NETC 55th Anniversary GALA

210 E Main St

Bennettsville, SC 29512, USA

General Admission
$55

Entrance with Dinner and Comedian Tara Brown.

1 Dinner, Show, and 2 Social Hour drink tickets

Event Sponsor
$4,000
Platinum Event Sponsor

Prominent Logo placement across event signage, print and digital promotions.

Recognition as the main event sponsor in all press releases and social media post.

Opportunity to speak for two minutes at the event.

VIP Table for 8 guest

Toast Sponsor
$2,000
• Sponsor the “Emerald Toast” of the Evening

• Recognition at the event during the toast

• Logo placement across event materials and digital promotions.

6 Tickets to the event

Industry Sponsor
$1,500
Join as one of the leading industry in our service areas.

Logo placement across event materials and promotions

Announcements during the event and Table Sponsor Logo

4 Tickets to the event

Carving Table or Bar Sponsor
$1,500
Logo at the carving station or the bar.

Logo on the exclusive bar tickets

Recognition at the event and on all printed and digital promotions

4 tickets to the event

TABLE Sponsor
$1,000
Be a Table Sponsor at the event

Logo placement on the table, printed and digital promotions.

Announcement during the event

4 tickets to the event

Business Sponsor
$250
Business sponsors will be recognized in printed and digital promotions.

2 tickets to the event

$

