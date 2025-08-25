NETC 55th Anniversary GALA

Entrance with Dinner and Comedian Tara Brown.
1 Dinner, Show, and 2 Social Hour drink tickets
Platinum Event Sponsor
Prominent Logo placement across event signage, print and digital promotions.
Recognition as the main event sponsor in all press releases and social media post.
Opportunity to speak for two minutes at the event.
VIP Table for 8 guest
• Sponsor the “Emerald Toast” of the Evening
• Recognition at the event during the toast
• Logo placement across event materials and digital promotions.
6 Tickets to the event
Join as one of the leading industry in our service areas.
Logo placement across event materials and promotions
Announcements during the event and Table Sponsor Logo
4 Tickets to the event
Logo at the carving station or the bar.
Logo on the exclusive bar tickets
Recognition at the event and on all printed and digital promotions
4 tickets to the event
Be a Table Sponsor at the event
Logo placement on the table, printed and digital promotions.
Announcement during the event
4 tickets to the event
Business sponsors will be recognized in printed and digital promotions.
2 tickets to the event
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing