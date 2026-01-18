Neural Education's Silent Auction

Enjoy a private 4-hour sailing experience on the beautiful waters of Commencement Bay. Take in sweeping views of Mount Rainier, the Tacoma skyline, and the open Sound as you relax under sail. Perfect for a small group, this experience offers a peaceful escape, fresh sea air, and unforgettable scenery—no sailing experience required. Hosted by Neural Ed Champion, Nikki Remy. (value $1,000)