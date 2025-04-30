Netflix Comedy Sensation Tom Papa joins MS Stand Up Benefit!-6:30 pm ET

$25.99! Tom Papa joins MS Stand Up at the Gotham Comedy Club Monday, September 8 - 7:30 PM admission to UPSTAIRS THEATER. This ticket includes your seat at the show, with a two-drink minimum purchase required. Food may be purchased from the club by the guest.

Your purchase directly supports groundbreaking MS research at Weill Cornell.

An evening of laughter is another step toward a cure. 💙