** Game voucher design may vary. Account for PlayStation™Network and internet connection required to redeem voucher.
1x Schultz S-900X 2.1ch Bluetooth Home Theatre Soundbar System and Wireless Subwoofer
Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Console Disc Edition - Spider Man Bu
$200
Starting bid
Retail Value $449.99
Swing into action with the PlayStation 5 Console Marvels Spider-Man 2 Bundle, an incredible package that guarantees an unparalleled gaming experience. This bundle includes the highly anticipated PlayStation 5 console, along with the thrilling Marvels Spider-Man 2 game. Immerse yourself in the stunning graphics and seamless gameplay as you navigate through the city, battling villains and saving the day. With the power of the PlayStation 5, no villain stands a chance against you.
Features
Slim Design
With PS5, players get powerful gaming technology packed inside a sleek and compact console design.
1TB of Storage
Keep your favorite games ready and waiting for you to jump in and play with 1TB of SSD storage built in.4
Ultra-High Speed SSD
Maximize your play sessions with near instant load times for installed PS5 games.
Integrated I/O
The custom integration of the PS5 console's systems lets creators pull data from the SSD so quickly that they can design games in ways never before possible.
Ray Tracing
Immerse yourself in worlds with a new level of realism as rays of light are individually simulated, creating true-to-life shadows and reflections in supported PS5 games.
4K-TV Gaming
Play your favorite PS5 games on your stunning 4K TV.
Up to 120fps with 120Hz output
Enjoy smooth and fluid high frame rate gameplay at up to 120fps for compatible games, with support for 120Hz output on 4K displays.
HDR Technology
With an HDR TV, supported PS5 games display an unbelievably vibrant and lifelike range of colors.
Tempest 3D AudioTech
Immerse yourself in soundscapes where it feels as if the sound comes from every direction. Your surroundings truly come alive with Tempest 3D AudioTech2 in supported games.
Haptic Feedback
Experience haptic feedback via the DualSense wireless controller in select PS5 titles and feel the effects and impact of your in-game actions through dynamic sensory feedback.
Adaptive Triggers
Get to grips with immersive adaptive triggers, featuring dynamic resistance levels which simulate the physical impact of in-game activities in select PS5 games.
Includes ASTRO’S Playroom
Explore four worlds, each one showcasing innovative gameplay using the versatile features of the DualSense wireless controller, in this game included for all PS5 console users.
Backwards Compatibility & Game Boost
The PS5 console can play over 4,000 PS4 games. With the Game Boost feature, you can even enjoy faster and smoother frame rates in some of the PS4 console’s greatest games.
Legal
Vertical stand sold separately.* PS5 console (CFI-2000 model group – slim) 23D audio via built-in TV speakers or analog/USB stereo headphones. Set up and latest system software update required.
Legal Cont.
3A portion of the SSD is reserved for system software and other functions so the available SSD capacity may vary. 4Internet connection required to pair Disc Drive and PS5 console upon setup.
Whats included
1TB SSD
DualSense wireless controller
Disc Drive
2 Horizontal Stand Feet
HDMI cable
AC power cord
USB cable
Printed materials
Marvels Spider-Man 2 Game
Nintendo Switch - OLED Model: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Model
$150
Starting bid
Retail Value $350
Play at home or on the go with one system: The Nintendo Switch system is designed to go wherever you do, instantly transforming from a home console you play on TV to a portable system you can play anywhere. So you get more time to play the games you love, however you like.
Race with Mario and friends anytime, anywhere! Burn rubber across Mushroom Kingdom raceways—underwater, in the sky, upside-down in zero-g, and past the finish—for the win! Get revved up for local multiplayer, online in-game tournaments, a revamped battle mode, and more!
$50 Panera Bread Gift Card
$25
Starting bid
Panera Bread® believes that food you can feel good about, served in a warm and welcoming environment by people who care, can bring out the best in all of us. Why? Because Panera believes in serving food as it should be. Learn more at panerabread.com.
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
$100
Starting bid
Almond Cream Color - Retail Value $350
Upgrade your chef-style kitchen with this KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart stand mixer. Compatible with more than ten different hub-powered accessories, this adaptable unit makes pasta, grinds meat and creates ice cream. With a tilt-head design, this milkshake-colored KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart stand mixer flips back 45 degrees, so you can add ingredients and change the beater attachment quickly and easily.
