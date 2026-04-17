NestFEST "Denim & Diamonds"

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Value: $585
Show your Penn State pride with this amazing assortment of items! Yeti Roadie 15 Hard Cooler with a Penn State Logo on the lid! Tervis 20 oz. stainless steel tumbler, Tervis 24oz. Allover Venture Water Bottle, FOCO Backpack, Logo Brands Black Puff Tote, Northwest Co. Plush Outdoor Blanket, Pegasus 11x17 Large Serving Tray, WinCraft Beach Towel, 47 Adjustable Trucker Hat, Women's Medley Cosmetic Pouch and a Logo Brand Hard Arm Chair! Everything you need for a tailgate or to show off around town!
Donated by: The Cleary Family
Starting bid
Value: $600
Spend a day on the course in beautiful Southern Chester County! Foursome (green fees & carts) at Wyncote Golf Club, $100 Gift Card for Wyncote Restaurants or Pro Shop, Dozen Pro VI Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Cap, Golf Cooler Bag, Divot Tool with Ball Marker, Medallion Ball Marker, Hat Clip Ball Marker, Poker Chip Ball Marker and a sweet treat of Neuchatel Truffles & Golf Ball Chocolates! Fore!
Donated by: Parents of Sacred Heart Parish
Starting bid
Value: $568
Pamper yourself and keep your skin looking fabulous! LED Face Mask, Peach and Lily Skin Care Kit, BYOMA Skin Care Kit, Clinique Moisture Surge Mask and a Blemish Mighty Patch Pack! Give your skin a break and let it return to that youthful glow!
Donated by: Parents of St. Elizabeth's Parish
Starting bid
Value: $484
This package will send you to Citizens Bank Park and then let you show that you are a Phillies Phan with all of the included items! Four (4) Tickets to the Phillies vs. A's on Thursday, May 7th. Seats are 12 Rows from the Field! Includes an Official Phillies Bogg Bag (Large), Plush Phillies Fleece Blanket, (2) Phillies Stainless Steel Coolies and Jumbo Chain Logo Necklace!
Donated by: Parents of St. Elizabeth's Parish
Starting bid
Value: $603
Get ready for a great day with all of your golfing essentials! Yeti Roadie 15 Hard Cooler, Pro Portable Magnetic Bluetooth Golf Speaker (wireless waterproof/shockproof, 24 hour battery!), Barska Blueline Golf Scope Monocular, Magnetic Golf Cart Phone Holder w/ 360 Degree Rotation, Jiskan Pro Microfiber Golf Towel, Assortment of Trail Mix Snacks, Righteous Felon Meat Sticks Variety Pack, "Old Guys Rule" Golf Crest Trucker Cap, Champkey Premium 3-Prong Plastic Golf Tees, (2) 30 oz. Tally Tumblers, Strawberry/Lemon Instant Hydration Powder, and Hatfield Family Distillery Moonshine Mountain Moonshine!
Donated by: Parents of Saints Peter and Paul Parish
Starting bid
Value: $530
Cozy up and relax! Lola Blanket, Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (Gen. 12, 16GB) and a Brumate 40oz 100% Leakproof Tumbler. This Brumate will keep your beverage cold for up to 24 hours!
Donated by: Parents of St. Patrick's Malvern
Starting bid
Value: $530
The perfect summer pair! Solo Stove Yukon 2.0 (with stand, cover and ash pan for easy clean up!) along with a S'mores Station: Carrying Box, Marshmallow Sticks, Assorted Marshmallows, Graham Crackers and Hershey's Chocolate Bars! Making memories - yum!
Donated by: Parents of St. Peter's Parish
Starting bid
Value: $515
You are set for the sidelines with this package! Get comfortable in your GCI Comfort Pro Rocker Chair! 40 oz. Owala Water Bottle and Sukeen Cooling Towel Multipack make a hot day a breeze! The Brawn Tide Waterproof Blanket and Hot Hands keep you warm on a cold day! Pack the YETI Soft Sided Cooler and the JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth Speaker to round out the perfect day!
Donated by: Parents of Saints Philip and James Parish
Starting bid
Value: $700
Spend the day on the beautiful Kennett Square Golf Course! Includes a Foursome of Golf with Carts and Lunch at the Halfway House
Valid Tuesday - Thursday, After 2PM
Conveniently yet artistically laid in the historic Toughkenamon Valley between two ridges, our 18-hole Donald Ross course offers members and guests an unparalleled playing experience. Easily walkable, and without the burden of tee times, players enjoy seamless and streamlined golf.
Starting bid
Value: $400
This basket is for the ultimate coffee lover or for that individual that wants to experience coffee from around the world! Of course it includes the very popular Geisha Coffee! Nespresso Vertuo Pop Coffee Maker, Moka Coffee Maker, Vietnamese Individual Cup Coffee Maker, (2) Insulated Mugs, (2) Porcelain Cups & Saucers, A Glass Gold Brew Coffee Maker, Light Roast Coffee (Italy), (2) Flavor Syrups, Coffee Storage Container, Coffee Spoon, Coffee Candy, Coffee Stencil Kit (3 Shakers &1 Set of Stencils), Coffee Carafe, Milk Frother and Biscotti! So many things to expand your coffee repertoire!
Donated by: Parents of St. Norbert's Parish
Starting bid
Value: $600
Get out and enjoy the downtown West Chester dining scene with this basket! $100 Gift Card to Opa, $100 Gift Card to Sedona, $200 Gift Card to Pietro's Prime and $50 Gift Card to Kilwins Chocolate Shop! There is also a variety of items to show your West Chester love at home: Key Chain, Tea towel, Coffee Mug, Set of (2) Coasters and (2) "WC" Hats. Includes (2) Bottles of Wine as well! One red, and one white! Enjoy!
Starting bid
Value: $745
Dine out every month at a different location! This basket includes a $50 Gift Card to ALL of these restaurants: Pomod'oro, The Social Downingtown, Myrtos, Anthony's Cucina Fresca, Righteous Taphouse, The Borough, East Branch Brewing, Mother, Victory Brewing, Coppa 82 and Station Tap Room! Celebrate the end of the year with a $75 Gift Card to La Sponda! And use the $120 Gift Card to top off each outing with ice cream from Handel's!
Donated by: Parents of St. Joseph's Parish Downingtown
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!