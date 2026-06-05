Neuroqueer Pride Activity Sign Up

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Maplewood, Find Neuroqueer Pride on Oakview ave behind the live stage
1:1Tutorial with Shred.Co- Try skateboarding for the first time or come improve your skills. 15 minute lesson, 12:00p-12:15p.
1:1Tutorial with Shred.Co- Try skateboarding for the first time or come improve your skills. 15 minute lesson, 12:15p-12:30p.
1:1Tutorial with Shred.Co- Try skateboarding for the first time or come improve your skills. 15 minute lesson, 12:30p-12:45p.
1:1Tutorial with Shred.Co- Try skateboarding for the first time or come improve your skills. 15 minute lesson, 12:45p-1:00p.
For Kids 6+: Learn the basics of marbling technique and create marbled prints on wooden beads with Art Barn. The workshop will include instruction, demonstration and hands-on practice. 30 min workshop, 3:00p-3:30p.
For adults/older teens: Learn the basics of marbling technique and create marbled prints on wooden beads with Art Barn. The workshop will include instruction, demonstration and hands-on practice. 30 min workshop, 3:45p-4:15p.
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