Neuroshifts and TBLBC

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Neuroshifts and TBLBC

About this shop

Neuroshifts and TBLBC's Speller's Camp Merchandise

Spellers Camp Hat item
Spellers Camp Hat
$30

Stylish blue and white hat with camp logo

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Camp Tumblers item
Camp Tumblers
$28

20 oz. White Artic Tumbler with Camp logo. Great for keeping beverages hot or cold.

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Camp Sticker item
Camp Sticker
$1

A fun 4" round camp sticker—perfect for adding to your favorite gear and reliving the memories of your weekend camp experience wherever you go.

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Camp Sticker item
Camp Sticker
$1

A fun 3" x 4" oval camp sticker—perfect for adding to your favorite gear and reliving the memories of your weekend camp experience wherever you go.

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Shipping item
Shipping
$10

If you will not be attending camp and want merchandise shipped to you, please add $10 shipping to your order and make sure you include the address you would like merchandise shipped to.

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