NTHC Charity Golf Tournament Sponsorships

Hosted by
About this event
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418, USA
Event name to be promoted as “Presented By Company” Two (2) complimentary foursomes (8 players)
Exclusive banner placement at registration and lunch/awards area Opportunity to display table/tent and/or engagement opportunity at staging area prior to shotgun near registration
Premier logo placement on all event signage and materials
On-stage speaking opportunity
Tee box signage at Holes 1 and 18
Logo on awards and opportunity to present them
Full-page ad in printed event program
Prominent logo on auction bid card and swag bags
Option to include branded item in swag bags
Premium placement on website, email marketing, and social media
One (1) complimentary foursome
Large logo on key signage and materials
Signage at putting green or driving range
Two (2) hole sponsorships Option to set up promotional table on-course Verbal recognition during awards ceremony
Half-page ad in program
Logo on auction bid card and swag bag
Recognition in event emails and social media
One (1) complimentary foursome
Logo on select signage and materials One (1) hole sponsorship
Option to set up promotional table on-course
Quarter-page ad in program Logo on auction bid card
Recognition in event emails and social media
Signage and promotion at contest hold (linked to big prize)
Signage and promotion at contest hole
Signage and promotion at contest hole
Signage and promotion at contest hole
Signage at contest area and promotion table
Signage at Driving Range with promo table
Custom signage on drink cart
Branding at activity
Branding at on-course snack table - sponsor must provide snacks
Happy Spines sponsorship opportunity available located inside, near the silent auction area.
Signage on an individual hole
Signage on tee sign at hole
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!