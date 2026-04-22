Nest Fest 2026 Silent Auction

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About this event
1040 Grant St SE #600, Atlanta, GA 30315, USA or email [email protected] and she will coordinate delivery of your item.
Starting bid
One-Night Forest Cabin Stay — White Oak Pastures (Bluffton, GA) 🌲🏡✨
Escape to the woods with a one-night Forest Cabin rental at White Oak Pastures in Bluffton, GA. A cozy, memorable getaway and a perfect stopover—especially if you’re heading to 30A (it’s a great halfway point for a beach trip!).
Starting bid
Livin — 2-Meal In-Home Chef Experience (Up to 5 People) 🍽️✨🏡
Bring the restaurant experience home—without lifting a finger. Bid on a 2-meal in-home chef service for up to 5 people from Livin, where the chef takes care of everything: shopping, cooking, and cleanup.
Perfect for a date night at home, a special family dinner, or a cozy small gathering with friends. You just show up, sip something yummy, and enjoy an unforgettable meal. 🥂
https://www.chooselivin.com/
$261 Value
Starting bid
Foodies, this one’s for you 🍽️✨ Bid on a $250 gift card to Little Bear, a Michelin Guide–recognized Atlanta favorite. Ideal for an epic date night or a fun dinner with friends.
*Gift card valid for food, beverage and sales tax but cannot be used for tip.
https://littlebearatl.com
$250 Value
Starting bid
Private Pickleball Lesson + Beverage with Max Ade (CEO of Pickleheads) 🏓✨
Level up your game with a 1-hour private pickleball lesson with Max Ade, CEO of Pickleheads, hosted at Max’s private court. Perfect for beginners looking to learn the basics or experienced players wanting to sharpen strategy, footwork, and consistency.
Includes:
• 1-hour private lesson at Max Ade’s private court
• Beverage of your choice 🥤
• Dinner
A fun, high-impact experience for any pickleball fan—great solo or bring your competitive spirit!
$75 Value
Starting bid
The Yard Gym (Grant Park) — 2 Weeks Free for 2 People 💪✨
Ready for a fitness reset? Bid on two weeks free at The Yard Gym (Grant Park) for two people—perfect for a workout buddy pair, couples, friends, or anyone who wants a little extra motivation. A great chance to try the gym, jump into classes, and feel your best.
https://www.theyardgym.com/locations/atlanta-downtown
$230 Value
Starting bid
The Victorian — Plant + $50 Gift Card 🪴✨
Bring a little green magic home! Bid on a beautiful plant from The Victorian plus a $50 gift card to shop even more of their gorgeous selection. Perfect for plant lovers, home refreshers, or anyone looking for an easy “instant upgrade” to a room.
https://thevictorianatlanta.com/
$102 Value
Starting bid
NaanStop Lunch Buffet Catering for 15 (Redeem by 12/31/2026) 🥘✨
Feed a crowd with bold, fresh flavor! NaanStop serves modern Indian-inspired cuisine—think naan, bowls, and all the delicious fixings—making this an easy win for office lunches, team meetings, family gatherings, or celebrations.
Details:
• Lunch buffet catering for up to 15 people
• Delivery and set-up fees may apply (if requested)
• Must be redeemed by 12/31/2026
A delicious, stress-free way to host—let NaanStop handle lunch!
$225 Value
Starting bid
Help your swimmer build confidence and skills in the water with a Trademark Session from Water Wings Swim. This is a great fit for families looking to level up technique, comfort, and safety in the pool. Two week session, three days a week, of swim lessons for 2026.
http://waterwingsswim.com
$375 Value
Starting bid
Park Pet Supply Goodie Box — Treats, Toys & Healthy Pup Essentials 🐾🦴✨
Calling all dog parents! Park Pet Supply donated a fun, practical bundle packed with goodies to keep your pup happy (and your walks a little easier).
Includes:
• Doris Bizarro Green Poo Bags + Green Line poop bag refill 💩
• Benebone Bounce ball 🎾
• Large rawhide chew + natural dog chews 🦴
• PlaqueOff System dental care bone (support for cleaner teeth + fresher breath) 🦷
• 2 fridge magnets:
– Natural remedies for furry ailments
– Feeding suggestions to promote optimal health
A perfect mix of play, chew time, and wellness—your dog will thank you. 🐶💚
https://www.parkpetsupply.com/
$75 Value
Starting bid
Get the IT help you need for yourself, your business, or even your aging parent who cannot figure out their iPhone password. 3 Hours of IT Services, which include Computer Repair, Data Recovery, Network Infrastructure upgrade, Network Security, Remote Support, Virus/Malware Removal, Smart home and home security services and much more.
https://lewisitconsulting.com
$525 Value
Starting bid
Enjoy a Romantic Dinner for Two at Local Favorite Mediterranea 🍽️✨
Includes:
-Two Appetizers (or Salads)
-Two Entrées
-Two Glasses of Wine
-Two Desserts
https://www.mediterraneaatl.com
$120 Value
Starting bid
Get your home looking incredible with a two hour residential design consultation with Michael Hammond Berzseyni of Josephine Design House About Josephine: Our aim is to redefine your space into one that reflects your collected life. From material selection and color consultation to complete interior design for your renovation or new construction, our mission is to help you discover your aesthetic. Striking that perfect balance of comfortable and relaxed with sophistication and taste, we approach every project in a creative, thoughtful way. https://josephinedesignhouse.com/ $400 Value
Starting bid
Aviary Beauty + Wellness — 60-Minute “The Alchemist” Facial ✨
Treat yourself to Aviary’s signature “The Alchemist” facial—named Atlanta Magazine’s choice for Best Facial Atlanta. This 60-minute service is customized just for you using Biologique Recherche, a luxury French skincare line made with fresh, natural ingredients and no artificial fragrances or essential oils.
