Neurodivergent Immersion Experience

Dyslexic and Proud is the true Uptown Philly story of Brent Johnstone, a kid who struggled to read, struggled to believe, and fought like hell to change his story. He thought he wasn’t smart. He thought he couldn’t make it. He carried the shame, the frustration, the silence until he found his voice.





From drowning in classrooms to building a movement, this is a journey of grit, growth, and finally standing tall in the truth.



We can't wait to use his book as a platform to discuss what Nerodivergency has looked like in communities across cultures while having a community dinner.