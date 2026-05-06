Nesian Night Market Vendor Fees & Refundable Deposit 2026

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About this event
This price includes the following:
$100 Samoan Solutions Vendor Fee
$263 San Mateo County TFF Permit - Risk Category 2
*Per San Mateo County: Vendor Cancellation after county review of TFF permit application will result in zero refund of both TFF permit application fee & deposit. Samoan Solutions Vendor Fee will be refunded.
*Deposit will be fully refunded upon confirmation of proper breakdown & waste disposal & setup/takedown requirements are met
This price includes the following:
$100 Samoan Solutions Vendor Fee
$213 San Mateo County TFF Permit - Risk Category 2
*Per San Mateo County: Vendor Cancellation after county review of TFF permit application will result in zero refund of both TFF permit application fee & deposit. Samoan Solutions Vendor Fee will be refunded.
*Deposit will be fully refunded upon confirmation of proper breakdown & waste disposal & setup/takedown requirements are met
This price includes the following:
$100 Samoan Solutions Vendor Fee
$164 San Mateo County TFF Permit - Risk Category 1
*Per San Mateo County: Vendor Cancellation after county review of TFF permit application will result in zero refund of both TFF permit application fee & deposit. Samoan Solutions Vendor Fee will be refunded.
*Deposit will be fully refunded upon confirmation of proper breakdown & waste disposal & setup/takedown requirements are met.
This price includes:
$50 - Refundable deposit
$100 Samoan Solutions Vendor Fee
Deposit will be fully refundable as long as the following requirements are met:
-On time arrival & setup
-On time removal of vehicles from active event space
-Booth is setup for entire event time (no early pickup)
-Trash is properly disposed of & booth area is left clean & free of debris/damage
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