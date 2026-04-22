Nest Fest 2026 Silent Auction

Livin — 2-Meal In-Home Chef Experience (Up to 5 People) 🍽️✨🏡

Bring the restaurant experience home—without lifting a finger. Bid on a 2-meal in-home chef service for up to 5 people from Livin, where the chef takes care of everything: shopping, cooking, and cleanup.

Perfect for a date night at home, a special family dinner, or a cozy small gathering with friends. You just show up, sip something yummy, and enjoy an unforgettable meal. 🥂



https://www.chooselivin.com/



$261 Value