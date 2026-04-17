Bishop Shanahan High School
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Bishop Shanahan High School

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NestFEST "Denim & Diamonds"

Pick-up location

220 Woodbine Rd, Downingtown, PA 19335, USA

Penn State - We are! item
Penn State - We are!
$125

Starting bid

Value: $585

Show your Penn State pride with this amazing assortment of items! Yeti Roadie 15 Hard Cooler with a Penn State Logo on the lid! Tervis 20 oz. stainless steel tumbler, Tervis 24oz. Allover Venture Water Bottle, FOCO Backpack, Logo Brands Black Puff Tote, Northwest Co. Plush Outdoor Blanket, Pegasus 11x17 Large Serving Tray, WinCraft Beach Towel, 47 Adjustable Trucker Hat, Women's Medley Cosmetic Pouch and a Logo Brand Hard Arm Chair! Everything you need for a tailgate or to show off around town!

Donated by: The Cleary Family

Fore! Golf at Wyncote Golf Club in Oxford item
Fore! Golf at Wyncote Golf Club in Oxford
$160

Starting bid

Value: $600

Spend a day on the course in beautiful Southern Chester County! Foursome (green fees & carts) at Wyncote Golf Club, $100 Gift Card for Wyncote Restaurants or Pro Shop, Dozen Pro VI Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Cap, Golf Cooler Bag, Divot Tool with Ball Marker, Medallion Ball Marker, Hat Clip Ball Marker, Poker Chip Ball Marker and a sweet treat of Neuchatel Truffles & Golf Ball Chocolates! Fore!

Donated by: Parents of Sacred Heart Parish

Beauty Time! item
Beauty Time!
$125

Starting bid

Value: $568

Pamper yourself and keep your skin looking fabulous! LED Face Mask, Peach and Lily Skin Care Kit, BYOMA Skin Care Kit, Clinique Moisture Surge Mask and a Blemish Mighty Patch Pack! Give your skin a break and let it return to that youthful glow!

Donated by: Parents of St. Elizabeth's Parish

Phillies Phan Package! item
Phillies Phan Package!
$140

Starting bid

Value: $484

This package will send you to Citizens Bank Park and then let you show that you are a Phillies Phan with all of the included items! Four (4) Tickets to the Phillies vs. A's on Thursday, May 7th. Seats are 12 Rows from the Field! Includes an Official Phillies Bogg Bag (Large), Plush Phillies Fleece Blanket, (2) Phillies Stainless Steel Coolies and Jumbo Chain Logo Necklace!

Donated by: Parents of St. Elizabeth's Parish

Everything You Need for a Day on the Course! item
Everything You Need for a Day on the Course! item
Everything You Need for a Day on the Course!
$175

Starting bid

Value: $603

Get ready for a great day with all of your golfing essentials! Yeti Roadie 15 Hard Cooler, Pro Portable Magnetic Bluetooth Golf Speaker (wireless waterproof/shockproof, 24 hour battery!), Barska Blueline Golf Scope Monocular, Magnetic Golf Cart Phone Holder w/ 360 Degree Rotation, Jiskan Pro Microfiber Golf Towel, Assortment of Trail Mix Snacks, Righteous Felon Meat Sticks Variety Pack, "Old Guys Rule" Golf Crest Trucker Cap, Champkey Premium 3-Prong Plastic Golf Tees, (2) 30 oz. Tally Tumblers, Strawberry/Lemon Instant Hydration Powder, and Hatfield Family Distillery Moonshine Mountain Moonshine!

Donated by: Parents of Saints Peter and Paul Parish

Cozy Night In! item
Cozy Night In!
$150

Starting bid

Value: $530

Cozy up and relax! Lola Blanket, Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (Gen. 12, 16GB) and a Brumate 40oz 100% Leakproof Tumbler. This Brumate will keep your beverage cold for up to 24 hours!

Donated by: Parents of St. Patrick's Malvern

Solo Stove and S'more! item
Solo Stove and S'more! item
Solo Stove and S'more!
$150

Starting bid

Value: $530

The perfect summer pair! Solo Stove Yukon 2.0 (with stand, cover and ash pan for easy clean up!) along with a S'mores Station: Carrying Box, Marshmallow Sticks, Assorted Marshmallows, Graham Crackers and Hershey's Chocolate Bars! Making memories - yum!

Donated by: Parents of St. Peter's Parish

Sideline MVP! item
Sideline MVP! item
Sideline MVP!
$100

Starting bid

Value: $515

You are set for the sidelines with this package! Get comfortable in your GCI Comfort Pro Rocker Chair! 40 oz. Owala Water Bottle and Sukeen Cooling Towel Multipack make a hot day a breeze! The Brawn Tide Waterproof Blanket and Hot Hands keep you warm on a cold day! Pack the YETI Soft Sided Cooler and the JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth Speaker to round out the perfect day!

Donated by: Parents of Saints Philip and James Parish

Kennett Square Golf & Country Club item
Kennett Square Golf & Country Club
$200

Starting bid

Value: $700

Spend the day on the beautiful Kennett Square Golf Course! Includes a Foursome of Golf with Carts and Lunch at the Halfway House

Valid Tuesday - Thursday, After 2PM

Conveniently yet artistically laid in the historic Toughkenamon Valley between two ridges, our 18-hole Donald Ross course offers members and guests an unparalleled playing experience. Easily walkable, and without the burden of tee times, players enjoy seamless and streamlined golf.

International Coffee Basket - including GEISHA!! item
International Coffee Basket - including GEISHA!! item
International Coffee Basket - including GEISHA!!
$120

Starting bid

Value: $400

This basket is for the ultimate coffee lover or for that individual that wants to experience coffee from around the world! Of course it includes the very popular Geisha Coffee! Nespresso Vertuo Pop Coffee Maker, Moka Coffee Maker, Vietnamese Individual Cup Coffee Maker, (2) Insulated Mugs, (2) Porcelain Cups & Saucers, A Glass Gold Brew Coffee Maker, Light Roast Coffee (Italy), (2) Flavor Syrups, Coffee Storage Container, Coffee Spoon, Coffee Candy, Coffee Stencil Kit (3 Shakers &1 Set of Stencils), Coffee Carafe, Milk Frother and Biscotti! So many things to expand your coffee repertoire!

Donated by: Parents of St. Norbert's Parish

All About West Chester! item
All About West Chester!
$175

Starting bid

Value: $600

Get out and enjoy the downtown West Chester dining scene with this basket! $100 Gift Card to Opa, $100 Gift Card to Sedona, $200 Gift Card to Pietro's Prime and $50 Gift Card to Kilwins Chocolate Shop! There is also a variety of items to show your West Chester love at home: Key Chain, Tea towel, Coffee Mug, Set of (2) Coasters and (2) "WC" Hats. Includes (2) Bottles of Wine as well! One red, and one white! Enjoy!

A Year of Date Nights! item
A Year of Date Nights!
$230

Starting bid

Value: $745

Dine out every month at a different location! This basket includes a $50 Gift Card to ALL of these restaurants: Pomod'oro, The Social Downingtown, Myrtos, Anthony's Cucina Fresca, Righteous Taphouse, The Borough, East Branch Brewing, Mother, Victory Brewing, Coppa 82 and Station Tap Room! Celebrate the end of the year with a $75 Gift Card to La Sponda! And use the $120 Gift Card to top off each outing with ice cream from Handel's!


Donated by: Parents of St. Joseph's Parish Downingtown

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!