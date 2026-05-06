Nesian Night Market Vendor Fees & Refundable Deposit 2026

This price includes the following:

$100 Samoan Solutions Vendor Fee

$263 San Mateo County TFF Permit - Risk Category 2





*Per San Mateo County: Vendor Cancellation after county review of TFF permit application will result in zero refund of both TFF permit application fee & deposit. Samoan Solutions Vendor Fee will be refunded.





*Deposit will be fully refunded upon confirmation of proper breakdown & waste disposal & setup/takedown requirements are met