Neurodivergent Immersion Experience

1 entry ticket for both days (Friday & Saturday) on the community track of the conference, and dinner provided on Friday, as well as breakfast and lunch provided on Saturday. This ticket is great for community leaders, community members, first responders, and employers.
Admission for one educator and dinner provided on Friday, as well as breakfast and lunch provided on Saturday.
Certification of Attendance will be sent after the conference has been completed for Continuing Education Credits.
Entry for 4 adult tickets on the Familial Track for both days, inclusive of sumulations and dinner provided on Friday, as well as breakfast and lunch provided on Saturday.
Dyslexic and Proud is the true Uptown Philly story of Brent Johnstone, a kid who struggled to read, struggled to believe, and fought like hell to change his story. He thought he wasn’t smart. He thought he couldn’t make it. He carried the shame, the frustration, the silence until he found his voice.
From drowning in classrooms to building a movement, this is a journey of grit, growth, and finally standing tall in the truth.
We can't wait to use his book as a platform to discuss what Nerodivergency has looked like in communities across cultures while having a community dinner.
Admission for one educator.
Certification of Attendance after the conference has been completed for Continuing Education Credits.
Admission for one college student.
Certification of Attendance after the conference has been completed for verification to be given to the classroom professor.
Proof of Student Status REQUIRED
Must be signed in by an adult representative to vouch for student status
A table and two chairs will be provided.
If you would like to provide resources to be placed in the registration bags for attendees
