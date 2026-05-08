Network 20/20's 2026 Gala Auction Items

Experience the inner workings of global diplomacy with an exclusive guided tour of the United Nations Headquarters in New York City. Led by expert guides, this immersive visit offers rare access to some of the institution’s most iconic spaces, including the General Assembly Hall, the Security Council Chamber, and the Economic and Social Council Chamber. Along the way, you’ll gain deeper insight into how the United Nations addresses today’s most pressing challenges, from peace and security to human rights, disarmament, and the advancement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Following the tour, continue the conversation over lunch at a nearby restaurant with Network 20/20 member and United Nations professional Dulcie Mapondera. This unique opportunity combines behind-the-scenes access with a personal perspective, offering a richer understanding of international cooperation in action.