Your facial will include professional exfoliating and hydrating treatments (such as P50, MC 110, or Peeling Acids des Fruits) to deeply cleanse pores, refine texture, and rehydrate—plus either ultrasonic or micro-exfoliation.
https://aviarybeauty.com
$215 Value
Starting bid
Intown Tumbling Private Playdate (45 minutes) — $175 Value 🤸♀️🎉
PLAYFUL, JOYFUL MOVEMENT! Enjoy a private playdate at Intown Tumbling where you’ll have the gym all to yourself for a full 45 minutes. Perfect for a fun friend hang or a mini celebration!
Includes: up to 5 kids
Extras: each additional child is $10 (max 18 kids)
http://www.intowntumbling.com
$175 Value
Starting bid
NYT Best Selling Author Nic Stone Young Adult Novel Bundle — 3 Book Set 📚✨
Calling all teen readers (and adults who love YA)! Bid on a powerful trio of novels by NYT bestselling author Nic Stone:
• Dear Martin
• Dear Justyce
• Dear Manny
These compelling, conversation-starting books are perfect for middle school/high school readers, book clubs, or anyone who loves thoughtful stories with heart. 💛
$75 Value
Starting bid
Boomerang — 5 Admission Passes 🎉🛝✨
Give your kids the gift of big-time play! Bid on five admission passes to kid-favorite Boomerang —perfect for playdates, rainy days, or an easy weekend adventure. Plenty of room to climb, bounce, explore, and burn off energy (while parents get a breather, too!).
https://boomerangplaynparty.net/
$100 Value
Starting bid
Mini Photography Session — Mimi Leake 📸✨
Capture sweet, frame-worthy moments with a mini photography session donated by amazing local photographer, Mimi Leake. Perfect for family photos, kids milestones, couples, or updated headshots—this is an easy, fun way to get beautiful images you’ll actually use (holiday cards, anyone?).
Includes:
• 30 minutes of family/headshot photography
• 15 edited digital images
• Location of your choice within 10 miles of Grant Park
• Private online gallery of your photos
About Mimi: Hi! I'm Mimi, a Grant Park mom and photographer. My husband, Russell, and I have been neighborhood warriors for 13 years and it's so exciting to see all the awesome changes we have seen! Our children are Lily (7) and Alex (5) and when the 2nd child came around, dad lost motivation to use the DSLR camera, so I picked it up and learned how to use it!
https://mimileake.myportfolio.com
$599 Value
Starting bid
Oodazu Summer Camp 2026 — 1 Week Half-Day Camp (9 AM–1 PM) ☀️🤸♀️🎨🧘
Give your kiddo a week of fun, movement, and creativity! Bid on one week of Oodazu Summer Camp (half-day, 9 AM–1 PM) for one child. Camp includes daily lunch + snack, and kids will spend their days climbing, jumping, playing, crafting, and zenning out in a yoga class.
Eligibility: Ages 3+ and potty trained.
Important guidelines/restrictions:
• Camp must be used as one full week (cannot be split into individual days)
• Valid for one child only (cannot be split between siblings)
• Half-day week is 9 AM–1 PM
• For ages 4+, you may upgrade to full-day for +$25/day and add late pick-up for +$15/day
• If you choose a 4-day week, the 5th day is forfeited
• Once your week is selected, it may be moved one time with 48+ hours notice
• Missed days cannot be rescheduled
• Valid for Summer Camp 2026 only (runs mid-May through mid-August), subject to availability
www.oodazu.com
$300 Value
Starting bid
Spiller Park Coffee Bundle — Gift Card, Coffee + Gear ☕️✨
Calling all coffee lovers! Bid on this Spiller Park swag bundle featuring everything you need for your next caffeine run (and a little swag to match).
Includes:
• $35 Spiller Park Gift Card
• Stanley Cup
• Bag of Intelligentsia Coffee
• Lapel Pin
• 2 Stickers
Perfect for your morning routine—or as a gift for your favorite coffee friend.
https://www.spillerpark.com/
$100 Value
Starting bid
Beautiful Briny Sea Gourmet Salt + Sugar Collection (With Tote!) 🧂✨🍪
Calling all home cooks, bakers, and hostesses! Take home an incredible assortment from Beautiful Briny Sea featuring a variety of their signature sea salts, finishing salts, sugars, and sprinkles—perfect for leveling up everything from weeknight dinners to cocktails and desserts.
This bundle includes a Beautiful Briny Sea tote bag and a generous mix of flavors (sweet + savory) so you can season, sprinkle, and garnish like a pro. Think: popcorn, roasted veggies, grilled meats, baked goods, margarita rims, and ice cream toppings. 🎉
https://www.beautifulbrinysea.com/
$300 Value
Starting bid
Terminal South Basket — Merch + Gift Cards + Local Favorites 🛍️✨
Explore the best of Terminal South (and some beloved neighborhood spots) with this packed gift basket! Perfect for a Peoplestown/Southside local—or anyone who loves supporting small businesses.
Includes:
• Six $25 gift cards to: Flower Paradise, Nadora Sky Jewelry, Offbeat Books, Ruki’s Kitchen, Staxx Eatery, and Sugar Polish Nail Bar
• Terminal South merch: Yeti tumbler, tote, 2 t-shirts, and a hat
• Brown Sugar Babe Body Oil
• Peach Lovie + board books from Offbeat Books
A fun mix of self-care, reading, food, and local swag—this one’s a crowd-pleaser! 💛
**Terminal South will be The Nest's new location!**
$395 Value
Starting bid
Brunch With the Bunch – Playground Picnic Edition ☀️☕️ (Sponsored by the Blue Room)
Pack up the kids, pick your favorite playground, and get ready for the sweetest morning with these local Georgia favorites! This basket turns an ordinary outing into a mini‑memory‑making brunch adventure — complete with treats for grown‑ups and fun surprises for little explorers.
