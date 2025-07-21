Nest and Grow Co.'s Silent Auction

Hosted by
Pick up will be scheduled after the auction has closed.
A gift basket filled with Nest & Grow branded goodies!
A gift basket filled with goodies to treat yourself!
One night stay at Holiday Inn Express in Indianapolis, IN. Very close to Lucas Oil Stadium. Valued around $100!
One night stay at Hotel Nickelplate in Fishers, IN. Valued around $200!
One hour and a half consultation with Emily Martin, International Board Certfied Lactation Consultant. Useful for help with latch issues, pumping guidance, infant growth check, and oral assessment.
One hour and a half consultation with Emily Martin, International Board Certfied Lactation Consultant. Includes basic education for preparing to feed your baby, pumping and bottle feeding guidance, as well as common barriers and solutions.
Bagless, works well with pet hair.
$200 Value
One custom keepsake pearl crafted from breastmilk, ashes,
hair and more!
$115 Value
Collection of items from beloved downtown shops such as Green Bee, Ten Thousand Villages and Electric Brew.
$45 Value
Wellfield Botanic Gardens Family Pass good for one year.
Value $75
Fernwood Botanical Gardens Family Pass good for one year.
Value $75
Rachel Ray baking dishes
$50 Value
4 tickets to your choice of these upcoming productions by Phoenix Performing Arts!
2025 Production Options:
White Christmas – November 21, 22, 23
2026 Production Options:
Next to Normal
Daddy Long Legs
Between the Lines
Frozen
Tick, Tick...Boom!
The Wedding Singer
Little Women
$100 value
5 Free hours of voice lessons or classes.
Jamie Lake is a classically trained soprano. She was a vocal performance major at Goshen College in the early 2000s and has been a longtime member of The Vesper Chorale, a high caliber area choir. Jamie has performed with the Memphis Opera Chorus, South Bend Lyric Opera, and Phoenix Performing Arts. She has studied under esteemed coaches including
Debra Detwiler and Anne Fuchs.
Singing and teaching bring Jamie so much joy and she is passionate about creating safe spaces for every student. Her background as a vocalist and full spectrum doula has helped her to take a very holistic approach to her teaching style. Students will learn to use and care for their instrument, their whole body. Jamie strives to use as much encouragement as possible while honoring each student and how they show up to each lesson or class.
Step into a fun, imaginative indoor play studio where young children can learn, explore, and grow.
Little Explorer Play Pass includes 4 admissions. $48 value.
10 hours of health care advocacy.
Jamie Lake has been a full spectrum doula since 2013. In such a role, she has walked with and advocated for birthing people and families in numerous ways. She has also dealt with her own chronic health conditions and recognizes her privilege of knowledge of the health care system and knowing how to advocate for herself. Jamie knows that too many people fall through cracks and do not get the care that they need because of a very broken and convoluted system here in the United States. Drawing from this background, Jamie would like to continue to advocate for others, being a trail guide of sorts on whatever journey your life takes you.
Each journey is different but here are some ways in which Jamie, as your Advocate, can support you:
5 tickets to visit the National New York Central Train Museum in Elkhart, IN.
Value- $30
Storytelling is at the center of everything we do at Olivia Grace & Company, and our driving force is finding the best way to tell every story - big or small. From a traditional Meet-and-Greet to the most magical and immersive Dining Experience imaginable.
Free Kids meal to Applebee's
$5 Value
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
