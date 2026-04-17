NestFEST "Denim & Diamonds"

Value: $603

Get ready for a great day with all of your golfing essentials! Yeti Roadie 15 Hard Cooler, Pro Portable Magnetic Bluetooth Golf Speaker (wireless waterproof/shockproof, 24 hour battery!), Barska Blueline Golf Scope Monocular, Magnetic Golf Cart Phone Holder w/ 360 Degree Rotation, Jiskan Pro Microfiber Golf Towel, Assortment of Trail Mix Snacks, Righteous Felon Meat Sticks Variety Pack, "Old Guys Rule" Golf Crest Trucker Cap, Champkey Premium 3-Prong Plastic Golf Tees, (2) 30 oz. Tally Tumblers, Strawberry/Lemon Instant Hydration Powder, and Hatfield Family Distillery Moonshine Mountain Moonshine!

Donated by: Parents of Saints Peter and Paul Parish