Fill up the gorgeous Dock & Bay Cooler Bag with some bubbles and juice then stop by Mediterranea to pick up delicious gluten free sandwiches and salads (or stop by for dinner after the kids are napping!). Head over to the park, spread out your new Dock & Bay Picnic Blanket and set the scene with charming Lulu & Georgia linen napkins. Sip something bubbly, drizzle something sweet, and snack on local flavors while the kids run, climb, and giggle nearby. It’s brunch, but make it playful.
And because no playground picnic is complete without kid‑approved fun, we tucked in bubbles, bingo, and books to keep the little ones entertained while you enjoy a moment of sunshine.
Basket Includes:
For the grown‑ups:
• Dock & Bay Picnic Blanket with Matching Cooler Bag
• Lulu & Georgia Linen Napkins
• Mediterranea Gift Card
• A Bottle of Champagne
• Transcendence Coffee Baklava Syrup
• Set of Little Tart Coffee Mugs
• Savannah Bee Company Whipped Lemon Honey
• Georgia Jams Poached Pear & Cranberry Spread
• Anywhere Cocktail Kit
For the kids:
• Bubble Wands
• Outdoor Bingo
• Bug & Bird Learning Books
$480 Value
Starting bid
Green Room Basket: Earth Day Basket 🌎🌱🐝
Celebrate Earth Day (and springtime!) with a basket made for little gardeners and pollinator lovers. The Green Room Earth Day Basket includes everything your family needs to dig in, plant, and grow together—plus a gift card to stock up on even more garden goodies.
Includes:
• $100 Pike Nurseries gift card
• Gardening tools + gloves for all ages
• Grow kits + seeds for our pollinator friends 🐝
• A bee house
• Kid-friendly books to inspire little hands to get dirty 📚
• Several veggie plants for your family to nurture and enjoy 🥬🍅
Perfect for families who love being outdoors, learning about nature, and growing something together!
$170 Value
Starting bid
Press Shop Gift Card 🥂🛍️✨
Treat yourself to a little neighborhood indulgence! Bid on a Press Shop gift card—perfect for a fun night out, a curated bottle, and all the good vibes. Great for date night, a friend hang, or gifting to your favorite foodie/wine lover.
https://www.pressshopatl.com
$100 Value
Starting bid
Big Softie Gift Card 🍦✨
Cool off with a sweet treat! Bid on a Big Softie gift card—perfect for soft serve, sundaes, and a fun dessert run with friends or family. A neighborhood favorite that’s always a crowd-pleaser.
https://www.bigsoftieatl.com
$25 Value
Starting bid
Ladov Landscaping — 1-Hour Garden & Landscape Consultation (Woman-Owned, Metro Atlanta) 🌿✨
Ladov Landscaping is a woman-owned small business based in Stone Mountain, GA cultivating ecological, edible, and healing gardens throughout Metro Atlanta. As a relationship-centered business, Ladov Landscaping strives to create meaningful, sustainable, and rejuvenating connections with plants, pollinators and people alike. Focused on accessibility and sustainability, this consultation and garden design is a great first step in transforming your yard to better meet your needs and dreams! Consultation will include a 1 hour in-person walk through of the space, where we will assess the micro-climate conditions, address any obstacles, troubleshoot issues, co-vision transformations, and figure out next steps. The design package puts the consultation takeaways into action: including 2-3 renderings of the landscape vision, a plant palette tailored for the sites’ microclimates and helpful resources.
With a background in education and horticulture therapy, Lauren Ladov tailors spaces to be engaging, safe, and appropriate for family lifestyles. 🐝🌸
https://www.ladovlandscaping.com
$500 Value
Starting bid
“APS Closure Survival Basket” ☀️🧺✨
Find yourself trying to work from home when there’s an ice storm, hurricane—insert natural disaster here? 😅 We’ve got you covered. This basket doubles as an emergency kit for keeping kids happily occupied during that very important Zoom call… and then gives you a few treats to enjoy once bedtime finally hits. 😉
Perfect for playdates, rainy days, or any “we need activities NOW” moment.
Includes:
• Portable bubble machine for instant party vibes 🫧
• Mess-free art + activity goodies (including Crayola Color Wonder + more) 🎨
• Sidewalk chalk for driveway masterpieces 🌈
• Fun games/cards to keep little hands busy
• Bookish gift card for your next great read 📚
• Plus a few parent perks to help you power through (and wind down after!) ☕️🍷✨
A bright, happy bundle that makes entertaining kids way easier—and way more fun.
$150 Value
Starting bid
Purely Pampered Nail Spa — Luxury Pedicure (Gel Add-On Available) 💅✨
Treat yourself to the ultimate self-care moment with a Luxury Pedicure from Purely Pampered Nail Spa. Sit back, relax, and leave feeling refreshed and polished. Want your pedicure to last even longer? Gel can be added at the time of service (optional).
