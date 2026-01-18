Neural Education's Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Two-night weekday stay (Mon–Thur), with accommodations for up to 4 guests. Available during the summer months. (value $600)
Starting bid
$80 gift certificate for grooming services at Clippers Dog Day Spa in Edgewood, WA.
Starting bid
Starting bid
In-Person Pick Up Only Hand made rope art displaying the word LOVE to remind us all of what really matters! (value $40)
Starting bid
$50 gift certificate for Freed Spirit antique and home goods shop, located in Sanford and Sons in Tacoma, WA.
Starting bid
Fidalgo Coffee basket featuring a curated selection of coffee and
Fidalgo tumbler. (value $75)
Starting bid
Starting bid
Win an intimate house concert with Lance Israel. Enjoy an evening of meditative melodies, storytelling, and songs as he performs on wooden and bamboo flutes from around the world, creating a tranquil, immersive experience in your home. (value $500)
Starting bid
AIGG provides expert consulting to help education systems and businesses design thoughtful, ethical, and effective AI policies aligned to their values, goals, and compliance needs. (value $1,800)
Starting bid
A Neural Education fan-favorite basket including a merch coupon, glass tumbler, lanyard, stickers, and notebook. (value $150)
Starting bid
In-Person Pick Up Only Enjoy some Fidalgo coffee in the morning, and some wine in the afternoon. Or vice versa! (value $50)
Starting bid
Starting bid
In-Person Pick Up Only. Craving the BEST cookies in the world? Snag these for the staff lounge, a meeting, to share with someone you love, or perhaps all to yourself! Enjoy! (value $30)
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Inclusion-focused professional support for schools and districts. Includes a classroom observation and targeted recommendations to increase access, predictability, and belonging for all learners. (value $600)
Starting bid
Support for families navigating special education. Includes a document review and actionable recommendations to strengthen collaboration with school teams and advocate for meaningful inclusion. (value $300)
Starting bid
Includes Pike Place Market ingredient tour shopping, fresh pasta and sauce hands-on workshop, shared meal for
2-4 people (Weekend days only). (value $900)
Starting bid
Treat yourself or favorite person to a caffeine boost or tasty treat!
Starting bid
Great gift for educators for any last minute classroom needs or to pick up your favorite NEd reading recommendation!
Starting bid
Fidalgo Coffee basket featuring a curated selection of coffee and
sweet treats. (value $75)
Starting bid
8 full registrations for any one of our summer institutes,
virtual or in-person. (value $4,500)
Starting bid
In-Person Pick Up Only Look your best!Protect your brain in style! (value $300)
Starting bid
Gift card for one Month gift of unlimited classes including hot yoga, cycling, and body sculpt! (value $180)
Starting bid
In-Person Pick Up Only Fidalgo Coffee basket featuring a curated selection of coffee and
café-inspired treats. (value $75)
Starting bid
A brain-tastic collection of 10 NEd stickers to decorate your favorite beverage holder or device! (value $32)
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Enjoy a private 4-hour sailing experience on the beautiful waters of Commencement Bay. Take in sweeping views of Mount Rainier, the Tacoma skyline, and the open Sound as you relax under sail. Perfect for a small group, this experience offers a peaceful escape, fresh sea air, and unforgettable scenery—no sailing experience required. Hosted by Neural Ed Champion, Nikki Remy. (value $1,000)
