Together We Bloom

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Together We Bloom

About this event

Neuroqueer Pride Activity Sign Up

Memorial Park

Maplewood, Find Neuroqueer Pride on Oakview ave behind the live stage

12:00p Skateboarding Lesson
Pay what you can

1:1Tutorial with Shred.Co- Try skateboarding for the first time or come improve your skills. 15 minute lesson, 12:00p-12:15p.


12:15p Skateboarding Lesson
Pay what you can

1:1Tutorial with Shred.Co- Try skateboarding for the first time or come improve your skills. 15 minute lesson, 12:15p-12:30p.


12:30p Skateboarding Lesson
Pay what you can

1:1Tutorial with Shred.Co- Try skateboarding for the first time or come improve your skills. 15 minute lesson, 12:30p-12:45p.


12:45p Skateboarding Lesson
Pay what you can

1:1Tutorial with Shred.Co- Try skateboarding for the first time or come improve your skills. 15 minute lesson, 12:45p-1:00p.


3:00p Bead Marbling Class FOR KIDS
Pay what you can

For Kids 6+:  Learn the basics of marbling technique and create marbled prints on wooden beads with Art Barn. The workshop will include instruction, demonstration and hands-on practice. 30 min workshop, 3:00p-3:30p.


3:45p Bead Marbling Class FOR ADULTS
Pay what you can

For adults/older teens: Learn the basics of marbling technique and create marbled prints on wooden beads with Art Barn. The workshop will include instruction, demonstration and hands-on practice. 30 min workshop, 3:45p-4:15p.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!