Perfect for a little “me time” or a gift for someone who deserves it. 💛
https://purelypamperednailspa.com
**Located in Buckhead and absolutely worth the drive!**
$100 Value
Starting bid
Contour Pilates — 3 Group Class Package 🧘♀️✨
Strengthen, lengthen, and feel your best with a 3-class group package from Contour Pilates. Perfect for first-timers who want to try a new studio or regulars who love a good reset—these classes are a great way to build core strength, improve posture, and leave feeling energized.
https://www.contourpilatesatl.com/
$135 Value
Starting bid
Purely Pampered Nail Spa — Luxury Pedicure (Gel Add-On Available) 💅✨
Treat yourself to the ultimate self-care moment with a Luxury Pedicure from Purely Pampered Nail Spa. Sit back, relax, and leave feeling refreshed and polished. Want your pedicure to last even longer? Gel can be added at the time of service (optional).
Perfect for a little “me time” or a gift for someone who deserves it. 💛
https://purelypamperednailspa.com
**Located in Buckhead and absolutely worth the drive!**
$100 Value
Starting bid
Masters Golf Bundle — 2 Unisex Hats (NWT) + 2 Boxes of Titleist Pro V1 Balls ⛳️🏌️♂️✨
Golf lovers, this one’s for you! Bid on a premium bundle featuring two unisex Masters hats (new with tags) and two packs/boxes of Titleist Pro V1 golf balls—the gold standard for performance on the course. Perfect for your next round or as a gift for the golfer in your life.
$175 Value
Starting bid
Gymnastics with Coach Lisa — Choose One! 🤸♀️✨
Score a fun, skill-building experience with our amazing Coach Lisa—winner chooses one of the options below:
Option 1: Private Gymnastics Lesson (Ages 7+)
One private lesson with Coach Lisa, either:
• In your home (within 15 miles of College Park), or
• At Conley Recreation Center Gymnastics Gym (3636 College Street, Atlanta, GA 30337)
OR
Option 2: 1 Month of Wednesday Playgroup (Crawlers–6 years)
Enjoy one month of playgroup on Wednesdays, 11:00 AM–12:00 PM—perfect for little movers to climb, tumble, and play!
$75 Value
Starting bid
Georgia Aquarium — 4 Admission Tickets 🐠🦈✨
Dive into an unforgettable day at the Georgia Aquarium with four admission tickets—perfect for a family outing, friend adventure, or special treat for visiting guests. Explore massive galleries, dazzling marine life, and all the wow moments (hello, whale sharks!).
https://www.georgiaaquarium.org/
$232 Value
Starting bid
In the Meadow (formerly French Market Flowers) — Stunning Small Floral Arrangement
Brighten your home with a stunning, seasonal flower arrangement from In the Meadow (formerly French Market Flowers)—perfect for a kitchen counter, bedside table, or gifting to someone special.
Pickup details: Winner must pick up at Nest Fest or pick up Sunday 4/26 from The Nest.
https://inthemeadowdesigns.com
$85 Value
Starting bid
Hotel Clermont Photography Print (13.5” x 17” Framed) — by Local Artist Harry Aiken 📷✨
Bring a piece of Atlanta home with this framed photography print of the iconic Hotel Clermont by local photographer Harry Aiken. Sized 13.5” x 17” and ready to hang, this is the perfect statement piece for a living room, office, or gallery wall—Atlanta charm with serious style.
Starting bid
Ormewood Park Art Set — Framed Lithoprint + 4 Coasters (Local Artist Natalie Aiken) 🖼️✨
Bring a little neighborhood charm home with this Ormewood Park art bundle by local artist Natalie Aiken. Includes a framed 8” x 6” Ormewood Park lithoprint plus a set of four coordinating photo coasters featuring Atlanta favorites—perfect for your coffee table, bar cart, or as a thoughtful gift.
Starting bid
Orange Room Basket: “Toasty Nights & S’mores Delights” 🔥🍫✨
Cozy vibes, backyard glow, and all the fixings for the perfect night in! This basket has everything you need for a “campfire” evening at home—fire pit + chairs + music + games, plus s’mores, hot cocoa, and a fun selection of drinks. Just light the fire, grab a seat, and let the good times glow. Who’s ready to bid? 🪩🌿
Includes:
• Fire pit 🔥
• Folding camp chairs (2) + Stanley camp mugs (2)
• JBL speaker 🎶
• UNO: The Game 🃏
• S’mores kit: marshmallows, graham crackers, Hershey’s chocolate, metal skewers
• Fire starter + long BIC lighters (2-pack)
• Ghirardelli hot chocolate mix ☕️
• Creature Comforts IPA (6-pack)
• White Claw Black Cherry (6-pack)
• Rainstorm Pinot Noir 🍷
• Mosquito repellent bracelets + Murphy’s mosquito repellent candles (3) 🦟
$450 Value
Starting bid
Mercer Street Meals — Family Dinner for Four 🍽️✨
Dinner is DONE. Bid on a Mercer Street Meals certificate for a chef-driven, takeout family meal that’s nourishing, affordable, and seriously delicious. Born out of a home kitchen to serve the families on Mercer Street, owners Lance and Gracie Gummere are looking forward to feeding yours!
Certificate includes:
• 1 appetizer
• 1 main dish
• 1 vegetable
• 1 dessert
(Serves a family of four)
Perfect for a busy weeknight, a no-cook night, or gifting to a family who deserves a break. 💛
https://www.mercerstreetmeals.com/
$52 Value
Starting bid
The Daily Pilates (Inman Park) — 3 Reformer Class Package 🧘♀️✨
Level up your strength, posture, and core with a 3-class reformer package at The Daily Pilates (Inman Park). Perfect for beginners looking to try reformer Pilates or regulars who want a little extra motivation—this is a feel-good, full-body workout you’ll actually look forward to.
https://www.thedailypilates.com/inmanpark
$75 Value
Starting bid
Soccer Shots — 1 Free Session ⚽️✨
Get your little one moving, learning, and having a blast with one free Soccer Shots session! Soccer Shots is the perfect intro to soccer for kids—built around fun, confidence, and age-appropriate skill-building.