Features
Tilt-head design for easy access to mixing bowl
Easily add ingredients to the mixing bowl as it beats. Locking the head into place during operation keeps the beater-to-bowl contact close and efficient.
10-speed control offers a variety of mixing options
From a slow stir to a very fast whip, this mixer has a speed to suit multiple culinary needs.
325W motor
Effortlessly tackles even thick brownie batter and bread dough.
5-quart mixing bowl
Provides efficiency in the kitchen.
Dough hook
Kneads yeast dough for bread and pizza recipes.
Wire whip
Helps incorporate more air into whatever you're making.
Dishwasher-safe bowl, flat beater and dough hook
For easy cleaning.
Specifications
Dough Hook: Yes
Flat Beaters: Yes
Number Of Beaters Included: 1
Number Of Speed Settings: 10
Wattage: 325 watts
Bowl Capacity: 5 quarts
Tilting Head: Yes
Bowl-Lift Design: No
Pouring Shield: Yes
What's Included
KitchenAid Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Pouring Shield
Wire Whip
Nylon Coated Dough Hook
Nylon Coated Flat Beater
Owner's manual
Timeless Treasure Black Box Square w/Round Top Decanter Set
$50
Starting bid
Retail Value $185
Experience the epitome of elegance and functionality with the Black Box Square Decanter Set. This thoughtfully curated set includes a 24 oz. square decanter crafted from premium glass, along with two glasses, chilling stones, and coasters. The sleek black box design adds a touch of sophistication to your home bar or entertaining space, while the decanter beautifully showcases your favorite spirits. With the inclusion of chilling stones, your drinks will stay perfectly chilled without any dilution, ensuring a truly enjoyable sipping experience. Elevate your entertaining game and treat yourself to the ultimate luxury with our Black Box Square Decanter Set.
Miranella - Tru Eats Food Dehydrator - Retail Value $310)
$100
Starting bid
A raw deal no more!
Plenty of options, with a big ol’ punch of flavor. Crisp apple, chewy banana, crunchy kale chips. Beets and sweet potato. Every slice of dehydrated tomato packs a wallop of flavor you won’t find in a fresh slice. Try apple-cinnamon, strawberry-rhubarb leather, scrumptious pineapple-banana-coconut – you’ll never be bored.
Healthy snacks on the go. So many amazing textures! Dehydrated foods are a great alternative to addictive cookies and chips. Veggie crisps for late night snacking and lean meat jerky for the hiking trip. They’re the easiest snacks in the world to pack in a handbag, backpack, or the little one’s lunch bag.
No oil, no sugar, no sulfites. Lock-in nutritional value. Maintain water-soluble vitamins, minerals and enzymes. And unlike store bought food, do it without a smidgen of sugar or oil.
Get your five-a-day, all year round – without breaking the bank. Dry zucchini, hot peppers, shitake mushrooms for salads. Tomatoes for omelets and pasta. Dehydrate fish and chicken for soups. Parsley, mint and coriander for seasoning. Buy your produce cheap, in season – and store it away. Save up for what matters!
Keep food fresher, longer – it couldn’t be simpler. Unlike canning, you don’t need any additional equipment or expertise. Save up on last-minute trips to the grocery store for carrots, onions, potatoes or green beans. You’ll have everything you need in your pantry.
Preserve the harvest. Has the apple tree in your backyard shed a bushel of fruit? Is your kitchen garden overflowing with juicy tomatoes? Store up all that fresh goodness. In so little space! Simply add some water and rehydrate when you’re ready to eat.
Great for your health, better for your wallet. Swap your suit-busting, high-calorie treats for healthier choices with the Miranella TRU EATS Food Dehydrator. Keep a pantry-full of nutrient-dense, unprocessed foods that are filling and satisfying just a grab away. But the TRU EATS isn’t just about health or convenience. Now you can buy your produce cheap, in season – and store it for later. Simply add some water and rehydrate when you’re ready to eat. Enjoy delicious, healthy food, all-year round – without the gourmet food price!
