Costa Rica Mission's Silent Auction

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•Portfolio
•400 series multi-media paper pad
•Prismacolor colored pencils
• Micron pens
• Sketching Pencils and erasers
• Alcohol Markers
• Prismacolor Premier Art Markers (Midtones)
[Total Value $150]
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A basket full of a Hannah Perdomo's sought after homemade fresh-milled flour treats! (And a special sign!)
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Among the sunny rolling hills and serene starry skies of Brooksville, FL, the Perdomo Family Farmstead has been crafting artisan products since 2014. The vineyard is tended and harvested by family and friends alike, sharing stories and laughs while enjoying the peaceful surrounding pastures and grazing animals. This small batch Together & Kind wines bring a touch of our joy with an added measure of kindness to your special moments together with those you love.
The basket includes:
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- Corduroy carrying/storage bag
- set of 10 Clover brand hooks
- 10 yarn colors (100% Cotton)
- Granny Square Sourcebook
- Granny Square Blocking Peg Board
- Swatch Ruler/Square sizing gauge
- Stitch counter
- Yarn needle set
- 1 pair of scissors with leather cover
- 4 stitch marker pins
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