Soccer Shots is the most trusted and engaging children’s soccer program for ages 18 months to 8 years.* Join the best coaches in the business on Soccer Island for age-appropriate soccer skills, character-building, and FUN!
Valid through 4/1/2027
http://www.soccershots.com/greateratlanta/
$150 Value
Starting bid
Neighborhood Ballet Gift Card — $150 Toward Class Tuition (Expires 4/1/2027) 🩰✨
For the little dancer in your life! Bid on a $150 gift certificate to Neighborhood Ballet, redeemable toward qualifying class tuition—a beautiful way to support creativity, confidence, and movement. The Neighborhood Ballet offers ballet, jazz, tap and more!
Details:
• Expires: 4/1/2027
• Valid for class tuition only (not camps, fees, events, masterclasses, or boutique purchases)
https://neighborhoodballet.com
$150 Value
Starting bid
Mercer Street Meals — Family Dinner for Four 🍽️✨
Dinner is DONE. Bid on a Mercer Street Meals certificate for a chef-driven, takeout family meal that’s nourishing, affordable, and seriously delicious. Born out of a home kitchen to serve the families on Mercer Street, owners Lance and Gracie Gummere are looking forward to feeding yours!
Certificate includes:
• 1 appetizer
• 1 main dish
• 1 vegetable
• 1 dessert
(Serves a family of four)
Perfect for a busy weeknight, a no-cook night, or gifting to a family who deserves a break. 💛
https://www.mercerstreetmeals.com/
$52 Value
Starting bid
Fresh Harvest Gift Card 🥕🍓✨
Bring the best of local, seasonal goodness to your doorstep! Bid on a Fresh Harvest gift card—perfect for farm-fresh produce, pantry staples, and curated local favorites delivered right to your doorstep. A great way to simplify meals, support local growers, and treat yourself to healthier (and tastier) weeks ahead.
https://freshharvest.com/
$150 Value
Starting bid
At-Home Haircuts by Dana — Up to 5 Family Haircuts (One Visit) ✂️🏡✨
Fresh cuts for the whole crew—without leaving home! Bid on an at-home haircut package from Dana, a talented hairstylist who comes to you.
Includes: up to 5 haircuts for family members
Note: all haircuts must be completed during one single in-home visit (same appointment).
Perfect for busy families, a seasonal refresh, or getting everyone looking sharp in one easy shot.
$300 Value
Starting bid
Bookish Bundle — $50 Gift Card + 2 Children’s Books 📚✨
Calling all little readers (and the grown-ups who love reading with them)! Bid on a sweet Bookish bundle that includes a $50 Bookish gift card plus two wonderful children’s books: Shrinking Violet and Little Dinosaurs, Big Feelings.
Perfect for refreshing your home library, gifting to a young bookworm, or stocking up on a few new bedtime favorites. 💛
https://www.bookishatl.com/
$75 Value
Starting bid
Children’s Yoga & Mindfulness Session with Annie for up to 6 Children 🧘♀️🌿✨
Give your child a gentle, joyful reset with a child-centered yoga + mindfulness session on the Nest Breezeway, led by Annie LeVasseur (certified Thai Yoga + Massage practitioner). This experience is designed to support co-regulation, body awareness, and mindfulness in an age-appropriate, playful way.
Details:
• Up to 6 Children (perfect for a group of friends)
• Held on a Saturday (date TBD) at 11:00 AM on the Nest Breezeway
A beautiful, calming experience for little bodies and big feelings. 💛
Starting bid
Daniel Tiger “Calming Corner” Kit (Social-Emotional Learning + Sensory Tools) 💛🧠✨
Help little ones practice big feelings skills at home! This thoughtfully designed Calming Corner Kit was created by a local husband-and-wife duo with deep expertise in social-emotional learning. It’s a ready-to-use set of tools that supports children as they learn to recognize emotions, regulate their bodies, and build independence when feelings feel “too big.”
Perfect for a playroom, bedroom, classroom, or any cozy corner—this kit helps children learn what to do after big emotions show up.
What’s included:
• 2 self-guided breathing posters
• 1 emotions puzzle dice
• 1 “I feel…” dry erase board + marker & eraser
• Sensory & fidget tools: flour stress ball, liquid motion timer, rainbow popper, 3 stretchy strings
• Calming Corner facilitation guide
• Personalized Calming Corner header
• Portable breathing technique card
• 15-inch round cushion with handle
A meaningful, practical bundle that supports emotional wellness for the whole family. 🌈✨
$100 Value
Starting bid
NYT Bestselling Author Nic Stone Book Bundle — YA Favorites + Bestsellers 📚✨
Calling all teen readers (and adults who love YA)! Bid on this powerful book bundle featuring bestselling author Nic Stone—plus a few standout titles she contributed to.
Includes:
• How to Be a (Young) Antiracist — Ibram X. Kendi & Nic Stone
• Odd One Out — Nic Stone
• Chaos Theory — Nic Stone
• Blackout — (multi-author novel including Nic Stone)
• Whiteout — (multi-author novel including Nic Stone)
A thoughtful, page-turning set that’s perfect for middle/high school readers, book clubs, or anyone looking to add meaningful YA titles to their shelf. 💛
$125 Value
Starting bid
Buteco Gift Card ☕️🍹✨
Treat yourself to a neighborhood favorite! Bid on a Buteco gift card—perfect for coffee runs, cocktails, and a cozy night out. Great for a date, a friend hang, or a little “me time.”
https://www.butecoatlanta.com
$50 Value
Starting bid
Honeysuckle Gelato Gift Card 🍨✨
Treat yourself (and your crew) to the sweetest scoop in town! Bid on a Honeysuckle Gelato gift card—perfect for cones, cups, pints to take home, and a fun dessert run any day of the week. A neighborhood favorite that’s always a crowd-pleaser.