Swap high-calorie treats for nutrient-dense unprocessed foods
Easy-pack meals for school and office lunches, backpacking and camping
Buy food in season, extend shelf-life, rehydrate when you’re ready to eat or cook
Keep food fresher, longer; unlike canning – no additional equipment needed
More intense flavors; lock-in vitamins, minerals and enzymes
Just as healthy as fresh or frozen; no chemicals or preservatives
Dehydrate fresh fruits, vegetables, lean meats, poultry, and fish
Power: 500W; Voltage: 120V
Joshua Steinberg - Adela Rolling Crystal Wine Glasses
$75
Starting bid
Retail Value - $280
Introduce a touch of contemporary elegance into your next soirée, with the Adela Rolling Crystal Wine Glass by Joshua Steinberg.
Available as a pair, these beautifully designed stemless wine glasses, crafted in the finest crystal, are an ode to the intuitive sense of design reflected in Joshua Steinberg’s team of designers.
With their multi-faceted rolling shape, there truly is no better way to enjoy the rich hues and delectable bouquet of your favourite wine.
OKA - Talmud Jar Set of 2 (Retail Value $170)
$50
Starting bid
Introducing the OKA Taimu Jar, a mesmerizing fusion of timeless elegance and Chinoiserie-inspired design. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, this exquisite ceramic jar adds a touch of oriental charm to any space. Its delicate hand-painted motifs and classic shape make it a perfect accent piece for your home, bringing a touch of artistry and sophistication to your decor. Elevate your interior with the OKA Taimu Jar and let its beauty shine.
Bolviant - Cabot Briefcase - (Retail Value $2,250)
$200
Starting bid
Lightweight, yet spacious, the Cabot makes an excellent soft briefcase for business or leisure pursuits. The classic design exudes laid back luxury and textile lined interiors protect your documents, accessories and a 15” laptop. Featuring satchel handles and an adjustable, detachable shoulder strap for a man on the move.
Features:
100% top-grain leather exterior
Leather trim
Zip closure
3 interior flat pockets
Adjustable textile shoulder strap
Top handle
Features Bolvaint logo and motif
Dimensions: 41.5cm x 30cm x 12cm
Joshua Steinberg - Augustus Cigar Humidor
$100
Starting bid
Retail Value $495
Whether it’s birthdays, holidays, anniversaries, or life milestones, cigars are synonymous with celebrating special moments. To make sure the cigars last until the next festivities, store them in the expertly crafted Augustus cigar humidor. Left out in a heated or air-conditioned room, a cigar can dry out as quickly as the most delicate flower - in less than an hour. In a properly maintained humidor, the atmosphere inside of which closely mimics that of a tropical isle, cigars can be kept for years. Maintaining cigars in conditions similar to those in which their tobacco grew, fermented and was rolled, the aromas and integrity of flavor is preserved. Perfectly aged cigars will reward you with a rich, sweet, and smoky flavor.
Palmer’s Fleur Champagne Flutes (Retail Value $320)
$75
Starting bid
A modern aesthetic mesmerizingly combines with the beauty of mouth-blown glass in Palmero’s stunning Fleur Champagne Flute set.
Featuring two gold-rimmed amber colored flutes, reminiscent of a beautiful setting sun, the unique hexagonal glass shape and rippled effect is sure to draw interest and compliments from guests.
Sturdy yet elegant, this lustrous flute set instantly elevates your dining experience, lending your table the ultimate ‘wow’ factor.
Wilson and Miller Fieldforce 20V Power Tool Bundle
$300
Starting bid
Retail Value $1,400
https://wilsonandmiller.com/collections/tools
Bundle contents:
1x Wilson & Miller Fieldforce 20V 4½” Cordless Angle Grinder
1x Wilson & Miller Fieldforce 20V High-Precision Cordless Jigsaw
1x Wilson & Miller Fieldforce 20V High-Precision Cordless Hammer Drill
Bolviant _ Silouane Backpack
$200
Starting bid
Retail Value $1,800
Capturing the essence of understated chic, the Félice Backpack from Bolvaint offers a stylish gender-neutral solution to carrying your everyday essentials from A to B. Crafted in leather and available in a classic noir or beige sable colourway, the Félice will become your daily go-to for use across the seasons. Neat and compact, with the added benefit of ample space in which to carry everything you might need for the day ahead, the Félice has three different zipped compartments at the front, middle and rear of the bag which are both multifunctional and discreet. The leather straps are lined with fabric, designed with maximum comfort as well as longevity in mind. Elegant, versatile and above all timeless, the Félice is a practical accessory for the style-led commuter.
