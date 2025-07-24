Networking To Help Children, Inc.

Hosted by

Networking To Help Children, Inc.

About this event

NTHC Charity Golf Tournament Sponsorships

13535 Eastpointe Blvd

Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418, USA

Title Sponsor- Exclusive Naming Rights & Premier Visibility
$15,000

Event name to be promoted as “Presented By Company” Two (2) complimentary foursomes (8 players)

Exclusive banner placement at registration and lunch/awards area Opportunity to display table/tent and/or engagement opportunity at staging area prior to shotgun near registration

Premier logo placement on all event signage and materials

On-stage speaking opportunity

Tee box signage at Holes 1 and 18

Logo on awards and opportunity to present them

Full-page ad in printed event program

Prominent logo on auction bid card and swag bags

Option to include branded item in swag bags

Premium placement on website, email marketing, and social media

Platinum -Prominent Branding and On-Course Presence
$5,000

One (1) complimentary foursome

Large logo on key signage and materials

Signage at putting green or driving range

Two (2) hole sponsorships Option to set up promotional table on-course Verbal recognition during awards ceremony

Half-page ad in program

Logo on auction bid card and swag bag

Recognition in event emails and social media

Gold -Targeted Visibility and Event Integration
$2,500

One (1) complimentary foursome

Logo on select signage and materials One (1) hole sponsorship

Option to set up promotional table on-course

Quarter-page ad in program Logo on auction bid card

Recognition in event emails and social media

Hole-in-One-Contest
$1,500

Signage and promotion at contest hold (linked to big prize)

Longest Drive Contest
$750

Signage and promotion at contest hole

Closest to the Pin
$750

Signage and promotion at contest hole

Straightest Drive
$750

Signage and promotion at contest hole

Putting Contest
$750

Signage at contest area and promotion table

Driving Range
$600

Signage at Driving Range with promo table

Drink Cart Sponsor
$1,500

Custom signage on drink cart

Air Cannon Challenge
$1,500

Branding at activity

Snack Station Sponsor
$500

Branding at on-course snack table - sponsor must provide snacks

Individual Table Sponsor
$300

Happy Spines sponsorship opportunity available located inside, near the silent auction area.

Individual Hole Sponsor
$600

Signage on an individual hole

Tee Sign Sponsor
$300

Signage on tee sign at hole

Add a donation for Networking To Help Children, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!