*Owner is a Nest Alum Family*
https://www.honeysucklegelato.com/
$50 Value
Starting bid
One Month of Dynamo Swim Lessons 🏊♀️💦✨
Give your child the gift of confidence (and fun!) in the water with one month of Dynamo Swim lessons.
In preparation for summer, start, brush up or perfect your kid's swimming skills! Dynamo Swim Club is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that that brings the sport of swimming to individuals of all ages and experience levels. Since the club’s inception in 1964, we’ve grown from a small network of summer league teams to become one of the top ranked age group clubs in USA Swimming. Dynamo swimmers have enjoyed success at every level of competitive swimming from achieving state, regional and national team titles to setting American records and world ranked times. Our mission is to pursue excellence in competitive swimming and create lifelong athletes.
**Located in Chamblee**
www.dynamoswimschool.com
$98 Value
Starting bid
Your Pie Gift Card 🍕✨
Pizza night = handled! Bid on a Your Pie gift card—perfect for build-your-own pizzas, salads, and a fun, easy meal out (or takeout) for the whole crew. Great for families, busy weeknights, or feeding a group.
https://yourpie.com
$100 Value
Starting bid
Silly Goose Photography — “Short & Sweet” Mini Session (15 Minutes) 📸✨
Capture beautiful, frame-worthy moments with a 15-minute “Short & Sweet” photography session donated by Silly Goose Photography. Perfect for quick family updates, milestone moments, sweet sibling shots, or a refreshed headshot—fast, fun, and polished.
Location options:
• Outdoors at your preferred park 🌿
OR
• Silly Goose Photography's all-white studio in North Decatur 🤍
www.sillygoosephoto.com
$350 Value
Starting bid
Tip Top Proper Cocktails — 18-Pack Variety (Ready-to-Drink) 🍸✨
Stock your fridge with a crowd-pleaser! This 18-pack from Tip Top Proper Cocktails includes premium, ready-to-drink cocktails—perfect for hosting, date night at home, game day, or gifting. Just chill, pour (or sip straight from the can), and enjoy. 🥂
https://tiptopcocktails.com
$105 Value
Starting bid
Muchacho Gift Card 🌮🍹☕️✨
Treat yourself to one of Atlanta’s favorite spots! Bid on a Muchacho gift card—perfect for tacos, coffee, cocktails, and a fun patio hang. Great for date night, brunch, or a casual bite with friends.
https://muchacho.com
$75 Value
Starting bid
LinkedIn Premium (6 Months) + LinkedIn Learning Access 💼✨
Level up your career with 6 months of LinkedIn Premium, including full access to LinkedIn Learning. Great for job seekers, career changers, entrepreneurs, and anyone wanting to sharpen skills with on-demand courses (leadership, Excel, project management, marketing, and more).
https://www.linkedin.com $60 Value
Starting bid
Little Tart Bakeshop Gift Card 🥐☕️✨
Treat yourself to something sweet (and a little fancy)! Bid on a Little Tart Bakeshop gift card—perfect for pastries, coffee, and a cozy morning (or afternoon pick-me-up). A neighborhood favorite that always makes a great gift, too.
https://www.littletartatl.com
$25 Value
Starting bid
Dump Trailer for a Day (Haul-Away or Delivery Service) 🚚✨
Tackle your next project the easy way! Bid on a dump trailer for one day—perfect for a spring clean-out, renovation debris, yard waste, or delivering materials like mulch or gravel.
How it works:
• If it fits in the trailer, we’ll take it away or drop it off.
• You load/unload — we transport and dispose/deliver.
$250 Value
Starting bid
Dad’s Garage — 2 “Just Seats” Tickets 🎭😂
Get ready to laugh! Bid on a digital gift certificate for two “Just Seats” tickets to any Dad’s Garage show (a perfect date night or friend night out).
Dad's Garage is an award-winning nonprofit theatre company founded in 1995 that brings in over 30,000 people a year to our Ezzard Street home in Atlanta's historic Old Fourth Ward.
• Not valid for special events or guest artists
https://www.dadsgarage.com/
$50 Value
Starting bid
One-Hour In-Home Massage (60 Minutes) 💆♀️✨
Bring the spa to you! Bid on a 60-minute in-home massage—the perfect way to unwind, recharge, and treat yourself without leaving the house. Great for stress relief, sore muscles, or a well-deserved self-care reset.
$125 Value
Starting bid
Your Yoga Roadie — 90-Minute Private Yoga Session (Ashley Erwin) 🧘♀️✨
Treat yourself to a personalized reset with a 90-minute private yoga class from Your Yoga Roadie (Ashley Erwin). Hosted at Ashley’s Ormewood Park home studio, this session is catered to your needs—whether you’re looking for deep stretching, strength and mobility, stress relief, breathwork, or a mindful flow.
Perfect for beginners or experienced yogis—come exactly as you are and leave feeling grounded and refreshed. 💛
https://www.youryogaroadie.com
$150 Value
Starting bid
3 Parks Wine Gift Set — Rosé + Red + Bubbly + Extras 🍷✨
Treat yourself (or your favorite wine lover) to this beautifully curated gift set from 3 Parks Wine—a perfect mix of sip-worthy bottles and fun wine shop swag.