Features
Material: 100% top grain leather
Colour: Classic Noir
Unisex style
Large inner compartment opened by zipper
Smaller pocket compartment on the front with zipper fastening
Discreet pocket compartment on the back with zipper fastening
Includes a top leather handle
Features Bolvaint logo and motif
Dimensions 31cm x 40cm x 17cm
Understated, elegant and above all timeless, the Félice Backpack in leather offers a stylish gender-neutral solution to carrying your everyday essentials from A to B
Bolvaint The Camille Bleu Shoulder Bag - Top Grain Leather
$250
Starting bid
Retail Value $2,400
Chic and understated, the Camille Convertible Shoulder Bag in Bleu offers a simple solid upright structure, designed to provide maximum versatility as well as effortless style. The rectangular shape allows ample space for wallet, papers and files – making it practical for work purposes. The Camille can be worn as a backpack or as a shoulder bag and easily switches between the two. Features the Bolvaint signature wordmark in gold foil against top grain pebbled dark navy leather. Simultaneously classic and flawlessly functional.
100% top-grain leather exterior
Switches easily between a backpack and a shoulder bag
Handle with 19-in drop and leather loop
Zipper closure
Features Bolvaint wordmark
10.0-in x 8.0-in x 3.4-in
$500 Modest Adventures Travel Agency Gift Card
$250
Starting bid
This $500 gift card can be used towards any new cruise, vacation package/rental, flight, car, hotel, tour, or excursion in the world offered by any Travel Advisor of Modest Adventures Travel Agency.
Terms & Conditions: For use towards a new vacation product, a vacation product/service planned and booked by a Modest Adventures Travel Advisor, or towards vacation planning fees. This gift card can be transferred to a traveler other than the intended recipient. However, a $99 name-change fee will be charged. It must be applied towards a vacation product within 24 months of purchase. Limit one gift card per reservation/booking. Discount codes on the purchase of a gift card only apply to one gift card per transaction. This gift card is not refundable and must be used for a new reservation/booking. Upon postponement or cancellation of the travel service/product booked with the gift card, the eligible funds will be returned to the gift card balance until the original expiration date of use. Travel Advisors are not eligible to purchase and use for personal travel
$50 Darden Restraunt Gift Card
$25
Starting bid
One great card with four great tastes
Olive Garden delights guests with a genuine Italian dining experience, featuring a range of fresh, simple and delicious dishes, including many inspired by our Culinary Institute of Tuscany in Italy, and as award-winning wine list. For the restaurant nearest you, please visit us at www.olivegarden.com
Bahama Breeze is the restaurant that brings you the feeling of a Caribbean escape, offering the food, drink and atmosphere you would find in the islands! For the restaurant nearest you, visit us at www.bahamabreeze.com
LongHorn Steakhouse has taken the best of the West and created a place where you can relax and unwind in a comfortable, inviting atmosphere. For the restaurant nearest you, visit us at www.longhornsteakhouse.com
Seasons 52 is a fresh grill and wine bar that celebrates living well… 52 weeks a year. Our menu is seasonally inspired with creative offerings designed to excite and surprise the palate. You’ll also enjoy an international wine list of more than 100 wines, of which 60 are available by the glass and live entertainment nightly. Our casually sophisticated adult ambiance and private dining capabilities make Seasons 52 the perfect place to celebrate in style. For reservations, visit www.seasons52.com
Yard House where passion for great beer, great food and great music runs deep. You'll find the world’s largest selection of draft beer along with a menu with more than 100 items made from scratch daily. Each restaurant’s upbeat atmosphere is complemented by original artwork and backed by a soundtrack of classic rock hits.
Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, we’ve been graciously serving made-from-scratch goodness since 1979. Our founders, Aubrey Good and Doug Rogers, believed that when a meal is prepared and cooked fresh just for you, it not only tastes better, it makes you feel good.We use quality ingredients and take the time to prepare them in our kitchen. It’s the right way, not the easy way, because it tastes better that way. And really, isn’t that the point?
