Nest and Grow Co.'s Silent Auction

Jamie Lake is a classically trained soprano. She was a vocal performance major at Goshen College in the early 2000s and has been a longtime member of The Vesper Chorale, a high caliber area choir. Jamie has performed with the Memphis Opera Chorus, South Bend Lyric Opera, and Phoenix Performing Arts. She has studied under esteemed coaches including

Debra Detwiler and Anne Fuchs.

Singing and teaching bring Jamie so much joy and she is passionate about creating safe spaces for every student. Her background as a vocalist and full spectrum doula has helped her to take a very holistic approach to her teaching style. Students will learn to use and care for their instrument, their whole body. Jamie strives to use as much encouragement as possible while honoring each student and how they show up to each lesson or class.