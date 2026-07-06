NEU Sponsorship

Make a Donation





Not ready to choose a sponsorship level? You can still support Nor’east Uprising with a donation of any amount.

Every contribution helps our junior skaters train, compete, and grow in a safe, supportive team environment. Donations help cover the real costs of running our league, including practice space, equipment, events, travel, and financial accessibility for skaters.





Whether you give $10, $25, $50, or any amount that works for you, your support helps keep our skaters rolling.





Thank you for supporting Nor’east Uprising Junior Roller Derby.