$50 Texas Roadhouse Gift Card
$25
Starting bid
Redeemable at any one of our 350+ locations nationwide. Not valid for internet purchases. Texas Roadhouse is famous for its Hand-Cut Steaks, Fall-Off-The-Bone Ribs, Made-From-Scratch Sides, Fresh-Baked Bread, Ice-Cold Beer and Legendary Margaritas. In just 18 years, the company has grown to more than 350+ locations in 46 states. Our laid back atmosphere is the perfect place for families to enjoy a Legendary meal together.
Grow and Make Artisan Hot Sauce Making Kit - Set of 2
$50
Starting bid
Retail Value - $180
This is the DIY kit for Hot sauce lovers just getting started making their own! It’ll teach you how to easily whip up 3 bottles of your own delicious hot sauce, all from the comfort of your kitchen. Each batch is fully customizable for different heat & taste preferences. It’s the perfect present for chefs, hot wing enthusiasts, and the dad who has everything!
Simple instructions make this kit fun and easy for everyone interested in showing off their very own homemade exceptional hot sauce. You’ll learn how each pepper ranks its spiciness on the Scoville scale, blend ingredients like arbol and ancho peppers to achieve your favorite flavor, take your homemade tacos & cooking to the next level! Decorate your 3 hot sauce bottles with the included blank labels ready to be personalized with a title unique to you!
Veho - M3 Bluetooth Wireless Speaker
$25
Starting bid
Retail Value $60
The Veho M3 is an ultra compact, portable Bluetooth wireless speaker. Featuring a powerful rechargeable battery which delivers up to 12 hours of music playback and TWS.
Features
Ultra-compact sized wireless speaker with 3 Watts and powerful but balanced audio drivers
Easy to pair Bluetooth wireless technology for ultra portability
Powerful rechargable battery for up to 12 hours of music playback
Pair with another M3 speaker and play simultaneously with TWS function.
Designed in the UK
Specifications
Speaker Size: 1.5"
Power: 3W
Frequency: 100Hz-16KHz
Battery: 320mAh/3.7V
Playback Time: Up to 12 hours
Operating Range: Up to 10m
Bluetooth Version: v4.2
Box Contents
Veho M3 Speaker, Charging Cable, Multi-Lingual User Manual
$50 Applebee’s Gift Card
$25
Starting bid
Join your neighbors at Applebees for delicious food, friendly service and a hometown atmosphere that cannot be beat. From American classics like our Applebees House Sirloin to signature dishes like our Fiesta Lime Chicken, Applebees is the place for great food and good times. Stop by today and see whats new in the neighborhood.
(2) $100 Walmart Gift Cards
$50
Starting bid
For purchases at Walmart.com and in U.S. Wal-Mart stores
For purchases by SAM'S Club members in U.S. SAM'S Club stores and at Samsclub.com
In stores, present the card at checkout
Online, enter card number and PIN (on back of card) during checkout. The PIN provides secure online shopping.
As you make purchases, the card amount decreases. Add to card balance anytime in a Wal-Mart store. (You cannot add to the balance online.)
Check card balance in stores or online
No expiration date
(2) $100 Walmart Gift Cards
$50
Starting bid
For purchases at Walmart.com and in U.S. Wal-Mart stores
For purchases by SAM'S Club members in U.S. SAM'S Club stores and at Samsclub.com
In stores, present the card at checkout
Online, enter card number and PIN (on back of card) during checkout. The PIN provides secure online shopping.
As you make purchases, the card amount decreases. Add to card balance anytime in a Wal-Mart store. (You cannot add to the balance online.)
Check card balance in stores or online
No expiration date
Retail Value $129
Get Gemini Advanced, 2TB of storage, and more for 3 months at no cost
With the Google One AI Premium Plan, you get Gemini Advanced, 2TB of cloud storage, and Gemini in Gmail, Docs, and more - all on us when you purchase a Chromebook.
Display: 14.0-inch diagonal, HD (1366 x 768), micro-edge, anti-glare
See your digital world in a whole new way. Enjoy movies and photos with the great image quality and high-definition detail of 1 million pixels
Processor: Intel Celeron N4120
The perfect combination of performance, power consumption, and value helps your device handle multitasking smoothly and reliably with four processing cores to divide up the work.
Memory: 4 GB LPDDR4x-4266 MHz RAM (onboard)
Adequate high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run multiple applications and browser tabs all at once.
