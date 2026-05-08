Network 20/20's 2026 Gala Auction Items

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Tears of Llorona is an ultra-premium extra añejo tequila that blurs the line between fine spirits and aged whiskey or cognac. Crafted by master distiller Germán González, it is aged for nearly five years in a unique blend of Scotch, sherry, and brandy barrels, giving it exceptional depth and complexity. The result is a rich, elegant profile with notes of dried fruit, dark chocolate, oak, vanilla, and subtle spice, layered over a smooth agave backbone. Known for its velvety texture and long, lingering finish, Tears of Llorona is designed for slow sipping, appealing to both tequila connoisseurs and collectors seeking a refined, contemplative drinking experience.
Gain all the benefits of Network 20/20's Premier Membership for life and never pay dues again! Benefits include invitations to all Network 20/20 events, in-person and online, including priority access to Diplomatic Discussions, special receptions, and discounts on Entrepreneurial Diplomacy Trips and Deep Dives. Your lifetime membership will help support us as we strengthen our mission and programs.
Experience the inner workings of global diplomacy with an exclusive guided tour of the United Nations Headquarters in New York City. Led by expert guides, this immersive visit offers rare access to some of the institution’s most iconic spaces, including the General Assembly Hall, the Security Council Chamber, and the Economic and Social Council Chamber. Along the way, you’ll gain deeper insight into how the United Nations addresses today’s most pressing challenges, from peace and security to human rights, disarmament, and the advancement of the Sustainable Development Goals.
Following the tour, continue the conversation over lunch at a nearby restaurant with Network 20/20 member and United Nations professional Dulcie Mapondera. This unique opportunity combines behind-the-scenes access with a personal perspective, offering a richer understanding of international cooperation in action.
Indulge in an elegant dining experience at the prestigious New York Athletic Club, one of Manhattan’s most iconic private venues. This exclusive dinner for two offers the opportunity to enjoy refined cuisine in a setting defined by timeless sophistication, exceptional service, and sweeping views of the city.
Perfect for those who appreciated the evening’s culinary experience, this package invites you to continue the tradition of outstanding food in an unforgettable atmosphere. Guests will enjoy a thoughtfully curated dining experience showcasing seasonal, chef-driven dishes that highlight the club’s commitment to quality and excellence.
Set within a historic landmark known for its distinguished hospitality, this evening promises both comfort and class in equal measure, an ideal setting for conversation and memorable dining.
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