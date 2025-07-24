NTHC Charity Golf Tournament Sponsorships

Event name to be promoted as “Presented By Company” Two (2) complimentary foursomes (8 players)

Exclusive banner placement at registration and lunch/awards area Opportunity to display table/tent and/or engagement opportunity at staging area prior to shotgun near registration

Premier logo placement on all event signage and materials

On-stage speaking opportunity

Tee box signage at Holes 1 and 18

Logo on awards and opportunity to present them

Full-page ad in printed event program

Prominent logo on auction bid card and swag bags

Option to include branded item in swag bags

Premium placement on website, email marketing, and social media