Internal storage: 64 GB eMMC
An embedded multimedia card provides reliable flash-based storage.
Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 600
Smoothly stream 4K content and play your favorite games in 720p, without the need for a dedicated graphics card.
Battery life:
Up to 14 hours (mixed usage)
Wireless: Wireless-AC 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2x2) Wi-Fi and Bluetooth combo(Supporting Gigabit data rate)
Stay connected to Wi-Fi and to Bluetooth accessories with wireless technology.
Camera: HP True Vision 720p HD camera with integrated dual array digital microphones
Video chat in vibrant clarity, even in low light, and make every conversation a face-to-face experience for a better way to stay in touch.
Product weight:
3.35 lb
HP Fast Charge:
Go from 0 to 50% charge in approximately 45 minutes
Tuned stereo speakers
Through rigorous testing and refinement, HP custom-tunes the dual speaker setup in every notebook for exceptional stereo quality.
George Gervin Signed Basketball
$75
Starting bid
Retail Value $250
George "Iceman" Gervin signed basketball. Gervin a 1996 Hall of Fame Inductee spent his illustrious career playing for the San Antonio Spurs.
Don't miss out on this great item!
• 100% Guaranteed Authentic
Signature
- Includes a George Gerwin Photograph
George Gervin Signed Basketball
$75
Starting bid
Retail Value $250
George "Iceman" Gervin signed basketball. Gervin a 1996 Hall of Fame Inductee spent his illustrious career playing for the San Antonio Spurs.
Don't miss out on this great item!
• 100% Guaranteed Authentic
Signature
- Includes a George Gerwin Photograph
HP 14” Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz 4GB RAM
$100
Starting bid
Retail Value $240
Designed to keep you productive and entertained from anywhere, this HP 14 inch laptop combines long lasting battery life with a thin and portable, microedge bezel design. Powered by an Intel Pentium Silver N5030 processor and Intel UHD graphics. Additional features include HP True Vision 720p HD camera with integrated digital microphones and USB and HDMI ports. Windows 11 Home. Model: 14-DQ0057NR
Intel Pentium Silver N5030 processor Quad-Core, up to 3.1 GHz burst frequency
Intel UHDgGraphics 605
14 in. HD (1366 x 768) micro-edge display
4GB memory, 64GB eMMC flash storage
802.11a/b/g/n/ac (1x1) WiFi and Bluetooth combo
Sigma Gamma Rho Door Wreath
$25
Starting bid
Retail Value $ 65
A decorative wreath to proudly showcase the colors of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc.
(2) $100 Walmart Gift Cards
$50
Starting bid
For purchases at Walmart.com and in U.S. Wal-Mart stores
For purchases by SAM'S Club members in U.S. SAM'S Club stores and at Samsclub.com
In stores, present the card at checkout
Online, enter card number and PIN (on back of card) during checkout. The PIN provides secure online shopping.
As you make purchases, the card amount decreases. Add to card balance anytime in a Wal-Mart store. (You cannot add to the balance online.)
Check card balance in stores or online
No expiration date
(2) $100 Walmart Gift Cards
$50
Starting bid
For purchases at Walmart.com and in U.S. Wal-Mart stores
For purchases by SAM'S Club members in U.S. SAM'S Club stores and at Samsclub.com
In stores, present the card at checkout
Online, enter card number and PIN (on back of card) during checkout. The PIN provides secure online shopping.
As you make purchases, the card amount decreases. Add to card balance anytime in a Wal-Mart store. (You cannot add to the balance online.)
Check card balance in stores or online
No expiration date
Hover-1 - Blast Electric Self-Balancing Scooter w/3 mi Max O
$55
Starting bid
Retail Value $108.99
Specifications
Product Weight - 15.43 pounds
Maximum Weight Capacity - 160 pounds
Maximum Operating Range - 3 miles
Maximum Speed - 7 miles per hour
Motor Power (Nominal) - 250 watts
Power Source - Battery-powered
Swift Stream Z-9VR Drone
$50
Starting bid
Retail Value $90
This SWIFT STREAM Z-9VR drone is iOS and Android-compatible. It has a built-in SD 480p Wi-Fi camera with live streaming capability. It record videos for up to 7-minutes at a distance up to 20 ft. Total flight distance is up to 200 ft., total flight time is up to 7-minutes and charge time is up to 90-minutes. Control this drone with a 2.4 GHz remote control with 2 flight speeds. Features include 6-axis gyroscope flight stabilization system, headless mode so pilots need not worry about orientation while in flight, altitude hold mode and 360° flips, auto return in headless mode, built in LED lights. Support Virtual Reality and Virtual Reality goggles included. It comes with rechargeable battery with overcharge protection and USB charge wire.
Includes: virtual reality goggles
Wi-Fi SD 480p camera live streams photos and videos
REALHER Matte Liquid Lipstick - Set of 13
$50
Starting bid
Retail Value $200
Bundle contents
1x REALHER Matte Liquid Lipstick - I Am A Goddess
1x REALHER Matte Liquid Lipstick - I Am Amazing
1x REALHER Matte Liquid Lipstick - I Am Brilliant
1x REALHER Matte Liquid Lipstick - I Am Enough
1x REALHER Matte Liquid Lipstick - I Will Rise
1x REALHER Matte Liquid Lipstick- I Am A Queen
1x REALHER Matte Liquid Lipstick- I Am A Rockstar
1x REALHER Matte Liquid Lipstick- I Am Ambitious
1x REALHER Matte Liquid Lipstick- I Am The Storm
1x REALHER Matte Liquid Lipstick- I Am Tough
1x REALHER Matte Liquid Lipstick- I Decide My Destiny
1x REALHER Matte Liquid Lipstick- I Deserve The Best
1x REALHER Matte Liquid Lipstick- I Will Succeed
Not only is the Matte Liquid Lipstick high in pigment, but also long-lasting with an ultra-matte finish that never creases across nude to bold shades. The best part- it’s a proven smear-resistant formulation because let’s face it- when you’re running an empire, you don’t have time to re-apply.
2-Pack SPURS Mugs
$10
Starting bid
Retail Value $25
Alpha Bravo GX-4 Pro Gaming Headset
$60
Starting bid
Retail Value $180
The Alpha Bravo GX-4 Pro is a professional grade gaming headset with ultimate high end features which will enhance your game experience, including multi platform compatility (PS4-PS5-XBox-PC-Nintendo and more), 7.1 Surround sound with Audio equaliser driver , dual accoustics 50mm audio drivers, Z-Pro microphone, inline remote control, super soft leather feel ear cushions and dual USB & 3.5mm jack option.
Features
Multi platform compatility (PS4-PS5-XBox-PC-Nintendo and more)
7.1 Surround sound with professional grade 50mm audio drivers and Z-pro microphone
Inline remote control with 3.5mm jack and USB adapter
Super soft leather feel ear cushion for ultimate comfortable gaming
Low power usage mode to prolong controller battery life
Super long 5.5ft/1.7m cable
Designed in the UK
Specifications
Speaker Size: Φ50mm
Sensitivity: 118dB±3dB
Impedance: 32 ±10%Ω
Frequency: 50hZ to 20k hZ
Microphone: Φ6.0 * 2.7mm
Operating Current: ≤80mA
Cable Type: USB-A
Cable Length: 5.5ft/1.7m
Whats included
Veho GX-4 Headset
User manual
WiFi Digital Picture Frame
$15
Starting bid
Retail Value $40
Instant Share via Frameo APP; Connect your frame to WIFI, and share photos and videos(Max.15s) quickly via a reliable App - Frameo to our electronic photo frame from anywhere, privately and safely, no member numbers limited. For those who already have a Frameo digital frame, no need to download another app. It has 32GB built-in memory and support up to 32GB external storage, enables you to share 50,000+ photos. Also, you can transfer via external storage or through a computer, no Wi-Fi needed
A Present of Love; Still looking for the wonderful present for your loved ones? Whether you need birthday presents for women, wedding presents, anniversary presents for him/her, house warming presents for a new home, retirement presents, or presents for best friend, Pastigio has you covered. Our digital frame makes great presents for men and women, mom and dad. It’s more than just a device; it's a heartfelt present of love and memories. The electronic frame also comes in an elegant package, making it a delightful present to give
HD IPS Touch Screen Display; Pastigio digital picture frame equipped with a 10.1 inch digital panel with HD 1280x800 Pixels for vivid color and exquisite details. Set up and view photos conveniently with the touch screen. Through the wifi digital photo frame, You can see the furry hair of your lovely pet, see the youthful freckles on smiley faces, see how every teeny tiny detail builds up your colorful life. Multiple image formats are supported, JPG/JPEG/BMP/PNG, and video format by MP4
Fun Features; Use the "React" feature to send emojis back to loved ones in real time. Let them know how you like the picture they sent to your frame. This wifi digital frame also can select the main part and adjust the photo to fill the frame, Auto-rotate the picture to portrait or landscape, and adjust brightness and volume as you like. For eco-friendly concerns, you can set a sleep mode in Pastigio digital photo frame. It will automatically turn off when the sleep mode is on
