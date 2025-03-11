Network 20/20 2025 Annual Benefit Gala & Awards Dinner

Includes seated dinner. Membership and young professional discount codes are applicable (after the early-bird deadline). Tax receipt for the deductible amount will be sent after purchase.
Includes seated dinner. Membership and young professional discount codes are applicable (after the early-bird deadline). Tax receipt for the deductible amount will be sent after purchase.
Gold Ticket + Membership
$850
Discount includes a seated dinner and one year of membership at Network 20/20. (Total value: $1,000) Tax receipt for the deductible amount will be sent after purchase.
Discount includes a seated dinner and one year of membership at Network 20/20. (Total value: $1,000) Tax receipt for the deductible amount will be sent after purchase.
Young Professional Ticket + Membership
$545
Bundle for young professionals aged 35 and under to receive a discounted package of seated dinner and one year of membership at Network 20/20. (Total value: $1,000) Tax receipt for the deductible amount will be sent after purchase.
Bundle for young professionals aged 35 and under to receive a discounted package of seated dinner and one year of membership at Network 20/20. (Total value: $1,000) Tax receipt for the deductible amount will be sent after purchase.
Diamond Ticket
$1,000
A seated dinner, invitation to VIP reception; listing on the invitation; recognition in all event promotions including print and digital. Tax receipt for the deductible amount will be sent after purchase.
A seated dinner, invitation to VIP reception; listing on the invitation; recognition in all event promotions including print and digital. Tax receipt for the deductible amount will be sent after purchase.
Platinum Ticket
$2,500
Premium dinner seating, invitation to VIP reception; listing on the invitation; recognition in all event promotions including print and digital. Tax receipt for the deductible amount will be sent after purchase.
Premium dinner seating, invitation to VIP reception; listing on the invitation; recognition in all event promotions including print and digital. Tax receipt for the deductible amount will be sent after purchase.
Ambassador Ticket
$5,000
Premium dinner seating; verbal recognition at the dinner; invitation to VIP reception; listing on the invitation; recognition in all event promotions including print and digital. Tax receipt for the deductible amount will be sent after purchase.
Premium dinner seating; verbal recognition at the dinner; invitation to VIP reception; listing on the invitation; recognition in all event promotions including print and digital. Tax receipt for the deductible amount will be sent after purchase.
Gold Table
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Table of ten (10) at the gala; listing on the invitation; recognition in all event promotion including print and digital. Tax receipt for the deductible amount will be sent after purchase.
Table of ten (10) at the gala; listing on the invitation; recognition in all event promotion including print and digital. Tax receipt for the deductible amount will be sent after purchase.
Diamond Table
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Table of ten (10) at the gala; invitation to VIP reception; listing on the invitation; recognition in all event promotion including print and digital. Tax receipt for the deductible amount will be sent after purchase.
Table of ten (10) at the gala; invitation to VIP reception; listing on the invitation; recognition in all event promotion including print and digital. Tax receipt for the deductible amount will be sent after purchase.
Platinum Table
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Table of ten (10) with premium seating at the gala; invitation to VIP reception; listing on the invitation; recognition in all event promotion including print and digital. Tax receipt for the deductible amount will be sent after purchase.
Table of ten (10) with premium seating at the gala; invitation to VIP reception; listing on the invitation; recognition in all event promotion including print and digital. Tax receipt for the deductible amount will be sent after purchase.
Ambassador Table
$50,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets
Two (2) tables of ten (10) with premium seating; verbal recognition at the dinner; invitation to VIP reception; listing on the invitation; recognition in all event promotion including print and digital. Tax receipt for the deductible amount will be sent after purchase.
Two (2) tables of ten (10) with premium seating; verbal recognition at the dinner; invitation to VIP reception; listing on the invitation; recognition in all event promotion including print and digital. Tax receipt for the deductible amount will be sent after purchase.
Add a donation for Network 20/20
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!