The Neshamos Emotional Fitness Center

Monday, Feb.9 . 8:00 Pm
with Dovid Losh.
Rabbi Losh is a Life Coach, Educator, & Breathwork Facilitator
Tuesday, Feb.10. 8:30pm
with Miriam Losh.
Miriam is a Breathwork Facilitator, Transformational Life coach, and a Speech and Language Pathologist.
Thursday Feb.12 8:00PM
with Rabbi Yisroel Glick
Rabbi Glick is a SomatiQ Breathwork facilitator & a somatic Healing coach.
Thursday Feb.12 8:00PM
with Rabbi Yisroel Glick
Rabbi Glick is a SomatiQ Breathwork facilitator & a somatic Healing coach.
Tuesday Jan. 27, 8:30 PM
with Rabbi Moshe Leiblich
(parents, or 1 parent.Please specify when signing up)
Rabbi Leiblich has been supporting parents , educators & struggling teens for over 20 years.
Wednesday Jan.28 2:00 PM
with Rabbi Yisroel Glick
Rabbi Glick is a SomatiQ Breathwork facilitator & a somatic Healing coach.
Wednesday, Jan. 28 8:30pm
with Miriam Losh.
Miriam is a Breathwork Facilitator, Transformational Life coach, and a Speech and Language Pathologist.
Tuesday Jan.13 2pm
with Dovid Losh.
Rabbi Losh is a Life Coach, Educator, & Breathwork Facilitator
Wednesday Jan.14, 2:00 PM
with Rabbi Yisroel Glick
Rabbi Glick is a SomatiQ Breathwork facilitator & a somatic Healing coach.
5 support groups take place at our space through out the week. For more info please email [email protected]
Thursday Jan.15 8:30 PM
with Rabbi Yisroel Glick
Rabbi Glick is a SomatiQ Breathwork facilitator & a somatic Healing coach.
Monday, Jan. 5, 8:00pm
with Dovid Losh.
Rabbi Losh is a Life Coach, Educator, & Breathwork Facilitator
Tuesday Jan.6, 2pm
with Dovid Losh.
Rabbi Losh is a Life Coach, Educator, & Breathwork Facilitator
Wednesday Jan. 7, 8 PM
with Miriam Losh.
Miriam is a Breathwork Facilitator, Transformational Life coach, and a Speech and Language Pathologist.
Thursday Jan. 8, 8:30 PM
with Rabbi Yisroel Glick
Rabbi Glick is a SomatiQ Breathwork facilitator & a somatic Healing coach.
Tuesday, December, 23, 11AM
with Miriam Losh.
Miriam is a Breathwork Facilitator, Transformational Life coach, and a Speech and Language Pathologist.
Tuesday December 23, 2pm with Dovid Losh.
Rabbi Losh is a Life Coach, Educator, & Breathwork Facilitator
Tuesday December 23, 8:30 PM
with Rabbi Moshe Leiblich
Rabbi Leiblich has been supporting parents and struggling teens for over 20 years.
Wednesday December 24,12:30 Pm
with Yisroel Glick
Rabbi Glick is a SomatiQ Breathwork facilitator & a somatic Healing coach.
Monday December, 29, 8:00 PM
with Dovid Losh.
Rabbi Losh is a Life Coach, Educator, & Breathwork Facilitator
Wednesday December 24, 8pm
with Miriam Losh
Miriam is a Breathwork Facilitator, Transformational Life coach, and a Speech and Language Pathologist.
Wednesday December 31,12:30 Pm
with Yisroel Glick
Rabbi Glick is a SomatiQ Breathwork facilitator & a somatic Healing coach.
Thursday Jan.1st ,12:30 Pm
with Rabbi Yisroel Glick
Rabbi Glick is a SomatiQ Breathwork facilitator & a somatic Healing coach.
Wednesday, December 31st, 8pm
with Miriam Losh
Miriam is a Breathwork Facilitator, Transformational Life coach, and a Speech and Language Pathologist.
Monday, Jan. 5, 8:00pm
with Dovid Losh.
Rabbi Losh is a Life Coach, Educator, & Breathwork Facilitator
Monday, Jan.12 8:00pm
with Dovid Losh.
Rabbi Losh is a Life Coach, Educator, & Breathwork Facilitator
Monday, Jan. 19, 8:00pm
with Dovid Losh.
Rabbi Losh is a Life Coach, Educator, & Breathwork Facilitator
Wednesday, Jan 21 8pm
with Miriam Losh.
Miriam is a Breathwork Facilitator, Transformational Life coach, and a Speech and Language Pathologist.
Tuesday, Jan 13 8pm
with Miriam Losh.
Miriam is a Breathwork Facilitator, Transformational Life coach, and a Speech and Language Pathologist.
Tuesday Jan.20, 2:00 PM
with Rabbi Yisroel Glick
Rabbi Glick is a SomatiQ Breathwork facilitator & a somatic Healing coach.
Tuesday Jan. 20, 8:30 PM
with Rabbi Moshe Leiblich
(parents, or 1 parent)
Rabbi Leiblich has been supporting parents , educators & struggling teens for over 20 years.