Includes:
• 2022 Kiona Lemberger (Red Mountain, Washington) 🍷
• 2023 Villa Des Anges Old Vines Rosé (France) 🌸
• Ferrari Brut Rosé (Trentodoc, Italy) 375ml / half bottle 🥂
• Maeve Dark Chocolate Truffle Bar 🍫
• 3 Parks Wine Shop logo T-shirt 👕
• 3 Parks custom wine opener 🔑
A ready-to-enjoy “wine night” package with a little sparkle, a little rosé, a little red—and chocolate to match.
$135 Value
Starting bid
“The Passage” — Original Artwork by Nikki Starz (Former Nest Educator) 🎨✨
Bring home a one-of-a-kind piece by local artist and former Nest educator Nikki Starz. “The Passage” is an original mixed-media work featuring Venetian plaster on drywall with acrylic, creating rich texture and depth in a small-but-mighty format.
Details:
• Title: The Passage
• Size: 4” x 5”
• Medium: Venetian plaster on drywall, acrylic
A beautiful collectible piece—and a meaningful way to support an artist with roots in our Nest community. 💛
Priceless
Starting bid
“The Wall” — Original Artwork by Nikki Starz (Former Nest Educator) 🎨✨
Take home an original work by local artist and former Nest educator Nikki Starz. “The Wall” is a richly textured mixed-media piece created with Venetian plaster on drywall and acrylic, offering beautiful depth and dimension in a small format that’s perfect for a shelf, desk, or gallery wall.
Details:
• Title: The Wall
• Size: 6” x 5.5”
• Medium: Venetian plaster on drywall, acrylic
A special collectible piece—and a meaningful way to celebrate an artist connected to our Nest community. 💛
Priceless
Starting bid
Bear With Me Atlanta — 1-Hour In-Home Baby Development Consultation 👶✨
Support your baby’s growth with a one-hour in-home consultation from Bear With Me Atlanta. This personalized session focuses on your baby’s unique development and social engagement, offering thoughtful guidance and practical ideas you can use right away.
A great fit for new parents, growing families, or anyone looking for reassurance and expert insight during the early months. 💛
https://bearwithmeatlanta.com/my-circle
$100 Value
Starting bid
Homemade Specialty Sweet Potato Cake — Made with Love by Educator K’lah 🍠🍰✨
Treat yourself to a truly special dessert: a homemade sweet potato cake crafted by our very own Educator K’lah. This is a one-of-a-kind, made-from-scratch cake—perfect for a celebration, a family gathering, or simply because you deserve something delicious.
A sweet way to support The Nest and take home a little love from our community. 💛
Priceless
Starting bid
4 Hours at the Playhouse with Kate & Kyle for Up to 4 Children 🧸✨
Need a little kid-free time? Bid on 4 hours at the playhouse with Kate & Kyle—a fun, safe, and engaging hang for your child while you run errands, take a nap, or enjoy a much-deserved break.
Details:
• 4-hour playhouse session hosted by Kate & Kyle
• Up to 4 children
• Scheduling details will be coordinated with the winners after the auction closes
Priceless
Starting bid
4 Hours of Babysitting — Hosted by Charletra ☁️💛
Parents, consider this your guilt-free night out (or nap, or errands, or date night)! Bid on 4 hours of babysitting with Charletra—a trusted, beloved member of our Nest community.
Details:
• 4 hours of babysitting
• Can be scheduled for any time or date (to be coordinated with Charletra after the auction closes)
A priceless “parent win” and a perfect way to support The Nest. ✨
Priceless
Starting bid
Picnic + Exploration in Grant Park (2 Hours with Kiah) 🌿🧺✨
Your little one is invited to a sweet, adventure-filled 2-hour outing with Kiah at our beloved Grant Park. They’ll explore hidden paths, discover nature’s treasures, and play to their heart’s content at the playground—then wind down with a picnic-style lunch on the grass.
Perfect for curious kiddos who love being outdoors (and a wonderful “parent break” too!). 💛
Priceless
Starting bid
Bob Ross Painting Experience — Teacher Experience with Rachel Rouse 🎨🌲✨
Happy little trees, here we come! Join Rachel Rouse for a fun, kid-friendly Bob Ross–style painting experience at The Nest Studio. You and your child will get to paint alongside Rachel, learn simple techniques, and leave with your very own masterpiece (and lots of giggles along the way).
A perfect experience for budding artists—or any kid who loves getting creative. 💛
Priceless
Starting bid
Nature Experience with Mandy — Guided Nature Walk at Constitution Lakes 🌿🦆✨
Join Mandy for a gentle, kid-friendly guided nature walk at Constitution Lakes—one of Atlanta’s most beautiful spots for exploring. Your child will have the chance to slow down, notice the world around them, and discover nature’s treasures along the trails and boardwalks.
Perfect for curious kiddos who love being outside, asking questions, and spotting birds, bugs, plants, and all the little wonders. 💛
Priceless
Starting bid
High Tea with Chickens @ Melissa’s House 🫖🐓🌸✨
Step into the cutest mini-homestead adventure—just 30 minutes south of The Nest—for a hands-on experience with your child at Melissa’s house. You’ll collect fresh eggs straight from the coop, hand-feed the chickens, and meet the star of the show: Pepaw the Rooster.
Then settle in for a dreamy outdoor high tea, picnic-style, featuring fresh-baked treats, seasonal fruit, and refreshing iced hibiscus tea. You’ll wrap up by creating your own wildflower arrangement to take home—a little piece of the day, bottled up.
You’ll leave with:
• A dozen organic eggs 🥚
• A gallon of iced hibiscus tea 🌺
• Plenty of sweet, photo-worthy memories 💛
Priceless
Starting bid
Picnic in the Park with Rashida (Grant Park) 🧺🌿✨
Join Rashida for a sweet, low-key picnic at Grant Park—perfect for a relaxed weekend outing and quality time in the sunshine.
