Network 20/20

Hosted by

Network 20/20

About this event

22nd Annual Benefit Gala & Awards Dinner

180 Central Park S

New York, NY 10019, USA

Gold Ticket - Young Professionals
$450

For young professionals under 35

Gold Ticket - Member
$500

Questions about membership? Email us at [email protected]

Gold Ticket - Supporter
$600
Leadership Ticket
$1,000

Invitation to a private VIP reception with speakers and distinguished guests ~ Recognition in event materials (print and digital) ~ Helps support participation of emerging leaders

Patron Ticket
$2,500

Premium dinner seating ~ Invitation to private VIP reception ~ Enhanced recognition in event materials ~ Provides meaningful support for Network 20/20’s programs

Ambassador Ticket
$5,000

Premium dinner seating ~ Invitation to private VIP reception ~ Verbal recognition during the program ~ Prominent recognition across event materials

Gold Table
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Invitation to VIP reception ~ Recognition in event materials ~ A great way to host colleagues and friends

Diamond Table
$12,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Invitation to VIP reception ~ Prominent recognition in event materials ~ Priority placement in the room

Platinum Table
$20,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Invitation to VIP reception ~ Verbal recognition during the program ~ Prominent recognition across event materials ~ Priority placement in the room

Add a donation for Network 20/20

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