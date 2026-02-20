22nd Annual Benefit Gala & Awards Dinner

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About this event
For young professionals under 35
Invitation to a private VIP reception with speakers and distinguished guests ~ Recognition in event materials (print and digital) ~ Helps support participation of emerging leaders
Premium dinner seating ~ Invitation to private VIP reception ~ Enhanced recognition in event materials ~ Provides meaningful support for Network 20/20’s programs
Premium dinner seating ~ Invitation to private VIP reception ~ Verbal recognition during the program ~ Prominent recognition across event materials
Invitation to VIP reception ~ Recognition in event materials ~ A great way to host colleagues and friends
Invitation to VIP reception ~ Prominent recognition in event materials ~ Priority placement in the room
Invitation to VIP reception ~ Verbal recognition during the program ~ Prominent recognition across event materials ~ Priority placement in the room
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