Neurosize Resource Collection

The Neurosize Cognitive Engagement Card Set is a professionally printed, large-format, reusable tool designed to support structured brain engagement for individuals and groups navigating stroke, traumatic brain injury, cognitive change, or general cognitive wellness.





Developed through years of community and professional based application, this set is frequently used as an alternative to traditional trivia or game-night activities. It provides structured engagement that supports multiple thinking speeds and abilities, creating inclusive participation without pressure.





Each set is produced in the United States and built for durability and repeated use in community programs, support groups, senior living environments, workshops, or home settings. The exercises are designed to strengthen flexibility, focus, memory, and creative thinking in a way that feels engaging rather than clinical.





Your purchase includes:





• One professionally printed, reusable large-format card set



• Structured cognitive engagement exercises suitable for group or individual facilitation



• A complimentary introductory audio call to demonstrate use and support confident implementation

The introductory call ensures you feel comfortable facilitating sessions in place of trivia programming or incorporating the cards into existing activities.





This is not a clinical treatment tool. It is a structured cognitive engagement resource developed for real world application across community settings.





Shipping included.