Trusted Brand Support; At Pastigio, we take pride in being direct manufacturers, ensuring the highest quality control paired with the best value, without the middleman markup. We confidently offer technic support that you can access anytime and quality assurance. We will be responsible for any manufacturing defects. User-friendly, comprehensive user's instructions will come within package. Should you encounter any issues, our support team is available to assist you promptly
Support Non-WiFi Transmission; If WiFi and apps seem overwhelming for you or your family, no need to worry! Our digital frame supports non-WiFi transmission. You can easily upload photos via Micro SD Card /USB-C Drive (Only support FAT32 format), or through computer (USB-C cable needed). This feature is user-friendly for seniors unfamiliar with electronics or app downloads, allowing them to quickly enjoy the frame. Also, the SD card(Full sized) or USB drive can be used directly as external storage for the frame
Official Frameo APP partner; As an official Frameo APP partner, we bring you the most reliable and time-tested digital frame APP available. With a history of unmatched reliability, Frameo supports downloads, ensuring you experience seamless stability without worrying about app system glitches. Partnered closely with Frameo, we keep optimizing our products to meet your evolving needs. We are adding cool features to Frameo all the time with help of our users
Lamborghini Backpack
$90
Starting bid
Retail Value $315
Specifications
Tech Fabric/Nylon with black logo
14.6" x 10.2" x 5.5"
Made in Italy
Stanley 6 Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum Retail Value $59.99
$30
Starting bid
Stanley's SL18116P Wet/Dry Vacuum, 6-Gallon, 4. 0-Peak HP Wet/Dry Vacuum, with a powerful heavy duty motor for industry leading performance, provides maximum suction power for heavy duty pickup. The powerful rear blower port instantly converts vacuum to power blower. Swiveling casters provide ease of movement in any direction. Other features include a strong handle for easy carrying, a large on/off switch with waterproof design for safe and quick access, a convenient, built-in 10-foot built-in power cord and wrap, an accessories holder to get all tools organized. 14-kPa. Airflow 85 CFM. Accessories include a 1-1/4-inch wide by 6-foot long hose, two extension wands, crevice nozzle, 10-inch floor nozzle, cartridge filter and dust bag. Shipped without wheels installed to reduce the size of the carton.
Norton - Antivirus Plus (1 Device) Antivirus Software + Pass
$7
Starting bid
Retail Value $15
Key Specs:
Number of Devices - 1
Operating System Compatibility
Android, Apple iOS, Mac OS, Windows
Software Format - Physical
Subscription Period - 1 Year
Product Name
Antivirus Plus (1 Device) Antivirus Software + Password Manager + Smart Firewall + PC Cloud Backup (1 Year Subscription)
Brand - Norton
Publisher - Norton
Model Number - SYC940800F017
Features:
Protection Type(s)
Malware, Password, Phishing, Ransomware, Spyware/adware
Real-Time Protection: Yes
Firewall Type: 2-way
In-Software Purchases
Subscriptions
Cloud Based Software - Yes
Number of Devices - 1
Operating System Compatibility:
Android, Apple iOS, Mac OS, Windows
Retail Value $30
Experience comfort and convenience on your outdoor activities with the Outerbanks Provisions Cooler Chair. The chair is perfect for camping and sporting events. It comes with a storage bag and is made of high-quality aluminum frame and canvas material. The compact folded dimensions make it easy to carry and store.
This chair measures 22.8 inches in height, 13.8 inches in length, and compact in width. Its tabletop material is made of canvas, which makes it easy to clean. Plus, its black color adds a sleek and modern look, suitable for any outdoor adventure. Get yours now and enjoy the outdoors in comfort and style!
