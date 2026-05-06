Samoan Solutions

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Samoan Solutions

About this event

Nesian Night Market Vendor Fees & Refundable Deposit 2026

450 3rd Ave

San Bruno, CA 94066, USA

Food Prepared onsite - 20x10
$363

This price includes the following:

$100 Samoan Solutions Vendor Fee

$263 San Mateo County TFF Permit - Risk Category 2


*Per San Mateo County: Vendor Cancellation after county review of TFF permit application will result in zero refund of both TFF permit application fee & deposit. Samoan Solutions Vendor Fee will be refunded.


*Deposit will be fully refunded upon confirmation of proper breakdown & waste disposal & setup/takedown requirements are met

Food Prepared onsite - 10x10 (Copy)
$313

This price includes the following:


$100 Samoan Solutions Vendor Fee

$213 San Mateo County TFF Permit - Risk Category 2


*Per San Mateo County: Vendor Cancellation after county review of TFF permit application will result in zero refund of both TFF permit application fee & deposit. Samoan Solutions Vendor Fee will be refunded.


*Deposit will be fully refunded upon confirmation of proper breakdown & waste disposal & setup/takedown requirements are met

FOOD: No prep onsite
$264

This price includes the following:


$100 Samoan Solutions Vendor Fee

$164 San Mateo County TFF Permit - Risk Category 1



*Per San Mateo County: Vendor Cancellation after county review of TFF permit application will result in zero refund of both TFF permit application fee & deposit. Samoan Solutions Vendor Fee will be refunded.


*Deposit will be fully refunded upon confirmation of proper breakdown & waste disposal & setup/takedown requirements are met.

Merchandise & Pre-packaged goods
$150

This price includes:

$50 - Refundable deposit

$100 Samoan Solutions Vendor Fee


Deposit will be fully refundable as long as the following requirements are met:

-On time arrival & setup

-On time removal of vehicles from active event space

-Booth is setup for entire event time (no early pickup)

-Trash is properly disposed of & booth area is left clean & free of debris/damage

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