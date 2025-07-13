Ade Audacity To Dare To Educate

Ade Audacity To Dare To Educate

Neurodivergent Immersion Experience

6136 Cedar Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19143

Community/Village Member
$125
Available until Mar 2

1 entry ticket for both days (Friday & Saturday) on the community track of the conference, and dinner provided on Friday, as well as breakfast and lunch provided on Saturday. This ticket is great for community leaders, community members, first responders, and employers.

2-Day Educator General Admission
$150
Available until Mar 2

Admission for one educator and dinner provided on Friday, as well as breakfast and lunch provided on Saturday.

Certification of Attendance will be sent after the conference has been completed for Continuing Education Credits.

Family of 4 General Admission
$275
Available until Mar 2
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Entry for 4 adult tickets on the Familial Track for both days, inclusive of sumulations and dinner provided on Friday, as well as breakfast and lunch provided on Saturday.

Stories Served: Neurodivergent & Proud Dinner Discussion
$60
Available until Apr 9

Dyslexic and Proud is the true Uptown Philly story of Brent Johnstone, a kid who struggled to read, struggled to believe, and fought like hell to change his story. He thought he wasn’t smart. He thought he couldn’t make it. He carried the shame, the frustration, the silence until he found his voice.


From drowning in classrooms to building a movement, this is a journey of grit, growth, and finally standing tall in the truth.


We can't wait to use his book as a platform to discuss what Nerodivergency has looked like in communities across cultures while having a community dinner.

Saturday ONLY Educator General Admission
$99
Available until Mar 1

Admission for one educator.

Certification of Attendance after the conference has been completed for Continuing Education Credits.

Saturday only Student Educator General Admission
$45

Admission for one college student.

Certification of Attendance after the conference has been completed for verification to be given to the classroom professor.
Proof of Student Status REQUIRED

Youth (0-18/High School)
Free

Must be signed in by an adult representative to vouch for student status

Presenting Sponsor
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes:

  • 10 Tickets
  • “Presented by” naming rights
  • Logo on all materials & signage
  • Speaking opportunity during the opening session
  • Merch/Information of your choice in swag in bag
  • Featured in press release & media coverage
  • Premium vendor table placement
  • Cover Ad Page (Front Inside or Back Page)
  • Full Page Letter to attendees in Resources Booklet
Empathy Builder Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes:

  • 10 Tickets
  • Logo on signage near simulation areas
  • Recognition in the press release
  • Full Page Ad in Resource Booklet
  • Merch/Information of your choice in swag in bag
  • Premium Vendor table
Inclusion Advocate Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Includes:

  • 5 Tickets
  • Name/Logo on Event Marketing
  • Half Page Ad in Resource Booklet
  • Merch/Information of your choice in swag in bag
  • Acknowledgment on social media
  • 1 vendor table
Community Partner
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes:

  • Two Tickets
  • Quarter Page Ad in Resource Booklet
  • Merch/Information of your choice in swag in bag
  • Acknowledgment on social media
  • 1 vendor table
Vendor Table
$75

A table and two chairs will be provided.

Swag in Bag
$50

If you would like to provide resources to be placed in the registration bags for attendees

Full Page Booklet Add
$250
Half Page Booklet Ad
$175
Quarter Page Booklet Ad
$100
