Netflix Comedy Sensation Tom Papa joins MS Stand Up Benefit!-6:30 pm ET

Hosted by
About this event
208 W 23rd St, New York, NY 10011, USA
$25.99! Tom Papa joins MS Stand Up at the Gotham Comedy Club Monday, September 8 - 7:30 PM admission to UPSTAIRS THEATER. This ticket includes your seat at the show, with a two-drink minimum purchase required. Food may be purchased from the club by the guest.
Your purchase directly supports groundbreaking MS research at Weill Cornell.
An evening of laughter is another step toward a cure. 💙
$125! Tom Papa & friends join MS Stand Up! 630 PM Admission to UPSTAIRS THEATER, open bar and dinner for one. We can't wait to see you there for this amazing evening!
$150.99! Tom Papa & friends join MS Stand Up! Includes 630 VIP admission to DOWNSTAIRS LOUNGE for Papa meet & greet, dinner, open bar and exclusive Papa merch. Recognition of your generosity in the annual report. Guests will go upstairs to enjoy the show at 7:45.
$500! Tom Papa and friends join MS Stand Up! 630 pm admission to UPSTAIRS THEATER includes seating for 4 guests, open bar and buffet dinner. Now, more than ever, it is critical to support research and lifesaving science. We can't wait to see you there for this amazing evening!
$2500! Tom Papa & friends join MS Stand Up. Includes VIP seating for 6 guests, 630 ADMISSION TO DOWNSTAIRS LOUNGE, open bar, dinner and Papa Meet & Greet. Leading sponsors' corporate signage throughout Gotham Comedy Club. Mention in MS StandUp Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn platforms. Corporate recognition in Annual Report. Guests head upstairs 735 for the show after dinner and the meetngreet.
$6250! Tom Papa and friends join MS Stand Up! VIP seating for 12 includes 630 ADMISSION TO DOWNSTAIRS LOUNGE for pre-show Tom Papa Meet & Greet, open bar, dinner, and Papa mech. WABC anchor and MS Stand Up emcee Michelle Charlesworth announces your sponsorship. Presenting sponsor’s corporate signage center stage and throughout Gotham Comedy Club. Corporate logo display on Tom Papa’s social media (Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn - 700K+ followers). Mention in MS StandUp Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn platforms. Corporate recognition in Annual Report.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!