The Neshamos Emotional Fitness Center

Mens Breathwork 2/9 $36 Min
Pay what you can

Monday, Feb.9 . 8:00 Pm

with Dovid Losh.


Rabbi Losh is a Life Coach, Educator, & Breathwork Facilitator


Women's Breathwork 2/10 $36 Min
Pay what you can

Tuesday, Feb.10. 8:30pm

with Miriam Losh.


Miriam is a Breathwork Facilitator, Transformational Life coach, and a Speech and Language Pathologist.

SomatiQ Mens Breathwork 2/12
Pay what you can

Thursday Feb.12 8:00PM

with Rabbi Yisroel Glick


Rabbi Glick is a SomatiQ Breathwork facilitator & a somatic Healing coach.

Mens Breathwork $36 Min
$36

Thursday Feb.12 8:00PM

with Rabbi Yisroel Glick


Rabbi Glick is a SomatiQ Breathwork facilitator & a somatic Healing coach.

Parenting Support Series 2/3 (Copy)
Pay what you can

Tuesday Jan. 27, 8:30 PM

with Rabbi Moshe Leiblich

(parents, or 1 parent.Please specify when signing up)


Rabbi Leiblich has been supporting parents , educators & struggling teens for over 20 years.

1/28 SomatiQ Mens Breathwork $36 Min
Pay what you can

Wednesday Jan.28 2:00 PM

with Rabbi Yisroel Glick


Rabbi Glick is a SomatiQ Breathwork facilitator & a somatic Healing coach.

1/28 Women's Breathwork $36 Min (Copy)
Pay what you can

Wednesday, Jan. 28 8:30pm

with Miriam Losh.


Miriam is a Breathwork Facilitator, Transformational Life coach, and a Speech and Language Pathologist.

1/13/26 Mens Breathwork 36$ Min
Pay what you can

Tuesday Jan.13 2pm

with Dovid Losh.


Rabbi Losh is a Life Coach, Educator, & Breathwork Facilitator


1/14/26 SomatiQ Mens Breathwork $36 Min
Pay what you can

Wednesday Jan.14, 2:00 PM

with Rabbi Yisroel Glick


Rabbi Glick is a SomatiQ Breathwork facilitator & a somatic Healing coach.

5 support groups
Pay what you can

5 support groups take place at our space through out the week. For more info please email [email protected]

1/15/26 SomatiQ Mens Breathwork $36min
Pay what you can

Thursday Jan.15 8:30 PM

with Rabbi Yisroel Glick


Rabbi Glick is a SomatiQ Breathwork facilitator & a somatic Healing coach.

1/5/26 Women's Breathwork $36 Min
Pay what you can

Monday, Jan. 5, 8:00pm

with Dovid Losh.


Rabbi Losh is a Life Coach, Educator, & Breathwork Facilitator


1/6/26 Mens Breathwork $36 Min
Pay what you can

Tuesday Jan.6, 2pm

with Dovid Losh.


Rabbi Losh is a Life Coach, Educator, & Breathwork Facilitator


1/7/26 Women's Breathwork $36 Min
$36

Wednesday Jan. 7, 8 PM

with Miriam Losh.


Miriam is a Breathwork Facilitator, Transformational Life coach, and a Speech and Language Pathologist.

1/8/26 SomatiQ Mens Breathwork $36 Min
Pay what you can

Thursday Jan. 8, 8:30 PM

with Rabbi Yisroel Glick


Rabbi Glick is a SomatiQ Breathwork facilitator & a somatic Healing coach.

12/23/25 Female Breathwork Session
Pay what you can

Tuesday, December, 23, 11AM

with Miriam Losh.


Miriam is a Breathwork Facilitator, Transformational Life coach, and a Speech and Language Pathologist.

12/23/25 Mens Breathwork Session
Pay what you can

Tuesday December 23, 2pm with Dovid Losh.


Rabbi Losh is a Life Coach, Educator, & Breathwork Facilitator



12/23/25 Parenting Support Group
Pay what you can

Tuesday December 23, 8:30 PM

with Rabbi Moshe Leiblich


Rabbi Leiblich has been supporting parents and struggling teens for over 20 years.


12/24/25 SomatiQ Mens Breathwork
Pay what you can

Wednesday December 24,12:30 Pm

with Yisroel Glick


Rabbi Glick is a SomatiQ Breathwork facilitator & a somatic Healing coach.

12/29/25 Mens Breathwork
Pay what you can

Monday December, 29, 8:00 PM

with Dovid Losh.


Rabbi Losh is a Life Coach, Educator, & Breathwork Facilitator


12/24/25 Women's Breathwork
Pay what you can

Wednesday December 24, 8pm

with Miriam Losh


Miriam is a Breathwork Facilitator, Transformational Life coach, and a Speech and Language Pathologist.

12/31/25 SomatiQ Mens Breathwork
Pay what you can

Wednesday December 31,12:30 Pm

with Yisroel Glick


Rabbi Glick is a SomatiQ Breathwork facilitator & a somatic Healing coach.

1/1/26 SomatiQ Mens Breathwork
Pay what you can

Thursday Jan.1st ,12:30 Pm

with Rabbi Yisroel Glick


Rabbi Glick is a SomatiQ Breathwork facilitator & a somatic Healing coach.

12/31/25 Women's Breathwork
Pay what you can

Wednesday, December 31st, 8pm

with Miriam Losh


Miriam is a Breathwork Facilitator, Transformational Life coach, and a Speech and Language Pathologist.

Mens Breathwork 1/5/26 $36 Min
Pay what you can

Monday, Jan. 5, 8:00pm

with Dovid Losh.


Rabbi Losh is a Life Coach, Educator, & Breathwork Facilitator


1/12/26 Mens Breathwork $36 Min
Pay what you can

Monday, Jan.12 8:00pm

with Dovid Losh.


Rabbi Losh is a Life Coach, Educator, & Breathwork Facilitator


Mens Breathwork 1/19/26 $36 Min
Pay what you can

Monday, Jan. 19, 8:00pm

with Dovid Losh.


Rabbi Losh is a Life Coach, Educator, & Breathwork Facilitator


1/21/26 Women's Breathwork $36 Min
Pay what you can

Wednesday, Jan 21 8pm

with Miriam Losh.


Miriam is a Breathwork Facilitator, Transformational Life coach, and a Speech and Language Pathologist.

1/13/26 Women's Breathwork $36 Min
Pay what you can

Tuesday, Jan 13 8pm

with Miriam Losh.


Miriam is a Breathwork Facilitator, Transformational Life coach, and a Speech and Language Pathologist.

SomatiQ Mens Breathwork 1/20/26
Pay what you can

Tuesday Jan.20, 2:00 PM

with Rabbi Yisroel Glick


Rabbi Glick is a SomatiQ Breathwork facilitator & a somatic Healing coach.

Parenting Support Series 1/3
Pay what you can

Tuesday Jan. 20, 8:30 PM

with Rabbi Moshe Leiblich

(parents, or 1 parent)


Rabbi Leiblich has been supporting parents , educators & struggling teens for over 20 years.

