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A map of Costa Rica, filled with its national flag, is overlaid with a blue circle containing a green olive branch in the foreground, set against a white background.

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Netser Of Hope Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Costa Rica Mission's Silent Auction

Mission&Mocha #1 -(Shirt Size Small) item
Mission&Mocha #1 -(Shirt Size Small)
$20

Starting bid

  • Custom made Costa Rica Mission T-shirt [size Small] (displayed design is on back of the shirt)
  • Matching logo one-of-a-kind Psalm 96:3 mug
  • Premium Authentic Costa Rican Coffee (value 21$)
    • One of a Kind Items!
Kid's Talmidim Basket! item
Kid's Talmidim Basket!
$80

Starting bid

  • 5 Chick-fil-a gift cards (value $5-10 each)
  • Blu-Ray&DVD Bonus Edition DAVID movie
  • Half-box (about 20 packs) Delux Collectible Discovery Bible Cards (value $50)
  • Candy and PEZ dispensers (Squishmallow themed, Minecraft themed, Twix, MilkyWay, Joyride, Smarties etc.) + Plush TY Swan
    • Total value $150
Summer Grilling Kit item
Summer Grilling Kit
$40

Starting bid

  • Stainless Steel Ice bucket and grilling spatula
  • Yo Mama's BBQ Sauce
  • Publix Gift Card
  • Tongs, Skewers, and Grilling Supplies
  • Potatoes
  • Corn on the Cob
Premier Art Supplies Basket item
Premier Art Supplies Basket
$45

Starting bid

•Portfolio

•400 series multi-media paper pad

•Prismacolor colored pencils

• Micron pens

• Sketching Pencils and erasers

• Alcohol Markers

• Prismacolor Premier Art Markers (Midtones)

[Total Value $150]

Bake the World a Better Place - Homemade Goodies by Hannah item
Bake the World a Better Place - Homemade Goodies by Hannah
$20

Starting bid

A basket full of a Hannah Perdomo's sought after homemade fresh-milled flour treats! (And a special sign!)

  • Mini Key Lime Pies
  • Cinnamon Rolls
  • Brownies
  • Rice Krispie Treats
  • Chocolate Chips Muffins


Mission&Mocha#2 (Shirt Size Medium) item
Mission&Mocha#2 (Shirt Size Medium)
$20

Starting bid

  • Custom made Costa Rica Mission T-shirt [size Medium] (displayed design is on back of the shirt)
  • Matching logo one-of-a-kind Psalm 96:3 mug
  • Premium Authentic Costa Rican Coffee (value 21$)
    • One of a Kind Items!
Mission&Mocha #3 - (Shirt Size Large) item
Mission&Mocha #3 - (Shirt Size Large)
$20

Starting bid

  • Custom made Costa Rica Mission T-shirt [size Large] (displayed design is on back of the shirt)
  • Matching logo one-of-a-kind Psalm 96:3 mug
  • Premium Authentic Costa Rican Coffee (value 21$)
    • One of a Kind Items!
L'BRI Basket
$40

Starting bid

  • All-natural Vanilla Candle
  • Enriched Body Wash
  • Lipstick Pen
  • Skin Exfoliator
  • Nighttime Lotion Gloves and Moisturizing Lotion
  • Product Holder
  • Loofa
  • Chocolate and Additional All-Natural Skin Care Samples
Summer Sun+Beach Basket item
Summer Sun+Beach Basket
$50

Starting bid

  • Beach Hammock
  • Pickle Ball Set
  • "Beach House" Decorative Wooden Sign
  • 12pc Sand Bucket
  • Sunscreen
  • 2 Beach Towels
  • Snacks
  • Beach Bag
Leadership Survival Kit - with John C. Maxwell item
Leadership Survival Kit - with John C. Maxwell
$40

Starting bid

  • 'The 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership' by John C. Maxwell 25th Anniversary Edition
  • 20oz 'Entrepreneur' Yeti Tumbler
  • Duct Tape!
  • Leather Journal & Pens
  • MagLite mini Flashlight
  • Dunkin' Donuts Original Blend Ground Coffee
    • value $80
LevHaOlam Passover Box - Israeli Art and Goods item
LevHaOlam Passover Box - Israeli Art and Goods
$50

Starting bid

Lev HaOlam Box - Israeli Arts and Goods item
Lev HaOlam Box - Israeli Arts and Goods
$40

Starting bid

Lev HaOlam Box UNOPENED - MYSTERY Israeli Art and Goods item
Lev HaOlam Box UNOPENED - MYSTERY Israeli Art and Goods
$40

Starting bid

FL Cracker - Lunch on Limoges item
FL Cracker - Lunch on Limoges
$30

Starting bid

  • T-shirt
  • House-made BBQ Sauces
    • value $100
Farmhouse Market Goods item
Farmhouse Market Goods
$30

Starting bid

  • Local Honey
  • Caramel Pecans
  • Gator Jam
  • Cherry Twists
  • Sweet Cheddar Cheese Popcorn
  • Righteous Felon Craft Meat Sticks
  • Lollipop
Perdomo Family Farmstead Wine Basket item
Perdomo Family Farmstead Wine Basket
$25

Starting bid

Among the sunny rolling hills and serene starry skies of Brooksville, FL, the Perdomo Family Farmstead has been crafting artisan products since 2014. The vineyard is tended and harvested by family and friends alike, sharing stories and laughs while enjoying the peaceful surrounding pastures and grazing animals. This small batch Together & Kind wines bring a touch of our joy with an added measure of kindness to your special moments together with those you love.


The basket includes:

      • A Bottle of Together and Kind Red Wine
      • A Bottle of Together and Kind White Wine
      • 4 Wine Glasses
      • Pair of Wine Stoppers
      • Pair of Wine Pourers
      • Psalm 37:4 Magent
Crochet Supplies Set item
Crochet Supplies Set
$100

Starting bid

- Corduroy carrying/storage bag

- set of 10 Clover brand hooks

- 10 yarn colors (100% Cotton)

- Granny Square Sourcebook

- Granny Square Blocking Peg Board

- Swatch Ruler/Square sizing gauge

- Stitch counter

- Yarn needle set

- 1 pair of scissors with leather cover

- 4 stitch marker pins

  • value near $150


Blooms & Bible Time item
Blooms & Bible Time
$45

Starting bid

  • Torah Sister's Magazine Subscription
  • Monet Design Candle
  • House-Made Essential Oil Fragrance
  • Israeli Skin Care
Land of the Free item
Land of the Free
$25

Starting bid

  • Collectible 1776 Decorative Coffee Tin + Coffee
  • Decorative Wood '250 years' Sign
  • Chasing American Legends - Workbook
  • Comedy + Constitution Rick Greene Tour DVD
  • Constitutional Defense DVD
  • Pocket Principles Constitution
  • Festive Snack and Beverages
RYOBI Power Tool Set item
RYOBI Power Tool Set
$100

Starting bid

  • 18V 6-Tool Combo Kit
  • Value $215

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!