Details:
• On any Sunday (scheduled with Rashida after the auction closes)
• You bring your lunch and Rashida will provide the rest—picnic extras + fun to make it feel special
A simple, joyful way to spend time together outdoors (and a lovely Nest community connection, too!). 💛
Priceless
Starting bid
Long Story Books Picture Book Bundle + Signed Copy! 📚✨
Calling all families with little readers! Long Story Books donated a joyful stack of favorite picture books—including a SIGNED copy of Laxmi’s Mooch by local author Shelly Anand—plus fun Long Story Books goodies to sweeten the deal.
Includes:
• Bedtime for Bo — Kjersti Annesdatter Skomsvold & Mari Kanstad Johnsen (translated by Kari Dickson)
• Home in a Lunchbox — Cherry Mo
• Millie Fleur Saves the Night — Christy Mandin
• Buffalo Fluffalo and Puffalo — Bess Kalb & Erin Kraan
• Laxmi’s Mooch — SIGNED by Shelly Anand (illus. Nabi H. Ali)
• Girls on the Rise — Amanda Gorman (illus. Loveis Wise)
• This Is Hip-Hop — Rekha S. Rajan (illus. Chris Park)
• Plumber Pearl! — Andrea Zimmerman (illus. Dan Yaccarino)
• Long Story Books small tote bag
• Long Story Books sticker, bookmark, keychain
Perfect for bedtime, gifting, and building a home library full of stories your kids will want to read again and again. 💛
$142 Value
Starting bid
Long Story Books Middle Grade + YA Bundle (Books + Hat + Tote!) 📚🧢✨
Stock up on page-turners for growing readers! Long Story Books donated a bundle of beloved middle grade and younger YA titles—perfect for independent readers, read-aloud families, and bookworms who can’t put a good story down. Bonus: Long Story Books merch included!
Includes:
• The Cartoonists Club — Raina Telgemeier & Scott McCloud
• The Incredibly Human Henson Blayze — Derrick Barnes
• Dream On — Shannon Hale & Marcela Cespedes
• Murray and Bun: Murray the Knight — Adam Stower
• Whale Eyes — James Robinson (illus. Brian Rea)
• We Could Be Magic — Marissa Meyer (art by Joelle Murray)
• Bingsu for Two — Sujin Witherspoon
• Long Story Books small tote bag
• Long Story Books baseball cap
A perfect bundle for summer reading, birthdays, or refreshing your home library—with a little extra Long Story style. 💛
$162 Value
Starting bid
Long Story Books New Fiction Bundle + Tote + Mug 📚☕️✨
Calling all book lovers! Long Story Books donated a curated bundle of recently published novels—perfect for beach reads, bedtime reading, and your next great binge—plus a large market tote and coffee mug for peak cozy reading vibes.
Includes:
• Kin — Tayari Jones
• This Story Might Save Your Life — Tiffany Crum
• Lady Tremaine — Rachel Hochhauser
• Sisters in Yellow — Mieko Kawakami
• Project Hail Mary — Andy Weir
• The Future Saints — Ashley Winstead
• Set Piece — Lana Schwartz
• One & Only — Maureen Goo
• Long Story Books large market tote bag
• Long Story Books coffee mug
A dream bundle for readers—take your books to the park, the beach, or the couch and settle in. 💛
$257 Value
Starting bid
Moxie Burger - $50 Gift Card 🍔✨
Burger night, upgraded! Bid on a Moxie Burger gift card—perfect for a family dinner, an easy weeknight meal, or treating a friend to one of Atlanta’s favorite burger spots. Fries + shakes encouraged. 😋
Starting bid
Make Your Child the Star of Their Very Own Comic Adventure!
This one‑of‑a‑kind 20‑page comic transforms your child into the star of their own story, complete with personalized artwork and a storyline built around what they love most. Provide a photo and answer a few fun questions, and their custom adventure will come to life in a professionally printed comic.
$30 Value
Starting bid
Commercial Real Estate Legal Consultation — 3 Hours with Carly Alford ⚖️🏢✨
Have a Commercial Real Estate question you’ve been meaning to tackle? Bid on three hours of commercial real estate legal consultation with Carly Alford—a valuable opportunity for owners, investors, landlords/tenants, and small business operators.
Great for guidance on items like:
• Lease review/redlines and key terms
• Due diligence questions
• Purchase/sale considerations
• General strategy and next steps
$3,000 Value
Starting bid
Offbeat Books - $50 Gift Card 📚✨
Treat yourself (or your favorite reader) to something new! Bid on an Offbeat Books gift card—perfect for picking out your next great read, a gift for a friend, or adding a few fresh titles to your home library.
https://www.offbeatbooks.com/
$50 Value
Starting bid
The Little Gym (Grant Park) — 1 Month Membership (4 Classes) 🤸♂️✨
Give your kiddo a fun, confidence-building activity with one free month of membership at The Little Gym Grant Park, including 4 classes. Perfect for little movers who love climbing, rolling, jumping, and learning new skills in a supportive, playful environment.
Great for first-timers or families looking to try something new! The Little Gym serves ages 4 months - 12 years old.
https://www.thelittlegym.com/georgia-grant-park/
$119 Value
Starting bid
The Record Loft ATL - $25 Gift Card 🎶✨
Calling all music lovers and vinyl collectors! Bid on a Record Loft ATL gift card—perfect for digging through crates, discovering new favorites, and adding a few gems to your collection. Great for longtime collectors or anyone ready to start their vinyl era.
$25 Value
Starting bid
Starting bid
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