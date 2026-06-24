Costa Rica Mission's Silent Auction

Among the sunny rolling hills and serene starry skies of Brooksville, FL, the Perdomo Family Farmstead has been crafting artisan products since 2014. The vineyard is tended and harvested by family and friends alike, sharing stories and laughs while enjoying the peaceful surrounding pastures and grazing animals. This small batch Together & Kind wines bring a touch of our joy with an added measure of kindness to your special moments together with those you love.





The basket includes: