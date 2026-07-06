NEU Sponsorship

About this event
SPONSOR A SKATER
• Helps cover one month of skater dues or participation costs for a Nor’east Uprising skater
• Name listed in the Sponsor a Skater section of our website
SNOW FLURRY SPONSOR
Includes Sponsor a Skater recognition, plus:
• Logo and name on website sponsor page
• 1 social media recognition post
SNOW SQUALL SPONSOR
Includes all Snow Flurry benefits, plus:
• 2 total social media recognition posts
• Recognition in 1 newsletter
• 2 complimentary home game passes
WHITEOUT SPONSOR
Includes all Snow Squall benefits, plus:
• Banner displayed at our home venue
• 4 total social media recognition posts
• Recognition in 2 newsletters
• Team photo
• 4 complimentary home game passes
BLIZZARD SPONSOR
Includes all Whiteout benefits, plus:
• Logo on league flyers and game programs
• Year-round social media recognition, minimum 6 posts
• Year-round newsletter recognition
• 8 complimentary home game passes
NOR’EASTER SPONSOR — $5,000+
Includes all Blizzard benefits, plus:
• Recognition as a premier league sponsor
• Exclusive naming rights to one featured track area, Jam Line, Penalty Box, or Pivot Line, for one sponsorship year, based on availability
• Opportunity to provide promotional materials at events
• Recognition at league events, including announcements and signage
• Season passes for all home games
Up to 3 Nor’easter Sponsors may receive track area naming rights per sponsorship year. If all track areas are claimed, additional Nor’easter Sponsors may still be accepted without track area naming rights unless Nor’east Uprising approves another suitable naming opportunity.
STORM SHELTER SPONSOR — $10,000+
Includes all Nor’easter benefits, plus:
• Exclusive one-year naming rights to our home venue, with naming format such as “[Sponsor Name] Storm Shelter”
• Recognition as the league’s top sponsor
• Scoreboard logo placement during games and scrimmages
• Season passes for all home games
Only 1 Storm Shelter Sponsor accepted per sponsorship year.
Make a Donation
Not ready to choose a sponsorship level? You can still support Nor’east Uprising with a donation of any amount.
Every contribution helps our junior skaters train, compete, and grow in a safe, supportive team environment. Donations help cover the real costs of running our league, including practice space, equipment, events, travel, and financial accessibility for skaters.
Whether you give $10, $25, $50, or any amount that works for you, your support helps keep our skaters rolling.
Thank you for supporting Nor’east Uprising Junior Roller Derby.
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