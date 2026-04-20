Neuroshifts and TBLBC's Speller's Camp Merchandise

About this shop
Stylish blue and white hat with camp logo
20 oz. White Artic Tumbler with Camp logo. Great for keeping beverages hot or cold.
A fun 4" round camp sticker—perfect for adding to your favorite gear and reliving the memories of your weekend camp experience wherever you go.
A fun 3" x 4" oval camp sticker—perfect for adding to your favorite gear and reliving the memories of your weekend camp experience wherever you go.
If you will not be attending camp and want merchandise shipped to you, please add $10 shipping to your order and make sure you include the address you would like merchandise shipped to.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!