CAREB - Networking Mixer

Dress Code: All Black

Kick back, connect, and celebrate at the Networking Conference Mixerthe perfect way to mix business with fun! Enjoy a night of energy and excitement featuring a live DJ, interactive photo booth, games, and prizes. Your first drink and appetizers are included, making it easy to relax and mingle with fellow professionals.



Don’t miss this chance to expand your network, share laughs, and create unforgettable memories in a high-energy, social atmosphere.